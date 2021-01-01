There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.



If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.