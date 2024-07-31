« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1105 1106 1107 1108 1109 [1110]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2693926 times)

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,872
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44360 on: July 31, 2024, 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 31, 2024, 05:06:22 pm
to be honest I usually don't give a shit but Claire's post really  got up my nose.

Maybe go and enjoy a nice game of bridge in the common room with the other oldies and relax with a nice pack of worthers.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44361 on: July 31, 2024, 05:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 31, 2024, 05:08:07 pm
If anyone calls me old (and my hearing aid picks it up) I'll twat them with my Zimmer frame then reverse over them in my disability car. Bastards!

Can I borrow your blue badge so I can park outside M&S?



Oh shit, I don't drive.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44362 on: July 31, 2024, 05:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 31, 2024, 05:08:07 pm
If anyone calls me old (and my hearing aid picks it up) I'll twat them with my Zimmer frame then reverse over them in my disability car. Bastards!
after you've been, though, right?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,162
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44363 on: July 31, 2024, 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 31, 2024, 05:09:58 pm
after you've been, though, right?
Of course.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,162
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44364 on: July 31, 2024, 05:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 31, 2024, 05:09:57 pm
Can I borrow your blue badge so I can park outside M&S?



Oh shit, I don't drive.
I do rent it out, but I'm not cheap.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44365 on: July 31, 2024, 05:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 31, 2024, 05:11:06 pm
I do rent it out, but I'm not cheap.
erm ... pardon?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44366 on: July 31, 2024, 05:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 31, 2024, 05:11:06 pm
I do rent it out, but I'm not cheap.

I've heard the rumours.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,162
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44367 on: July 31, 2024, 05:16:24 pm »
 :-*
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44368 on: July 31, 2024, 05:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 31, 2024, 05:13:01 pm
I've heard the rumours.

Yes. SoS has released some titbits of information over the last few days which are starting to add up to a different side of the calm, caring counsellor we see on here.

Coming across as very louche. See sand dunes excuse.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,162
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44369 on: July 31, 2024, 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 31, 2024, 05:17:02 pm
Yes. SoS has released some titbits of information over the last few days which are starting to add up to a different side of the calm, caring counsellor we see on here.

Coming across as very louche. See sand dunes excuse.
My account was hacked.  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,822
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44370 on: July 31, 2024, 05:37:29 pm »
Probably been said before in here but people who play videos or music on their phones out loud in public.

Was waiting in our GP surgery today and a man, must have been at least 50, sat there playing videos on his phone full volume. Just how and why? Does he not give one shit about etiquette, society, manners? Just mental.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44371 on: July 31, 2024, 05:43:56 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on July 31, 2024, 05:37:29 pm
Probably been said before in here but people who play videos or music on their phones out loud in public.

Was waiting in our GP surgery today and a man, must have been at least 50, sat there playing videos on his phone full volume. Just how and why? Does he not give one shit about etiquette, society, manners? Just mental.

Truly weird behaviour. Im sure it either some form of mental illness or just downright, old fashioned bad manners.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44372 on: July 31, 2024, 05:51:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 31, 2024, 05:43:56 pm
Truly weird behaviour. Im sure it either some form of mental illness or just downright, old fashioned bad manners.
absolutely detest when that happens.  but tbf when I've asked "can you turn that down please?" most ppl do so immediately.

in fact only one time did some little snot ignore me and he came by my table later to (kinda) apologize.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44373 on: July 31, 2024, 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 31, 2024, 05:08:49 pm
Maybe go and enjoy a nice game of bridge in the common room with the other oldies and relax with a nice pack of worthers.

:D

All in good fun SamLad. Please dont corner me and regale me with another war story.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44374 on: July 31, 2024, 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 31, 2024, 05:59:36 pm
:D

All in good fun SamLad. Please dont corner me and regale me with another war story.
ah but I haven't told yer about the time ....
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44375 on: July 31, 2024, 07:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 31, 2024, 05:59:36 pm
:D

All in good fun SamLad. Please dont corner me and regale me with another war story.

Bet hes the type to wear his medals to impress the ladies.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44376 on: July 31, 2024, 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 31, 2024, 05:08:49 pm
Maybe go and enjoy a nice game of bridge in the common room with the other oldies and relax with a nice pack of worthers.

There was an older chap on our team at work and for secret santa I got him a nhs certified walking stick, flat cap and pack of worthers originals.. He lost his shit about ageism, I was shocked, took me fucking ages to find that walking stick.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,872
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44377 on: July 31, 2024, 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 31, 2024, 07:57:51 pm
There was an older chap on our team at work and for secret santa I got him a nhs certified walking stick, flat cap and pack of worthers originals.. He lost his shit about ageism, I was shocked, took me fucking ages to find that walking stick.

Wasnt called Sam, was he?
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,708
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44378 on: July 31, 2024, 10:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on July 31, 2024, 07:57:51 pm
There was an older chap on our team at work and for secret santa I got him a nhs certified walking stick, flat cap and pack of worthers originals.. He lost his shit about ageism, I was shocked, took me fucking ages to find that walking stick.

