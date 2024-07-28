« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1103 1104 1105 1106 1107 [1108] 1109   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2687232 times)

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44280 on: July 28, 2024, 10:06:01 pm »
People who reply to messages and posts on social media with "meh" or "sigh" and nothing else.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44281 on: July 28, 2024, 10:08:46 pm »
no, can't do it -- too easy.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44282 on: July 28, 2024, 11:02:56 pm »
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44283 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 28, 2024, 02:21:10 pm
"Do the Math"

I'll do the fucking MATHS when you do the English, dickhead.



"I could care less"


Get fucked.
Its sounds like someone has a speech impediment when they say do the math 
Americanisms piss me off no end .
Can I get a coffee no you can have one and Ill get it for you you twat .
Its our three year anniversary..no its your THIRD anniversary .wankers
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,852
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44284 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm »
TV shows where the background music is so loud it makes hearing the vocals a pain in the arse.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44285 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm
TV shows where the background music is so loud it makes hearing the vocals a pain in the arse.

This was a common complaint from pensioners watching Last of the Summer Wine
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,852
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44286 on: Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
This was a common complaint from pensioners watching Last of the Summer Wine

Ill note that down so I dont watch that on catch up.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,177
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44287 on: Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Ill note that down so I dont watch that on catch up.

What did you say? Cant hear you!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,852
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44288 on: Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
What did you say? Cant hear you!


Is the background whinging from the transfer thread too loud again? :D
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,177
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44289 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm


Is the background whinging from the transfer thread too loud again? :D

Its still building up to its crescendo just like Bolero.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44290 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm »
my old ears also have difficulty working out what's being said when there's a lot of background noise .... but I recently ran into a different hearing issue.

a few months back the second series of Guilt was shown here (well, on US PBS anyway which we get here in Toronto) and I recorded it.

started to watch last week.  the  problem was, same as series one, between the accents and the rapid dialogue, I could only make out about 50% of what the buggers were saying.

solution was easy though. I changed the tv settings to use subtitles.
worked a treat.  I could actually follow the dialogue and the plot.

:)
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44291 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm »
I enjoyed Guilt fan of Mark Bonnar
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44292 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
my old ears also have difficulty working out what's being said when there's a lot of background noise .... but I recently ran into a different hearing issue.

a few months back the second series of Guilt was shown here (well, on US PBS anyway which we get here in Toronto) and I recorded it.

started to watch last week.  the  problem was, same as series one, between the accents and the rapid dialogue, I could only make out about 50% of what the buggers were saying.

solution was easy though. I changed the tv settings to use subtitles.
worked a treat.  I could actually follow the dialogue and the plot.

:)

It's a big complaint of a lot of shows now: actors mumbling not enunciating. Sometimes it's done on purpose to make it more realistic (most of us don't purposely enunciate words clearly when in conversation).
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,097
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44293 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Sainsbury's being fucking impossible to get through to on the phone when my order hasn't turned up, but something must be up because it doesn't look like they've made the charge attempt yet.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,097
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44294 on: Today at 02:23:28 pm »
soon as I posted that I finally got through, so there's a problem with Mastercard and you have to pay over the phone but of course, Sains made no attempt to tell me or contact me so that's nice.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,097
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44295 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
oh my fucking god, they must have one person manning this line.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44296 on: Today at 02:46:06 pm »
Claire being annoyed in triplicate... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,215
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44297 on: Today at 02:47:40 pm »
Seems like Microsoft are having issues with Azure and all cloud services in Europe - might be affecting Mastercard/Sainsburys.
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44298 on: Today at 02:49:11 pm »
I'm a bit out in the sticks and we have lots of A roads everywhere with 60 mph limits. But every. Single. Fucking. Time I'm on any of them, the person in front of me is doing 40. Sometimes less.

At least overtaking them is satisfying, but that can only happen if there is a decent opportunity where it's vaguely safe to do.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44299 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 02:49:11 pm
I'm a bit out in the sticks and we have lots of A roads everywhere with 60 mph limits. But every. Single. Fucking. Time I'm on any of them, the person in front of me is doing 40. Sometimes less.

At least overtaking them is satisfying, but that can only happen if there is a decent opportunity where it's vaguely safe to do.
Ironic screen name there.  :)
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44300 on: Today at 02:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 02:49:11 pm
I'm a bit out in the sticks and we have lots of A roads everywhere with 60 mph limits. But every. Single. Fucking. Time I'm on any of them, the person in front of me is doing 40. Sometimes less.

At least overtaking them is satisfying, but that can only happen if there is a decent opportunity where it's vaguely safe to do.

Try Irish roads behind a tractor 🚜 there isn't even room for overtaking
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,097
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44301 on: Today at 02:58:31 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:46:06 pm
Claire being annoyed in triplicate... :D

33 minutes and counting listening to them tell me they're sorry they're so busy and if I don't want to wait I can visit their website. Gonna lose my shit.
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44302 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:51:14 pm
Ironic screen name there.  :)

:P

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:56:59 pm
Try Irish roads behind a tractor 🚜 there isn't even room for overtaking

Plenty of those and all. There are two farms on my road, for starters. We can at least overtake them in some spots, but they are so wide and the visibility past them so poor that it's still tricky.

