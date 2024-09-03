We did the tour about two years ago and got talking to a steward by the pitch for a bit, they were replacing some seats in the main stand at the time and he asked us if we wanted any of the old ones and of course aid yes. We got two but could have taken more.



I'm glad you managed to get some. They seem to have changed their policy on the old seats now. I know a number of the drone pilots have asked for old seats from the ARE rebuild only to be told no.To be honest, I think the club are being tight arse now on this. Fans would love these seats, and they're only going for scrap anyway. I felt like saying to the fella I asked that I'd been standing or sitting on the Kop from 1971 onwards, so what's the harm in giving a scrap seat to a lifelong fan? Thing is, I know he's only adhering to club policy. I imagine he risks his job if he starts giving the seats to those who ask, and a lot of people do ask.I think I was also a bit miffed anyway because I'd just been into the club shop and came out utterly pissed off by the prices of kit in there. That black away top is gorgeous, and although I've got a blag one at home I'd actually love to have bought an original off the club. But at £125 a go I just can't afford to be mugged off by a club I've been paying into since 1971.I don't buy names or numbers on shirts anyway, but I saw the away top with DARWIN 9 on it for £145. I mean come on. They'll screw you for every penny you've got, but won't give a scrap seat to a local lifelong supporter. It just felt a bit shitty to me. Of course, it's not just Liverpool. It's football generally now.