Was he a baller?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44379 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 am »
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44380 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 31, 2024, 07:35:10 pm
Bet hes the type to wear his medals to impress the ladies.
Uncle Albert.  ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44381 on: Today at 12:18:30 am »
Re landlines - we haven't had one either for about 15 years. Every time I'm in a hurry to go out and can't find my mobile is always whenever there's nobody else at home to ring it to help me find the fucking thing.  It annoys me that I can't find it. It annoys me we no longer have a landline to ring it. It anooys me that everyone's gone out in my time of need  It annoys me that I've become so reliant on having it on me at all times. And  it annoys me that I get into a blind panic at the thought of leaving the house without it.

A few weeks ago I thought fuck it - I managed decades without a mobile phone, surely I can go one day without it. Took the dog out for 2 or 3 hours and spent the whole time quietly raging, thinking of the 16,000 steps I was losing out on the health app. I was so busy seething at that I forgot to get annoyed at the zombie herds of phone wankers who gormlessly gawp at their phones as they burble their way down the street , phone in one hand, latte in the other - totally oblivious to all the decent folks they are crashing into or the defenceless dogs they are kicking *. Then it hit me - fckin hell,  I'm a fckin phone wanker too now. And that realisation annoyed the hell out of me as well.  :lmao

Too long didn't read ? In summary - I was annoyed.  ;D

*Prob all on the RAWK transfer thread, boosting their post counts with never ending circular debates, I ike to imagine  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:26 am by Six Beardy »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,839
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44382 on: Today at 03:17:46 am »
iPhones. I was just using my phone as a torch to fix the fan in my laptop, when I heard a voice coming from my phone, so I hung up thinking "oops, who've I accidentally called?". I checked and I'd dialled the emergency services! They would have heard me going "get in there you little bastard" while I was fitting one of those tiny screws for the fan casing. FFS.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44383 on: Today at 07:55:58 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 12:18:30 am
Re landlines - we haven't had one either for about 15 years. Every time I'm in a hurry to go out and can't find my mobile is always whenever there's nobody else at home to ring it to help me find the fucking thing.  It annoys me that I can't find it. It annoys me we no longer have a landline to ring it. It anooys me that everyone's gone out in my time of need  It annoys me that I've become so reliant on having it on me at all times. And  it annoys me that I get into a blind panic at the thought of leaving the house without it.

A few weeks ago I thought fuck it - I managed decades without a mobile phone, surely I can go one day without it. Took the dog out for 2 or 3 hours and spent the whole time quietly raging, thinking of the 16,000 steps I was losing out on the health app. I was so busy seething at that I forgot to get annoyed at the zombie herds of phone wankers who gormlessly gawp at their phones as they burble their way down the street , phone in one hand, latte in the other - totally oblivious to all the decent folks they are crashing into or the defenceless dogs they are kicking *. Then it hit me - fckin hell,  I'm a fckin phone wanker too now. And that realisation annoyed the hell out of me as well.  :lmao

Too long didn't read ? In summary - I was annoyed.  ;D

*Prob all on the RAWK transfer thread, boosting their post counts with never ending circular debates, I ike to imagine  ;D

Enjoyed that read thanks I would be very similar in my phone views too. Its 7.53am and on phone now typing to strangers it's weird shit isn't it
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44384 on: Today at 09:30:36 am »
We had the back doors open last night with the nice weather, had music on but not loudly and we were talking at a normal volume. At about 09:30pm, someone chucked an egg into the house through the doors. We're the end house in a terrace, with another row backing on to the garden and two houses closing off the other side. There's no way it was someone from the street, it's definitely from another house.

We've ruled out next door who were out, two houses where we know the people well and the house behind with a quiet older lady who lives alone. No one who lives round here has dickhead kids, they're all older couples/people living alone. The main suspect is the 40 odd year old City fan with a Napoleon complex, who still lives with his aggressive racist mother. Neighbours have caught him before chucking stones into gardens where dogs have been barking, and he's constantly on the front revving his motorbike. Saw him get confronted once by a neighbour for constant revving at 7am on a Sunday morning and he shit himself.

No idea what to do. Can't say for definite who it was, but i'm taking it as a personal and targeted act (a cowardly one at that).

Any ideas better than chucking a few eggs at every suspected house and seeing if anyone kicks off?  ;D
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44385 on: Today at 09:34:58 am »
Maybe get a small security camera installed in the back garden, they arent too expensive now
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44386 on: Today at 09:37:16 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 09:30:36 am
We had the back doors open last night with the nice weather, had music on but not loudly and we were talking at a normal volume. At about 09:30pm, someone chucked an egg into the house through the doors. We're the end house in a terrace, with another row backing on to the garden and two houses closing off the other side. There's no way it was someone from the street, it's definitely from another house.

We've ruled out next door who were out, two houses where we know the people well and the house behind with a quiet older lady who lives alone. No one who lives round here has dickhead kids, they're all older couples/people living alone. The main suspect is the 40 odd year old City fan with a Napoleon complex, who still lives with his aggressive racist mother. Neighbours have caught him before chucking stones into gardens where dogs have been barking, and he's constantly on the front revving his motorbike. Saw him get confronted once by a neighbour for constant revving at 7am on a Sunday morning and he shit himself.

No idea what to do. Can't say for definite who it was, but i'm taking it as a personal and targeted act (a cowardly one at that).

Any ideas better than chucking a few eggs at every suspected house and seeing if anyone kicks off?  ;D

Be ready with a frying pan next time.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44387 on: Today at 09:39:12 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:37:16 am
Be ready with a frying pan next time.

:D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1105 1106 1107 1108 1109 [1110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 