Same, I find those that are passionate about paying with cash a bit weird. I find it usually (but not always) ties in with the thinking the government are putting bugs in your smoke alarm to watch what your doing, and of course the covid vaccine was actually microchips being injected into your body by Bill Gates.



I prefer to pay cash in bars as it's easier to tip. Other than that I'm not particularly arsed but generally prefer contactless.

I've lost plenty of cash over the years while out for a night out. Never lost a penny using card.



Also never 'kept track' of what I was spending either with cash. How does that work, do you sit at the table and count the cash you have left a few times during the night and decide you've spent enough so go home?



I definitely don't fall into that category, my fridge-moving friend.Regarding "keeping track" of my finances by using cash, I mean that I bank what I have to save and what will come out via direct debit, then what's left over is available to spend as cash. So if I go into town for a night out, I know how much money I have for that night out and I stay within that budget. Whereas if I was using a card it would be far easier to go over my budget and into money I don't really want to be spending once I've had a few. It's just so easy to have a few beers they say "ah, sod it, then batter the card.I also think watering holes are well aware that many people tend to overspend after consuming alcohol when they're using a card, because it doesn't feel like you're actually spending real money. As we know in other consumer areas, it's just so easy to bung it on a card, whereas if you had to dig into your pocket for actual cash then you tend to consider the purchase a bit more before you make it.