Wrapping presents, I'm shit at it, takes me forvever and it still looks shit.
Same. I gave up trying and just get gift bags now.
which is more sustainable i.e. less waste. ppl re-use them.
I should just take the credit for being environmentally conscious, but in reality i'm just a lazy twat and that's just an added bonus
That totally depends on what the gift bag is made from.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Restaurants, Cafes and Takeaways only having their details on Facebook or Instagram
Pretty sure I have posted this myself before in this very thread.
Proof if were needed that you are one of RAWKs top posters
Were they to die for?
Hmmm it seems I spoke to soon
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
People saying "I was today's years old when I found out......"
Cashless pubs , cafe's etc . The Baltic Fleet can give it's head a wobble so can folk who go ' that's how it is these days ' . I had £80 of the finest Scouse shekels in town in my pocket and had to leave my Erdinger on the bar.Raar ' off !
Erdinger, just as well because £80 of erdinger at 5.3% will fuck you up
Jürgen, you're back!!!!
On Friday I had three pints of Leffe ( pronounced Leff and not Leffy or even worse Leffay you twats ) which is 6.6% . I rarely go over 5% when it comes to a to a drink apart from the odd glass of wine or a one for the road whisky. Fuckin ' ell I was that scolloped I even thought about robbing the fancy pint glass . It was only about 5pm and I was on the 86 coming home chatting shite to everyone
That man had a good taste in ale Was it in Madrid after winning number six he comes out the dressing room going ' where are the fucking beers '
