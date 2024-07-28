my old ears also have difficulty working out what's being said when there's a lot of background noise .... but I recently ran into a different hearing issue.a few months back the second series of Guilt was shown here (well, on US PBS anyway which we get here in Toronto) and I recorded it.started to watch last week. the problem was, same as series one, between the accents and the rapid dialogue, I could only make out about 50% of what the buggers were saying.solution was easy though. I changed the tv settings to use subtitles.worked a treat. I could actually follow the dialogue and the plot.