The small things in life that really hannoy

Lee1-6Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
July 28, 2024, 10:06:01 pm
People who reply to messages and posts on social media with "meh" or "sigh" and nothing else.
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
July 28, 2024, 10:08:46 pm
no, can't do it -- too easy.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
July 28, 2024, 11:02:56 pm
9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 08:39:18 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 28, 2024, 02:21:10 pm
"Do the Math"

I'll do the fucking MATHS when you do the English, dickhead.



"I could care less"


Get fucked.
Its sounds like someone has a speech impediment when they say do the math 
Americanisms piss me off no end .
Can I get a coffee no you can have one and Ill get it for you you twat .
Its our three year anniversary..no its your THIRD anniversary .wankers
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm
TV shows where the background music is so loud it makes hearing the vocals a pain in the arse.
Mumm-Ra

  Legacy Fan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm
TV shows where the background music is so loud it makes hearing the vocals a pain in the arse.

This was a common complaint from pensioners watching Last of the Summer Wine
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
This was a common complaint from pensioners watching Last of the Summer Wine

Ill note that down so I dont watch that on catch up.
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
Ill note that down so I dont watch that on catch up.

What did you say? Cant hear you!
CraigDS

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
What did you say? Cant hear you!


Is the background whinging from the transfer thread too loud again? :D
So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm


Is the background whinging from the transfer thread too loud again? :D

Its still building up to its crescendo just like Bolero.
SamLad

  Legacy Fan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
my old ears also have difficulty working out what's being said when there's a lot of background noise .... but I recently ran into a different hearing issue.

a few months back the second series of Guilt was shown here (well, on US PBS anyway which we get here in Toronto) and I recorded it.

started to watch last week.  the  problem was, same as series one, between the accents and the rapid dialogue, I could only make out about 50% of what the buggers were saying.

solution was easy though. I changed the tv settings to use subtitles.
worked a treat.  I could actually follow the dialogue and the plot.

:)
DiggerJohn

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
I enjoyed Guilt fan of Mark Bonnar
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:36:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
my old ears also have difficulty working out what's being said when there's a lot of background noise .... but I recently ran into a different hearing issue.

a few months back the second series of Guilt was shown here (well, on US PBS anyway which we get here in Toronto) and I recorded it.

started to watch last week.  the  problem was, same as series one, between the accents and the rapid dialogue, I could only make out about 50% of what the buggers were saying.

solution was easy though. I changed the tv settings to use subtitles.
worked a treat.  I could actually follow the dialogue and the plot.

:)

It's a big complaint of a lot of shows now: actors mumbling not enunciating. Sometimes it's done on purpose to make it more realistic (most of us don't purposely enunciate words clearly when in conversation).
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:19:05 pm
Sainsbury's being fucking impossible to get through to on the phone when my order hasn't turned up, but something must be up because it doesn't look like they've made the charge attempt yet.
Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 02:23:28 pm
soon as I posted that I finally got through, so there's a problem with Mastercard and you have to pay over the phone but of course, Sains made no attempt to tell me or contact me so that's nice.
