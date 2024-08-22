« previous next »
Offline Rob K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44520 on: August 22, 2024, 10:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August 22, 2024, 09:56:11 am
Wrapping presents, I'm shit at it, takes me forvever and it still looks shit.

Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.
Logged


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44521 on: August 22, 2024, 10:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2024, 10:30:01 pm
Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste.  ppl re-use them.
Logged

Offline Rob K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44522 on: August 22, 2024, 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 10:31:06 pm
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste.  ppl re-use them.

I should just take the credit for being environmentally conscious, but in reality i'm just a lazy twat and that's just an added bonus :P
Logged


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44523 on: August 22, 2024, 10:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2024, 10:41:02 pm
I should just take the credit for being environmentally conscious, but in reality i'm just a lazy twat and that's just an added bonus :P
it's great when being a lazy bastard can disguised as a good thing  :)
Logged

Online kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44524 on: August 22, 2024, 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 10:31:06 pm
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste.  ppl re-use them.

That totally depends on what the gift bag is made from.

Logged










Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44525 on: August 22, 2024, 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2024, 10:30:01 pm
Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.


I gave my parents a PC in a bin bag for Xmas back in the noughties. I was quite smashed that xmas morning.
Logged


Offline bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44526 on: August 23, 2024, 10:01:17 am »
Quote from: kesey on August 22, 2024, 10:47:38 pm
That totally depends on what the gift bag is made from.

A Tesco bag?
Logged


Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44527 on: August 23, 2024, 01:01:39 pm »
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram

 :wanker
Logged



Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44528 on: August 23, 2024, 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 01:01:39 pm
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram

 :wanker

Couldnt agree more. Smacks of laziness along with a sample menu.

If you dont know what food you will offer dont bother building my hopes up to only be disappointed when the one item on the menu you really like isnt available.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44529 on: August 23, 2024, 01:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 01:01:39 pm
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram

 :wanker

Pretty sure I have posted this myself before in this very thread.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44530 on: August 23, 2024, 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 23, 2024, 01:59:33 pm
Pretty sure I have posted this myself before in this very thread.


Proof if were needed that you are one of RAWKs top posters
Logged



Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44531 on: August 23, 2024, 02:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 02:02:18 pm

Proof if were needed that you are one of RAWKs top posters


Hmmm it seems I spoke to soon

Quote from: Elmo! on August 23, 2024, 01:57:50 pm
Were they to die for?
Logged



Online Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44532 on: August 23, 2024, 02:07:33 pm »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44533 on: August 23, 2024, 02:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 02:06:22 pm

Hmmm it seems I spoke to soon


:)

Pesky Elmo! Hijacking our Chicken Wing discussions with his wisecracks.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44534 on: August 24, 2024, 11:27:59 am »
Looks like councils have stopped weedspraying now as well. Every gutter round here is green with weeds.
Logged


Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44535 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
People saying "I was today's years old when I found out......"

Logged

Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44536 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
People saying "I was today's years old when I found out......"
no idea what that is supposed to mean.  never heard it.
Logged

Online kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44537 on: Today at 12:14:24 am »
Cashless pubs , cafe's etc .

The Baltic Fleet can give it's head a wobble so can folk who go ' that's how it is these days ' . I had £80 of the finest Scouse shekels in town in my pocket and had to leave my Erdinger on the bar .

Raar ' off !
Logged










Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44538 on: Today at 12:50:09 am »
Erdinger, just as well because £80 of erdinger at 5.3% will fuck you up  ;)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44539 on: Today at 01:07:40 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:14:24 am
Cashless pubs , cafe's etc .

The Baltic Fleet can give it's head a wobble so can folk who go ' that's how it is these days ' . I had £80 of the finest Scouse shekels in town in my pocket and had to leave my Erdinger on the bar.

Raar ' off !

Jürgen, you're back!!!!  :wave
Logged


Online kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44540 on: Today at 01:19:31 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:50:09 am
Erdinger, just as well because £80 of erdinger at 5.3% will fuck you up  ;)

On Friday I had three pints of Leffe ( pronounced Leff and not Leffy or even worse Leffay you twats ) which is 6.6% . I rarely go over 5% when it comes to a to a drink apart from the odd glass of wine or a one for the road whisky.  Fuckin ' ell I was that scolloped I even thought about robbing the fancy pint glass  :D. It was only about 5pm and I was on the 86 coming home chatting shite to everyone  ;D
Logged










Online kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44541 on: Today at 01:21:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:07:40 am
Jürgen, you're back!!!!  :wave

That man had a good taste in ale  :wave

Was it in Madrid after winning number six he comes out the dressing room going ' where are the fucking beers '  ;D
Logged










Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44542 on: Today at 08:16:07 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:19:31 am
On Friday I had three pints of Leffe ( pronounced Leff and not Leffy or even worse Leffay you twats ) which is 6.6% . I rarely go over 5% when it comes to a to a drink apart from the odd glass of wine or a one for the road whisky.  Fuckin ' ell I was that scolloped I even thought about robbing the fancy pint glass  :D. It was only about 5pm and I was on the 86 coming home chatting shite to everyone  ;D

