seems I'm in the minority - I don't give a crap how I'm asked to pay. although I prefer cashless, I carry some cash with me all the time.
for the bars, pubs, stores etc, "no cash" means they don't need to keep a float, and don't need to keep it secure before/after hours, plus they don't get hit with card/bank fees that eat into their profits. I get that. (one store we use regularly charges an extra 2% or so if you want to use a credit card - no fee to use debit though)
that said, it seems short-sighted to be so hardline on it. irritating your customers seems pretty damn counter-productive.