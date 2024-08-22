« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2747148 times)

Offline Rob K

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44520 on: August 22, 2024, 10:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on August 22, 2024, 09:56:11 am
Wrapping presents, I'm shit at it, takes me forvever and it still looks shit.

Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44521 on: August 22, 2024, 10:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2024, 10:30:01 pm
Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste.  ppl re-use them.
Offline Rob K

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44522 on: August 22, 2024, 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 10:31:06 pm
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste.  ppl re-use them.

I should just take the credit for being environmentally conscious, but in reality i'm just a lazy twat and that's just an added bonus :P
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44523 on: August 22, 2024, 10:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2024, 10:41:02 pm
I should just take the credit for being environmentally conscious, but in reality i'm just a lazy twat and that's just an added bonus :P
it's great when being a lazy bastard can disguised as a good thing  :)
Offline kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44524 on: August 22, 2024, 10:47:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 22, 2024, 10:31:06 pm
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste.  ppl re-use them.

That totally depends on what the gift bag is made from.

Online Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44525 on: August 22, 2024, 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2024, 10:30:01 pm
Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.


I gave my parents a PC in a bin bag for Xmas back in the noughties. I was quite smashed that xmas morning.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44526 on: August 23, 2024, 10:01:17 am »
Quote from: kesey on August 22, 2024, 10:47:38 pm
That totally depends on what the gift bag is made from.

A Tesco bag?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44527 on: August 23, 2024, 01:01:39 pm »
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram

 :wanker
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44528 on: August 23, 2024, 01:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 01:01:39 pm
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram

 :wanker

Couldnt agree more. Smacks of laziness along with a sample menu.

If you dont know what food you will offer dont bother building my hopes up to only be disappointed when the one item on the menu you really like isnt available.
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44529 on: August 23, 2024, 01:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 01:01:39 pm
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram

 :wanker

Pretty sure I have posted this myself before in this very thread.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44530 on: August 23, 2024, 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 23, 2024, 01:59:33 pm
Pretty sure I have posted this myself before in this very thread.


Proof if were needed that you are one of RAWKs top posters
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44531 on: August 23, 2024, 02:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 02:02:18 pm

Proof if were needed that you are one of RAWKs top posters


Hmmm it seems I spoke to soon

Quote from: Elmo! on August 23, 2024, 01:57:50 pm
Were they to die for?
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44532 on: August 23, 2024, 02:07:33 pm »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44533 on: August 23, 2024, 02:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 23, 2024, 02:06:22 pm

Hmmm it seems I spoke to soon


:)

Pesky Elmo! Hijacking our Chicken Wing discussions with his wisecracks.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44534 on: August 24, 2024, 11:27:59 am »
Looks like councils have stopped weedspraying now as well. Every gutter round here is green with weeds.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44535 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
People saying "I was today's years old when I found out......"

Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44536 on: Yesterday at 02:06:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
People saying "I was today's years old when I found out......"
no idea what that is supposed to mean.  never heard it.
Offline kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44537 on: Today at 12:14:24 am »
Cashless pubs , cafe's etc .

The Baltic Fleet can give it's head a wobble so can folk who go ' that's how it is these days ' . I had £80 of the finest Scouse shekels in town in my pocket and had to leave my Erdinger on the bar .

Raar ' off !
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44538 on: Today at 12:50:09 am »
Erdinger, just as well because £80 of erdinger at 5.3% will fuck you up  ;)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44539 on: Today at 01:07:40 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:14:24 am
Cashless pubs , cafe's etc .

The Baltic Fleet can give it's head a wobble so can folk who go ' that's how it is these days ' . I had £80 of the finest Scouse shekels in town in my pocket and had to leave my Erdinger on the bar.

Raar ' off !

Jürgen, you're back!!!!  :wave
Offline kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44540 on: Today at 01:19:31 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:50:09 am
Erdinger, just as well because £80 of erdinger at 5.3% will fuck you up  ;)

On Friday I had three pints of Leffe ( pronounced Leff and not Leffy or even worse Leffay you twats ) which is 6.6% . I rarely go over 5% when it comes to a to a drink apart from the odd glass of wine or a one for the road whisky.  Fuckin ' ell I was that scolloped I even thought about robbing the fancy pint glass  :D. It was only about 5pm and I was on the 86 coming home chatting shite to everyone  ;D
Offline kesey

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44541 on: Today at 01:21:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:07:40 am
Jürgen, you're back!!!!  :wave

That man had a good taste in ale  :wave

Was it in Madrid after winning number six he comes out the dressing room going ' where are the fucking beers '  ;D
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44542 on: Today at 08:16:07 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:19:31 am
On Friday I had three pints of Leffe ( pronounced Leff and not Leffy or even worse Leffay you twats ) which is 6.6% . I rarely go over 5% when it comes to a to a drink apart from the odd glass of wine or a one for the road whisky.  Fuckin ' ell I was that scolloped I even thought about robbing the fancy pint glass  :D. It was only about 5pm and I was on the 86 coming home chatting shite to everyone  ;D

We must be cousins because I used  to be partial to taking a fancy pint glass home in my young days. Erdinger Octoberfest 6.3% try that and you will probably ask the granny on the bus to come home with you for a cup of tea in your new fancy pint glass your wavin̈g about😉
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44543 on: Today at 11:51:57 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:21:51 am
That man had a good taste in ale  :wave

Was it in Madrid after winning number six he comes out the dressing room going ' where are the fucking beers '  ;D
;D

I do enjoy a cold Erdinger.  :hally
