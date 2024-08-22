Yep. I don't like using a card in shops. I like to know exactly where I am with what I have in the bank. Paying for everyday stuff like food and drinks can see you lose track quite quickly. It's so easy to overspend when using cards. To be honest, if I know a pub or bar is card only in future, I'll just go elsewhere. If they don't want my cash, I'll give it to somewhere that does.



After that lockdown bollocks I did not go to one single pub if you had to use an app or scan code thing. I do use my card sometimes when it suits me . It's all about choice and if that choice has been removed who knows where it'll end up. I have a feeling where it is going but I'll refrain from posting on here. If you can be arsed I spoke a lot about it about 15 or so years ago on here.