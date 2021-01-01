« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2797549 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44760 on: Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm
amazing how many ppl get triggered by someone boiling water.  :)

It really boils their piss.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44761 on: Yesterday at 09:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
It really boils their piss.
:)
they do get steamed up about it.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,607
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44762 on: Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44763 on: Yesterday at 09:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..

This. All day long. :no
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,545
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44764 on: Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm »
Ah, yes -  "Hope you're well?" at the start of every email. Where did that come from?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,521
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44765 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Haha. That is epic trolling.

Ive had it done to me several times (surprise surprise)
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44766 on: Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm »
There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.

If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44767 on: Today at 07:33:07 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:14:19 am
We rent our house. Our room is on the third floor and the light for the landing that leads up to it is essentially on the wall and completely inaccessible from the stairs.

You can't reach it from the bedroom and no step ladders will obviously fit on the stairs and be safe

What sort of moronic electrician fits a light to a wall that is broadly speaking impossible to change when it goes.

Took the pair of us and two patent pending items.

A pole with a peg holding the new bulb and another pole with a nail clipper attached to push it into place.

We are not considering offering this as a service to anyone
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,951
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44768 on: Today at 07:53:47 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.

If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.

Or use email?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44769 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:53:47 am
Or use email?

Absolutely. When was this culture shift that allows people to think a teams message automatically gets you to the top of my agenda?

"Sorry senior exec, I had to stop what I was doing because Barbara in Edinburgh needs help finding a customers interest payment for last month"
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44770 on: Today at 09:31:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:53:47 am
Or use email?

Well the point is ayou could do the exact same thing I. Email, but people don't. Its not the tool used but the way people use it.

Generally Email is considered not a great tool for controlling data and these days the pish within IT and data managupeople is to discourage the use of email where other collaboration tools like Teams can be used.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,607
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44771 on: Today at 09:57:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:59:53 am
Absolutely. When was this culture shift that allows people to think a teams message automatically gets you to the top of my agenda?

"Sorry senior exec, I had to stop what I was doing because Barbara in Edinburgh needs help finding a customers interest payment for last month"

The greatest thing someone once told me was voicemail is there for a reason, ignore a call if you're busy, if it's important they will leave a VM or text. Same with emails/messages - DND is there for a reason.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44772 on: Today at 11:36:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:02 am
The greatest thing someone once told me was voicemail is there for a reason, ignore a call if you're busy, if it's important they will leave a VM or text. Same with emails/messages - DND is there for a reason.

Whatsapp voice messages are terrible things. I usually get them from people who are younger than me.
They are not acceptable.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,445
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44773 on: Today at 11:44:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:56 am
Whatsapp voice messages are terrible things. I usually get them from people who are younger than me.
They are not acceptable.

I take great pleasure in typing a long reply to anyone who leaves me one of those.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,538
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44774 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:33 am
I take great pleasure in typing a long reply to anyone who leaves me one of those.

This is what I do. My missus is an absolute twat for sending me voice notes, even though she knows I hate them, so I always reply with either a long written msg or loads of little ones.

Although my new trick is waiting until she is somewhere she can't / shouldn't listen to a VN and either sending something highly inappropriate or only answering something she needs urgently via a voice note she can't listen to.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44775 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:33 am
I take great pleasure in typing a long reply to anyone who leaves me one of those.

I Ignore them and when questioned why Ive ignored a message that Ive clearly received I just explain I respond to text only

I find them really intrusive.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,445
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44776 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:48:30 am
This is what I do. My missus is an absolute twat for sending me voice notes, even though she knows I hate them, so I always reply with either a long written msg or loads of little ones.

Although my new trick is waiting until she is somewhere she can't / shouldn't listen to a VN and either sending something highly inappropriate or only answering something she needs urgently via a voice note she can't listen to.

I actually get them from the dog walker we use which I dont mind as they give me a little lowdown on how their day went. But always feels a bit weird just typing thanks in reply.

My wifes friends send her voice notes that go on for minutes that she plays at 1.5 speeds, generally someone bitching about colleagues. Sounds like Minnie Mouse has the hump with someone.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44777 on: Today at 12:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:55:09 am
I actually get them from the dog walker we use which I dont mind as they give me a little lowdown on how their day went. But always feels a bit weird just typing thanks in reply.

My wifes friends send her voice notes that go on for minutes that she plays at 1.5 speeds, generally someone bitching about colleagues. Sounds like Minnie Mouse has the hump with someone.

I thought it was just younger generations. My sister will watch TV with my Mum and annoy the fuck out of her my recording and  listening to these voices messages with one of her mates

Just fucking call each other  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,567
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44778 on: Today at 02:59:59 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:33:07 am
Took the pair of us and two patent pending items.

A pole with a peg holding the new bulb and another pole with a nail clipper attached to push it into place.

