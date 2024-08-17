« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2738063 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44480 on: August 17, 2024, 09:25:00 pm »
A dog that can fuck, run and puke all at the same time?  Pretty impressive.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44481 on: August 17, 2024, 09:29:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 17, 2024, 09:25:00 pm
A dog that can fuck, run and puke all at the same time?  Pretty impressive.
I wonder whether it can juggle.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44482 on: August 18, 2024, 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 21, 2024, 07:51:01 pm
What can I say, Mr Boehly liked what he saw. Expect an announcement imminently.

When you find out Pochettino is no longed the Chelsea manager, this post makes a lot more sense
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44483 on: August 18, 2024, 02:00:40 pm »
Every fucking football club using Hey Jude before games. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44484 on: August 18, 2024, 02:05:17 pm »
Quote from: JP! on August 18, 2024, 02:00:40 pm
Every fucking football club using Hey Jude before games.

I know - Cant Macartney block it?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44485 on: August 18, 2024, 02:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 18, 2024, 02:05:17 pm
I know - Cant Macartney block it?



He's into his 67th chorus of the last time he performed it live :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44486 on: August 18, 2024, 02:09:47 pm »
Quote from: JP! on August 18, 2024, 02:00:40 pm
Every fucking football club using Hey Jude before games. 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 18, 2024, 02:05:17 pm
I know - Cant Macartney block it?


It seems to be Here, There and Everywhere.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44487 on: August 20, 2024, 11:13:26 pm »
Today, interminably crawling along Marylebone Rd in my car. The lights were on green but I couldn't move forward as between me and the car in front was one of those box junctions. Eventually the car in front moved forward so I edged on to follow him, only for some c*nt on the inside lane from me to slam on the accelerator and swerve in front of me to take the space, leaving me stranded on the box junction - and probably 3 points on my license incoming as a result.   :(

Oh and another thing. It doesn't 'hannoy' me really but in the absence of an 'ever so slightly irksome, stop messing with my ocd' thread I'll put it here... why are all the child boards on Flagpole Corner listed in some random mish-mash rather than alphabetical order ?  (Ok I lie - it really does do my fckin head in. Sort it mods.  ;D)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44488 on: Yesterday at 12:19:27 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 20, 2024, 11:13:26 pm
Today, interminably crawling along Marylebone Rd in my car. The lights were on green but I couldn't move forward as between me and the car in front was one of those box junctions. Eventually the car in front moved forward so I edged on to follow him, only for some c*nt on the inside lane from me to slam on the accelerator and swerve in front of me to take the space, leaving me stranded on the box junction - and probably 3 points on my license incoming as a result.   :(

Oh and another thing. It doesn't 'hannoy' me really but in the absence of an 'ever so slightly irksome, stop messing with my ocd' thread I'll put it here... why are all the child boards on Flagpole Corner listed in some random mish-mash rather than alphabetical order ?  (Ok I lie - it really does do my fckin head in. Sort it mods.  ;D)

 ;D

Handsome, extended, disparate subjectival hannoyance, Beardy...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44489 on: Yesterday at 02:01:04 am »
Ive never thought to question the sort order and always thought it made perfect sense :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44490 on: Yesterday at 07:17:28 am »
 I can guarantee itll piss more people off if theyre changed than itd please (and no-one has ever mentioned it before)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44491 on: Yesterday at 09:08:33 am »
stuck behind a truck full of pigs for 30mins on the road between Ardee and Mullingar.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44492 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:08:33 am
stuck behind a truck full of pigs for 30mins on the road between Ardee and Mullingar.

Dave Cameron likes this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44493 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on August 20, 2024, 11:13:26 pm


Oh and another thing. It doesn't 'hannoy' me really but in the absence of an 'ever so slightly irksome, stop messing with my ocd' thread I'll put it here... why are all the child boards on Flagpole Corner listed in some random mish-mash rather than alphabetical order ?  (Ok I lie - it really does do my fckin head in. Sort it mods.  ;D)
I remember back to when it was just the boozer.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44494 on: Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm »
living right on the North Wales coast means that the Wirral is only c.3 miles away

When I place an add for tradesmen I get calls from the Wirral who are 40 mins drive away and obviously not interested

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44495 on: Yesterday at 02:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:56:30 pm
living right on the North Wales coast means that the Wirral is only c.3 miles away

When I place an add for tradesmen I get calls from the Wirral who are 40 mins drive away and obviously not interested

What trades are ya looking for mate?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44496 on: Yesterday at 02:47:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:17:07 pm
What trades are ya looking for mate?

Just someone to replace roof tiles,  think Ive got someone who is going to call in after work

Its one of those jobs that many trades wont be interested in as it will only take an hour.