Plus tons of fuckers on their horses.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,177
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44303 on: Today at 03:01:21 pm »
Its summer today and me and Mrs P stuck in with a nasty phlegm producing virus thats been around for three weeks now.

Our next door neighbour has got it as well so on occasion theres steroids coughing and spluttering going on.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44304 on: Today at 03:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:58:31 pm
33 minutes and counting listening to them tell me they're sorry they're so busy and if I don't want to wait I can visit their website. Gonna lose my shit.
Use your cellphone next time, you can go to the bog while on hold, no problem.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44305 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 02:59:18 pm
Plus tons of fuckers on their horses.
In public?  Bloody perverts.
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44306 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:04:11 pm
In public?  Bloody perverts.

It's the countryside - there's not much to do out here.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44307 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:01:21 pm
Its summer today and me and Mrs P stuck in with a nasty phlegm producing virus thats been around for three weeks now.

Our next door neighbour has got it as well so on occasion theres steroids coughing and spluttering going on.
My wife's been coughing up gobs of phlegm for 5 weeks.  It went away, mostly, for a few days but came right back. Othet symptoms as well, knocked her off her feet for a week. 

She's stubborn as hell, finally convinced her to go to the doctor, appt on Friday. Thank God.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44308 on: Today at 03:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on Today at 03:04:46 pm
It's the countryside - there's not much to do out here.
Good point.  Esp on those days when the tv is crap I guess.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,097
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44309 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:01:55 pm
Use your cellphone next time, you can go to the bog while on hold, no problem.

proper showing your age with even the thought I'd be using anything BUT a mobile (fucking cellphone :wanker) and I'm even handsfree on that, can walk to the end of my street like the Ma on Bread with my phone on the table.

Finally got through to them and now because the time has passed by the slot (y'know, cos I couldn't get through) they can't do my order today so now have to wait til tomorrow and I have fuck all in the house.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,177
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44310 on: Today at 03:17:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:08:20 pm
My wife's been coughing up gobs of phlegm for 5 weeks.  It went away, mostly, for a few days but came right back. Othet symptoms as well, knocked her off her feet for a week. 

She's stubborn as hell, finally convinced her to go to the doctor, appt on Friday. Thank God.

Thats exactly the time frame for mine started about three weeks ago went away for a few days but came back with a vengeance. Im on antibiotics now but lethargic and forcing myself to eat.

Mrs P is too ladylike to cough up gobs of phlegm I hasten to add. I think itll be that doctors for her tomorrow.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,211
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44311 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:58:31 pm
33 minutes and counting listening to them tell me they're sorry they're so busy and if I don't want to wait I can visit their website. Gonna lose my shit.

That used to be me trying get a bloody ticket for a game. It's so annoying.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44312 on: Today at 05:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:58:31 pm
33 minutes and counting listening to them tell me they're sorry they're so busy and if I don't want to wait I can visit their website. Gonna lose my shit.

 ;D

Keep us posted...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,852
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44313 on: Today at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 05:02:09 pm
;D

Keep us posted...

159 mins and waiting.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44314 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:15:13 pm
proper showing your age with even the thought I'd be using anything BUT a mobile (fucking cellphone :wanker) and I'm even handsfree on that, can walk to the end of my street like the Ma on Bread with my phone on the table.

Finally got through to them and now because the time has passed by the slot (y'know, cos I couldn't get through) they can't do my order today so now have to wait til tomorrow and I have fuck all in the house.

Cancel. Order from Ocado. Last week, I ordered in the evening for the following day.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44315 on: Today at 05:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:15:13 pm
(fucking cellphone :wanker)
grow up ffs.  did you invent the word mobile or something?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,852
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44316 on: Today at 06:15:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:53:48 pm
grow up ffs.  did you invent the word mobile or something?

Sent from my cellular telephone.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,219
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44317 on: Today at 06:41:32 pm »
Leaving the office and the boss calls you into the office for a chat
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,376
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44318 on: Today at 06:52:36 pm »
Han it and make happy at the same time. Been working on a project at work for ages. Deadline to get it finished was the end of this week and Im off next so getting a bit stressed by the deadlines. Bigwigs keep changing their minds and making life more difficult. Late in the day just been told theyre delaying until October.

Just pushes the issues down the line but at the same time, makes my life easier for the rest of this week and can go on holiday without stressing about handing stuff over. Weird feeling given the waste of time and resources.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,489
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44319 on: Today at 06:56:45 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:41:32 pm
Leaving the office and the boss calls you into the office for a chat

So DiggerJohn, here's your last 3 weeks internet activity, a total of 67.5 hours over the period.

75% RAWK Transfer forums
20% 1970s underwear catalogue nostalga pictures
5% How do you cook basmalti rice and corn on the cob to a delightful crispness

Do you have anything to say?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1103 1104 1105 1106 1107 [1108] 1109   Go Up
« previous next »
 