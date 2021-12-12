« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44560 on: Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:46:43 pm
The Missus and I went to Portugal last year for a holiday and I took cash with me. Like you, I want to know how much I've spent without checking my phone every time I have to use my card.
Doing the same when we go to Lanzarote in November.

if you use Apple Pay, it gives a balance when you look at it and can see recent transactions. It's even started showing tracking updates for items.
Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44561 on: Yesterday at 05:37:25 pm
Think i've used cash about two or three times in the last year.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44562 on: Yesterday at 05:40:06 pm
seems I'm in the minority - I don't give a crap how I'm asked to pay. although I prefer cashless, I carry some cash with me all the time.

for the bars, pubs, stores etc, "no cash" means they don't need to keep a float, and don't need to keep it secure before/after hours, plus they don't get hit with card/bank fees that eat into their profits.  I get that.  (one store we use regularly charges an extra 2% or so if you want to use a credit card - no fee to use debit though)

that said, it seems short-sighted to be so hardline on it.  irritating your customers seems pretty damn counter-productive.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44563 on: Yesterday at 06:19:19 pm
On the subject: the chip in my phone is at the bottom, but most phones seem to have it at the top, so cashiers always place the reader at the wrong end of my phone.
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44564 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm
if you use Apple Pay, it gives a balance when you look at it and can see recent transactions. It's even started showing tracking updates for items.
Ta Claire, but I think I will carry on doing it the old-fashioned way, until they actually scrap the cash method.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44565 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 pm
I rarely use cash since we moved mainly because there's no cash machines to get money out of yet a lot of businesses are cash only round here.

I suppose I could draw money out at the post office but why make a separate trip when I can use my card 🤔
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44566 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:32:23 pm
if you use Apple Pay, it gives a balance when you look at it and can see recent transactions. It's even started showing tracking updates for items.
I've been using Revolut this year via Apple Pay. You can just transfer across what you want to spend, much like taking out cash, and they send you budget alerts too. Also, really good to use overseas regarding fees.

Another good feature is being able to create "virtual cards" for online tx, which can only be used once, so if your card details are part of a hacking dump, the card can't be used again.
John C

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44567 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Are you all talking about paying abroad? If you're going on holiday get a Monzo card.
9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44568 on: Today at 08:05:44 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:35:43 pm
Yesterday in the Midden, cash only, in the ground and certain vans on WBR, card only  ::)
Whats it like in there these days .its years since I was in there .
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44569 on: Today at 08:11:46 am
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:05:44 am
Whats it like in there these days .its years since I was in there .


Its pretty good mate. Busy enough for an atmosphere but not too busy it takes ages to get served, Good selection of mass produced lager, non of that Punk neck oil rubbish.  The staff are sound too. 

Definitely an older crowd. Im young in there at mid 40s
9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44570 on: Today at 08:21:46 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:11:46 am

Its pretty good mate. Busy enough for an atmosphere but not too busy it takes ages to get served, Good selection of mass produced lager, non of that Punk neck oil rubbish.  The staff are sound too. 

Definitely an older crowd. Im young in there at mid 40s
Sounds good then.used to go in in my match going days with a couple of fellas as it was out the way and a little off the beaten track but near enough to the ground.
Would never have known about it if it wasnt for said lads I was with .always liked going in those back street pubs of which ,sadly are disappearing.loads of them back in the day .
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44571 on: Today at 08:29:12 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:40:06 pm
seems I'm in the minority - I don't give a crap how I'm asked to pay. although I prefer cashless, I carry some cash with me all the time.

for the bars, pubs, stores etc, "no cash" means they don't need to keep a float, and don't need to keep it secure before/after hours, plus they don't get hit with card/bank fees that eat into their profits.  I get that.  (one store we use regularly charges an extra 2% or so if you want to use a credit card - no fee to use debit though)

that said, it seems short-sighted to be so hardline on it.  irritating your customers seems pretty damn counter-productive.

Same, I find those that are passionate about paying with cash a bit weird. I find it usually (but not always) ties in with the thinking the government are putting bugs in your smoke alarm to watch what your doing, and of course the covid vaccine was actually microchips being injected into your body by Bill Gates.

I prefer to pay cash in bars as it's easier to tip. Other than that I'm not particularly arsed but generally prefer contactless.
I've lost plenty of cash over the years while out for a night out. Never lost a penny using card.

Also never 'kept track' of what I was spending either with cash. How does that work, do you sit at the table and count the cash you have left a few times during the night and decide you've spent enough so go home?
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44572 on: Today at 08:42:24 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:11:46 am

Its pretty good mate. Busy enough for an atmosphere but not too busy it takes ages to get served, Good selection of mass produced lager, non of that Punk neck oil rubbish.  The staff are sound too. 

Definitely an older crowd. Im young in there at mid 40s

Liked that when I first drank it a couple of years ago and then noticed, despite not drinking much these days, it gave me a bit of a queasy hangover.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44573 on: Today at 12:01:00 pm
Heineken bought Beavertown it so it's just mass produced 'craft' now.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44574 on: Today at 12:05:29 pm
Twats parking in disabled spaces.

It's becoming far more prevalent - and a microcosm illustration of how selfish, self-important wankstains are getting ever-more commonplace in society (I think it has a lot to do with a realisation of a lack of consequences for acting like a c*nt)

CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44575 on: Today at 12:13:44 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
Are you all talking about paying abroad? If you're going on holiday get a Monzo card.

Monzo or Revolut, both good for abroad 100%.
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44576 on: Today at 12:14:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:05:29 pm
Twats parking in disabled spaces.

It's becoming far more prevalent - and a microcosm illustration of how selfish, self-important wankstains are getting ever-more commonplace in society (I think it has a lot to do with a realisation of a lack of consequences for acting like a c*nt)

Tbf mate some of the disabled people who park in them actually need to. Bit harsh having a go at them.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44577 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:29:12 am
Same, I find those that are passionate about paying with cash a bit weird. I find it usually (but not always) ties in with the thinking the government are putting bugs in your smoke alarm to watch what your doing, and of course the covid vaccine was actually microchips being injected into your body by Bill Gates.

I prefer to pay cash in bars as it's easier to tip. Other than that I'm not particularly arsed but generally prefer contactless.
I've lost plenty of cash over the years while out for a night out. Never lost a penny using card.

Also never 'kept track' of what I was spending either with cash. How does that work, do you sit at the table and count the cash you have left a few times during the night and decide you've spent enough so go home?

 :lmao

I definitely don't fall into that category, my fridge-moving friend.  :)

Regarding "keeping track" of my finances by using cash, I mean that I bank what I have to save and what will come out via direct debit, then what's left over is available to spend as cash. So if I go into town for a night out, I know how much money I have for that night out and I stay within that budget. Whereas if I was using a card it would be far easier to go over my budget and into money I don't really want to be spending once I've had a few. It's just so easy to have a few beers they say "ah, sod it, then batter the card.

I also think watering holes are well aware that many people tend to overspend after consuming alcohol when they're using a card, because it doesn't feel like you're actually spending real money. As we know in other consumer areas, it's just so easy to bung it on a card, whereas if you had to dig into your pocket for actual cash then you tend to consider the purchase a bit more before you make it.

Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44578 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm
Chase don't charge abroad either. These days there are loads of options for cards you can use abroad for free.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #44579 on: Today at 12:22:29 pm
Are these cards worldwide or more for European holidays ?
