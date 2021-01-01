« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1113 1114 1115 1116 1117 [1118]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2784733 times)

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,892
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44680 on: Yesterday at 03:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm
International weekends.

Im so fucking bored.


Ha ha. I was about to post the same.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,713
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44681 on: Yesterday at 04:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:55:30 pm
International weekends.

Im so fucking bored.

They are so shite aren't they

Me and the missus going to watch a film rather than that boring bollocks.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,741
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44682 on: Yesterday at 04:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:51:47 pm


SoS's garden.
I wondered who was lurking in our bushes yesterday afternoon.  ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,055
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44683 on: Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  5, 2024, 09:52:10 pm
Asking for a discarded Kop seat out of piles of them at the ground today, only to be told "no".  :-\
Often there's a rationale for such decisions but in this case I really can't think of one. The guy has obviously been instructed to say no and it just seems mean.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,741
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44684 on: Yesterday at 09:23:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm
Often there's a rationale for such decisions but in this case I really can't think of one. The guy has obviously been instructed to say no and it just seems mean.
Yep, I'm sure he's been told to say no. Maybe the club are paid for the seats by the company that makes the pellets out of them? I don't really know.

Is it because they just don't want people turning up all the time asking for them?

To be honest, it just feels tight arse to me. Genuinely, if I were the club I'd let fans take them willingly, one seat per person. It's little things like that which help fans feel valued just a little bit. A tiny bit of goodwill that costs nothing.

If they were going to a lower league club to help them out, I could understand. If they were being sold or auctioned off, again, I could understand. But they're just going for scrap. I think what really pissed me off was that I'd just been in the club shop at the ground and would love to have bought the black away top but I'm priced out of doing so. I mean £125 for a shirt. It's insane. Then you go outside and politely ask if there's any chance of an old seat that's going for scrap, and it's a "computer says no" moment. It's a bit sad really. No big deal in the scheme of things, of course. But it sort of strikes you that you can pay into a club for fifty years or more but they still won't even give you piece of scrap plastic. To a lot of fans, they're scrapping pieces of our history. Bits that many would love to have as a souvenir of their lifelong commitment.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,458
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44685 on: Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm »
Yeah it seems a weird one. Even if they were being paid by the recycling company it won't be more than a quid a seat or something small like that. If they were intent on some ££ then they'd easily have got more allowing local fans to turn up and get one for a tenner or something.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,741
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44686 on: Yesterday at 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:25:52 pm
Yeah it seems a weird one. Even if they were being paid by the recycling company it won't be more than a quid a seat or something small like that. If they were intent on some ££ then they'd easily have got more allowing local fans to turn up and get one for a tenner or something.
Yep. I'd pay that. A little piece of Kop history sat in your own home. I mean they must know that this kind of thing means a lot to so many fans. The club sold individual bricks from the original old wall when the Main Stand was redeveloped. I mean a brick, for goodness sake. But thousands of fans bought them because it's part of the fabric of the place many of us have been frequenting virtually all of our lives.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44687 on: Today at 07:39:19 am »
My Mrs when she brews up , fills the kettle to the brim and it takes ages to boil and wastes electricity... it annoys the fuck out of me but she keeps doing it
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,713
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44688 on: Today at 09:52:46 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:39:19 am
My Mrs when she brews up , fills the kettle to the brim and it takes ages to boil and wastes electricity... it annoys the fuck out of me but she keeps doing it

We got a tap that has a cold water filter and produces chilled water. It also produces boiling water within seconds.

When the missus wanted one, I thought it was a complete waste of money.

Now we've had it for a while I wonder how we ever did without.

Saves loads of money too as the water is pressurised and always nearly boiling - being maintained with a constant heat only to go to the boil when you open the tap.

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44689 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:39:19 am
My Mrs when she brews up , fills the kettle to the brim and it takes ages to boil and wastes electricity... it annoys the fuck out of me but she keeps doing it
you can always pour a bit out before it gets going.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1113 1114 1115 1116 1117 [1118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 