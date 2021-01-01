« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm
amazing how many ppl get triggered by someone boiling water.  :)

It really boils their piss.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:19:11 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
It really boils their piss.
:)
they do get steamed up about it.
Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..
God's Left Peg

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:50:47 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Hi, Elmo,

Hope youre well.

Ive reached out to you..

 :puke2

Youre not a member of the four tops and you dont give a shit how I am..

This. All day long. :no
redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:56:25 pm
Ah, yes -  "Hope you're well?" at the start of every email. Where did that come from?
Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:56:25 pm
* Changes status to Appear Offline *

Haha. That is epic trolling.

Ive had it done to me several times (surprise surprise)
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.

If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 07:33:07 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:14:19 am
We rent our house. Our room is on the third floor and the light for the landing that leads up to it is essentially on the wall and completely inaccessible from the stairs.

You can't reach it from the bedroom and no step ladders will obviously fit on the stairs and be safe

What sort of moronic electrician fits a light to a wall that is broadly speaking impossible to change when it goes.

Took the pair of us and two patent pending items.

A pole with a peg holding the new bulb and another pole with a nail clipper attached to push it into place.

We are not considering offering this as a service to anyone
PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 07:53:47 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:32:49 pm
There's a serious point there though that a recent web comic I read pointed out. If you just say "hi, how are you" by the time I answer and say hi back, you might be away from your desk, at which point you answer and make you ractual point or ask your question, at which point I might be away from my desk again, so then it has to wait unitl I am back again to get an answer.

If you just make your point right at the start, at the very most, you'll get an answer the first time I get back, ifnot straight away.

Or use email?
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 08:59:53 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:53:47 am
Or use email?

Absolutely. When was this culture shift that allows people to think a teams message automatically gets you to the top of my agenda?

"Sorry senior exec, I had to stop what I was doing because Barbara in Edinburgh needs help finding a customers interest payment for last month"
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 09:31:45 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:53:47 am
Or use email?

Well the point is ayou could do the exact same thing I. Email, but people don't. Its not the tool used but the way people use it.

Generally Email is considered not a great tool for controlling data and these days the pish within IT and data managupeople is to discourage the use of email where other collaboration tools like Teams can be used.
Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 09:57:02 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:59:53 am
Absolutely. When was this culture shift that allows people to think a teams message automatically gets you to the top of my agenda?

"Sorry senior exec, I had to stop what I was doing because Barbara in Edinburgh needs help finding a customers interest payment for last month"

The greatest thing someone once told me was voicemail is there for a reason, ignore a call if you're busy, if it's important they will leave a VM or text. Same with emails/messages - DND is there for a reason.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:36:56 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:02 am
The greatest thing someone once told me was voicemail is there for a reason, ignore a call if you're busy, if it's important they will leave a VM or text. Same with emails/messages - DND is there for a reason.

Whatsapp voice messages are terrible things. I usually get them from people who are younger than me.
They are not acceptable.
Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:44:33 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:56 am
Whatsapp voice messages are terrible things. I usually get them from people who are younger than me.
They are not acceptable.

I take great pleasure in typing a long reply to anyone who leaves me one of those.
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:48:30 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:33 am
I take great pleasure in typing a long reply to anyone who leaves me one of those.

This is what I do. My missus is an absolute twat for sending me voice notes, even though she knows I hate them, so I always reply with either a long written msg or loads of little ones.

Although my new trick is waiting until she is somewhere she can't / shouldn't listen to a VN and either sending something highly inappropriate or only answering something she needs urgently via a voice note she can't listen to.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:50:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:44:33 am
I take great pleasure in typing a long reply to anyone who leaves me one of those.

I Ignore them and when questioned why Ive ignored a message that Ive clearly received I just explain I respond to text only

I find them really intrusive.

Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:55:09 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:48:30 am
This is what I do. My missus is an absolute twat for sending me voice notes, even though she knows I hate them, so I always reply with either a long written msg or loads of little ones.

Although my new trick is waiting until she is somewhere she can't / shouldn't listen to a VN and either sending something highly inappropriate or only answering something she needs urgently via a voice note she can't listen to.

I actually get them from the dog walker we use which I dont mind as they give me a little lowdown on how their day went. But always feels a bit weird just typing thanks in reply.

My wifes friends send her voice notes that go on for minutes that she plays at 1.5 speeds, generally someone bitching about colleagues. Sounds like Minnie Mouse has the hump with someone.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:02:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:55:09 am
I actually get them from the dog walker we use which I dont mind as they give me a little lowdown on how their day went. But always feels a bit weird just typing thanks in reply.

My wifes friends send her voice notes that go on for minutes that she plays at 1.5 speeds, generally someone bitching about colleagues. Sounds like Minnie Mouse has the hump with someone.

I thought it was just younger generations. My sister will watch TV with my Mum and annoy the fuck out of her my recording and  listening to these voices messages with one of her mates

Just fucking call each other  :butt
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:59:59 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:33:07 am
Took the pair of us and two patent pending items.

A pole with a peg holding the new bulb and another pole with a nail clipper attached to push it into place.

We are not considering offering this as a service to anyone

At least we now know the answer to "how many 'Brummies' does it take to change a lightbulb?"...  ;D
Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 03:00:42 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:36:56 am
Whatsapp voice messages are terrible things. I usually get them from people who are younger than me.
They are not acceptable.

Haha voicenotes? they are shite, especially my mates because I can't trust listening to them in public or around the family.
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 03:02:13 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:48:30 am
This is what I do. My missus is an absolute twat for sending me voice notes, even though she knows I hate them, so I always reply with either a long written msg or loads of little ones.

Although my new trick is waiting until she is somewhere she can't / shouldn't listen to a VN and either sending something highly inappropriate or only answering something she needs urgently via a voice note she can't listen to.

 :D
We were in Boots yesterday and I asked my missus, loudly, "what is you need? Lube?".
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 03:19:08 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:59:59 pm
At least we now know the answer to "how many 'Brummies' does it take to change a lightbulb?"...  ;D

How many wools.... You know fine well neither of us are or will ever be Brummies 🤪
