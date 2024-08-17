I got Snapchat on my phone a couple of months ago after my wife's granddaughter asked me to. I didn't use it much as she wasn't sending me anything. About three weeks ago I started watching the videos and clips. At first it was okay but it didn't take long till it really got on my nerves. Its all just Americans mainly calling everyone bro or bruh while doing boring, mundane shite. All these bros making videos thinking everyone else is remotely interested in their shitty stories. I found myself scrolling for ages looking at this rubbish. It's like brainwashing. It's full of narcissists, and dumbasses. There's the odd clip that's funny but most of it is a load of bollocks. I'm the other side of 50 so maybe I don't get it because I'm old, but I'd rather spend my time in real life experiencing my surroundings. So I've deleted my account and will never try it again. Hello again life!