We are not considering offering this as a service to anyone

At least we now know the answer to "how many 'Brummies' does it take to change a lightbulb?"...  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,607
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44779 on: Today at 03:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:56 am
Whatsapp voice messages are terrible things. I usually get them from people who are younger than me.
They are not acceptable.

Haha voicenotes? they are shite, especially my mates because I can't trust listening to them in public or around the family.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,567
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44780 on: Today at 03:02:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:48:30 am
This is what I do. My missus is an absolute twat for sending me voice notes, even though she knows I hate them, so I always reply with either a long written msg or loads of little ones.

Although my new trick is waiting until she is somewhere she can't / shouldn't listen to a VN and either sending something highly inappropriate or only answering something she needs urgently via a voice note she can't listen to.

 :D
We were in Boots yesterday and I asked my missus, loudly, "what is you need? Lube?".
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44781 on: Today at 03:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:59:59 pm
At least we now know the answer to "how many 'Brummies' does it take to change a lightbulb?"...  ;D

How many wools.... You know fine well neither of us are or will ever be Brummies 🤪
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,951
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44782 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:33:07 am
Took the pair of us and two patent pending items.

A pole with a peg holding the new bulb and another pole with a nail clipper attached to push it into place.

We are not considering offering this as a service to anyone

That's one heck of peg to hold a bulb.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44783 on: Today at 03:35:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:32:26 pm
That's one heck of peg to hold a bulb.

They aren't normal bulbs. That would be too easy


Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,792
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44784 on: Today at 03:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:02:13 pm
:D
We were in Boots yesterday and I asked my missus, loudly, "what is you need? Lube?".
Mrs Peabea Yeah  please, Love. Otherwise I struggle to get it up ya arse
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44785 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:46:56 pm
Mrs Peabea Yeah  please, Love. Otherwise I struggle to get it up ya arse
:) :) :)
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,607
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44786 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:46:56 pm
Mrs Peabea Yeah  please, Love. Otherwise I struggle to get it up ya arse

He loves a good peg.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,792
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44787 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm »
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44788 on: Today at 04:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:02:13 pm
:D
We were in Boots yesterday and I asked my missus, loudly, "what is you need? Lube?".
Reminds me of years ago and my mate had a dose of crabs
He was told to get Prioderm from Boots the chemist
We heads into town and he kept saying to me " Whats it called again ? "
Prioderm fucking Prioderm i kept telling him

We gets to the counter and a lovely assistant asks him " Can I help you ? "
The twat turns to me and says " My mate wants Prioderm but is too embarrassed to ask for it "
I cherried up and made a hasty retreat
What a c*nt 
« Last Edit: Today at 04:10:31 pm by Saltashscouse »
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44789 on: Today at 04:16:53 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:35:21 pm
They aren't normal bulbs. That would be too easy



On the contrary, those are fairly easy to install - no wonder you could do it with a peg and a nail clipper. Imagine trying to fit an old school bayonet style bulb in that kind of remote location. You'd need more than a peg bag and a manicure set to solve that one.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,697
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44790 on: Today at 04:23:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:59:53 am
Absolutely. When was this culture shift that allows people to think a teams message automatically gets you to the top of my agenda?

"Sorry senior exec, I had to stop what I was doing because Barbara in Edinburgh needs help finding a customers interest payment for last month"

We've a group chat on teams and an email inbox for my role.
When people message me direct, I enjoy reading the message then ignoring them for a couple of hours.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44791 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:16:53 pm
On the contrary, those are fairly easy to install - no wonder you could do it with a peg and a nail clipper. Imagine trying to fit an old school bayonet style bulb in that kind of remote location. You'd need more than a peg bag and a manicure set to solve that one.

You'd have nice nails though
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,791
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44792 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:16:53 pm
On the contrary, those are fairly easy to install - no wonder you could do it with a peg and a nail clipper. Imagine trying to fit an old school bayonet style bulb in that kind of remote location. You'd need more than a peg bag and a manicure set to solve that one.

Given the position. The bayonet probably would have been easier.

Because the bulb is tiny and there's a stupid clip near it you'd ideally be close to it. Not stood above it out of reach or below it out of reach.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,567
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44793 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 03:46:56 pm
Mrs Peabea Yeah  please, Love. Otherwise I struggle to get it up ya arse

:lmao
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,567
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44794 on: Today at 04:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:53:31 pm
He loves a good peg.

You've subbed to my onlyfans then?  :-*
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,607
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44795 on: Today at 05:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:44:37 pm
You've subbed to my onlyfans then?  :-*

Early access 6 months free auto-subscription, bane of my life, may as well get my moneys worth.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,118
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44796 on: Today at 05:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:23:00 pm

When people message me direct, I enjoy reading the message then ignoring them for a couple of hours.

 ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,951
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44797 on: Today at 06:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:23:00 pm
We've a group chat on teams and an email inbox for my role.
When people message me direct, I enjoy reading the message then ignoring them for a couple of hours.

I've DM'd you.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
