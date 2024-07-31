We had the back doors open last night with the nice weather, had music on but not loudly and we were talking at a normal volume. At about 09:30pm, someone chucked an egg into the house through the doors. We're the end house in a terrace, with another row backing on to the garden and two houses closing off the other side. There's no way it was someone from the street, it's definitely from another house.
We've ruled out next door who were out, two houses where we know the people well and the house behind with a quiet older lady who lives alone. No one who lives round here has dickhead kids, they're all older couples/people living alone. The main suspect is the 40 odd year old City fan with a Napoleon complex, who still lives with his aggressive racist mother. Neighbours have caught him before chucking stones into gardens where dogs have been barking, and he's constantly on the front revving his motorbike. Saw him get confronted once by a neighbour for constant revving at 7am on a Sunday morning and he shit himself.
No idea what to do. Can't say for definite who it was, but i'm taking it as a personal and targeted act (a cowardly one at that).
Any ideas better than chucking a few eggs at every suspected house and seeing if anyone kicks off?