Hope he turns up especially as the tennant is leaving work early to meet him

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44497 on: Yesterday at 07:12:02 pm »
I got Snapchat on my phone a couple of months ago after my wife's granddaughter asked me to. I didn't use it much as she wasn't sending me anything. About three weeks ago I started watching the videos and clips. At first it was okay but it didn't take long till it really got on my nerves. Its all just Americans mainly calling everyone bro or bruh while doing boring, mundane shite. All these bros making videos thinking everyone else is remotely interested in their shitty stories. I found myself scrolling for ages looking at this rubbish. It's like brainwashing. It's full of narcissists, and dumbasses. There's the odd clip that's funny but most of it is a load of bollocks. I'm the other side of 50 so maybe I don't get it because I'm old, but I'd rather spend my time in real life experiencing my surroundings. So I've deleted my account and will never try it again. Hello again life!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44498 on: Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:47:39 pm
Just someone to replace roof tiles,  think Ive got someone who is going to call in after work

Its one of those jobs that many trades wont be interested in as it will only take an hour.

Hope he turns up especially as the tennant is leaving work early to meet him

Ah ok yeah not many can be arsed with an hours work.  I wouldn't have been able to help anyway mate as roofers are not one of the trades I ever need.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44499 on: Yesterday at 07:43:42 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:12:02 pm
I got Snapchat on my phone a couple of months ago after my wife's granddaughter asked me to. I didn't use it much as she wasn't sending me anything. About three weeks ago I started watching the videos and clips. At first it was okay but it didn't take long till it really got on my nerves. Its all just Americans mainly calling everyone bro or bruh while doing boring, mundane shite. All these bros making videos thinking everyone else is remotely interested in their shitty stories. I found myself scrolling for ages looking at this rubbish. It's like brainwashing. It's full of narcissists, and dumbasses. There's the odd clip that's funny but most of it is a load of bollocks. I'm the other side of 50 so maybe I don't get it because I'm old, but I'd rather spend my time in real life experiencing my surroundings. So I've deleted my account and will never try it again. Hello again life!

Fucking Americans...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44500 on: Yesterday at 07:46:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:36:12 pm
Ah ok yeah not many can be arsed with an hours work.  I wouldn't have been able to help anyway mate as roofers are not one of the trades I ever need.

Its done, only took him literally 7 minutes - £140
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44501 on: Yesterday at 07:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:47 pm
Its done, only took him literally 7 minutes - £140

We had a ridge tile replaced a couple of years ago. Think that was £120 so seems to be the gouging going rate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44502 on: Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:47 pm
Its done, only took him literally 7 minutes - £140

👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44503 on: Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:47 pm
Its done, only took him literally 7 minutes - £140

Seems weird that it's hard to find people to do that work too.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44504 on: Yesterday at 07:59:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm
Seems weird that it's hard to find people to do that work too.....

He said he was only did it as he goes past the house on his way home


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44505 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 07:17:28 am
I can guarantee itll piss more people off if theyre changed than itd please (and no-one has ever mentioned it before)

Haha, it doesn't bother me really - but once I first noticed it I can't un-notice it now every time I scroll down the board. The problem's at my end not yours though.  Ever since I learnt the alphabet I got an uncontrollable obsession with putting things in alphabetical order. I even used to eat my food in order... eg baked beans, then chips, then the fish fingers - which used to drive my sisters insane ... 'Mum he's eating his food in alphabetical order again, make him stop'.  ;D  I managed to force myself into not doing that eventually so I'm sure I'll manage to get over RAWK's shocking disrespect for the alphabet eventually too. Hopefully.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44506 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
Haha, it doesn't bother me really - but once I first noticed it I can't un-notice it now every time I scroll down the board. The problem's at my end not yours though.  Ever since I learnt the alphabet I got an uncontrollable obsession with putting things in alphabetical order. I even used to eat my food in order... eg baked beans, then chips, then the fish fingers - which used to drive my sisters insane ... 'Mum he's eating his food in alphabetical order again, make him stop'.  ;D  I managed to force myself into not doing that eventually so I'm sure I'll manage to get over RAWK's shocking disrespect for the alphabet eventually too. Hopefully.  ;D
for the love of God, don't start writing a sentence then putting all the words in alpha order before hitting Post.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44507 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
for the love of God, don't start writing a sentence then putting all the words in alpha order before hitting Post.

Haha now there's a challenge I'm struggling to not rise up to. Just when I thought I was out, the alphabet pulls me back in again.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44508 on: Today at 01:32:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 17, 2024, 12:03:06 pm
There were tins of Roses and Quality street in Tesco this week. £1 cheaper than they were last December. 

...and 50 to 100 grams lighter, no doubt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44509 on: Today at 06:57:10 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm
Haha now there's a challenge I'm struggling to not rise up to. Just when I thought I was out, the alphabet pulls me back in again.  ;D

Mods, name change to Beardy Six please!