We must be cousins because I used  to be partial to taking a fancy pint glass home in my young days. Erdinger Octoberfest 6.3% try that and you will probably ask the granny on the bus to come home with you for a cup of tea in your new fancy pint glass your wavin̈g about😉
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44543 on: Today at 11:51:57 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:21:51 am
That man had a good taste in ale  :wave

Was it in Madrid after winning number six he comes out the dressing room going ' where are the fucking beers '  ;D
;D

I do enjoy a cold Erdinger.  :hally
Logged


Online kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44544 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:16:07 am
We must be cousins because I used  to be partial to taking a fancy pint glass home in my young days. Erdinger Octoberfest 6.3% try that and you will probably ask the granny on the bus to come home with you for a cup of tea in your new fancy pint glass your wavin̈g about😉

They are three for £6 from the Co Op by ours. Iam proud to say this . I go through about 18 bottles a week.   8)
Logged










Online kesey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44545 on: Today at 01:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:51:57 am
;D

I do enjoy a cold Erdinger.  :hally

See my previous post  :wave  It's the one on Lark Lane. 
Logged










Offline Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44546 on:
Hangovers, no need for them.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44547 on: Today at 01:35:43 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:14:24 am
Cashless pubs , cafe's etc .

The Baltic Fleet can give it's head a wobble so can folk who go ' that's how it is these days ' . I had £80 of the finest Scouse shekels in town in my pocket and had to leave my Erdinger on the bar .

Raar ' off !

Yesterday in the Midden, cash only, in the ground and certain vans on WBR, card only  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,343
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44548 on: Today at 01:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:35:43 pm
Yesterday in the Midden, cash only, in the ground and certain vans on WBR, card only  ::)

I went to Aintree for the December meeting two years ago. You couldn't by a bevvie with cash. I had £300 in my pocket and if it wern't for my mate having his bank card on him we'd of been fucked for a bevvie. It's bollocks . Absolute bollocks !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44549 on: Today at 01:43:58 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:09:00 pm
See my previous post  :wave  It's the one on Lark Lane.
:thumbup

I know the one.  :hally
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44550 on: Today at 01:46:36 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:41:52 pm
I went to Aintree for the December meeting two years ago. You couldn't by a bevvie with cash. I had £300 in my pocket and if it wern't for my mate having his bank card on him we'd of been fucked for a bevvie. It's bollocks . Absolute bollocks !

Same here when Jurgen was at the Arena last may, luckily my mate had a bank card. Absolute bollocks is right
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44551 on: Today at 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:41:52 pm
I went to Aintree for the December meeting two years ago. You couldn't by a bevvie with cash. I had £300 in my pocket and if it wern't for my mate having his bank card on him we'd of been fucked for a bevvie. It's bollocks . Absolute bollocks !
I agree. We called into Kazimier Garden not long back and I bought drinks, only to be told it was card only. I usually only carry cash, but thankfully still had my debit card in my pocket. Otherwise we'd have had to leave the drinks and go elsewhere. It's ridiculous.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,343
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44552 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:23:57 pm
I agree. We called into Kazimier Garden not long back and I bought drinks, only to be told it was card only. I usually only carry cash, but thankfully still had my debit card in my pocket. Otherwise we'd have had to leave the drinks and go elsewhere. It's ridiculous.

It is ! Anybody who says it's the way it is these days or it's how it's going is a 24 carat whopper !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,613
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44553 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:29:50 pm
It is ! Anybody who says it's the way it is these days or it's how it's going is a 24 carat whopper !

Simple answer Id if you are in a round each one of you gets an individual drink.

Bad enough restaurants going down that route but pubs that dont take cash want fucking off.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44554 on: Today at 02:38:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:29:50 pm
It is ! Anybody who says it's the way it is these days or it's how it's going is a 24 carat whopper !
Yep. I don't like using a card in shops. I like to know exactly where I am with what I have in the bank. Paying for everyday stuff like food and drinks can see you lose track quite quickly. It's so easy to overspend when using cards. To be honest, if I know a pub or bar is card only in future, I'll just go elsewhere. If they don't want my cash, I'll give it to somewhere that does.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,343
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44555 on: Today at 02:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:38:38 pm
Yep. I don't like using a card in shops. I like to know exactly where I am with what I have in the bank. Paying for everyday stuff like food and drinks can see you lose track quite quickly. It's so easy to overspend when using cards. To be honest, if I know a pub or bar is card only in future, I'll just go elsewhere. If they don't want my cash, I'll give it to somewhere that does.

After that lockdown bollocks I did not go to one single pub if you had to use an app or scan code thing. I do use my card sometimes when it suits me . It's all about choice and if that choice has been removed who knows where it'll end up. I have a feeling where it is going but I'll refrain from posting on here. If you can be arsed I spoke a lot about it about 15 or so years ago on here.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
