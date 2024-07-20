The echo site is even more unreadable than it was before [& that was unreadable too] that they've now stuck a sticky banner full of ads on the top of every article, that you can only view half of the page of the article.



I think they're part of Reach PLC and their assault on journalism. They have decided that the best way to manage their subsidiaries is replacing actual news with clickbaited nonsense and 500 word articles based on one 10 second TikTok or one comment someone made on This Morning. Web pages will draw you in with a "LIVERPOOL BRACED FOR SALAH DILEMMA" headline, pull you onto a website which reloads 4 times due to the sheer amount of ads on there, ask you to complete two surveys, show you an unskippable 60 second advert for tampon insurance and then make you solve a fucking crossword before your reach the article, set out like this:Liverpool boss Arne Slot may have the first real challenge of his Liverpool career on his hands already.ADVERT FOR CARSADVERT FOR CRUISE HOLIDAYSSCROLL DOWN FOR MOREAmid reports that Saudi Giants Al-An-Partridge are interested in the Liverpool man, fans will be shocked to hear the stars latest comments.COMPLETE A QUICK SURVEY. DO YOU PUT GRAVY ALL OVER YOUR ROAST DINNER OR JUST ON YOUR SPUDS?WATCH: HOLLY WILLOUGHBY ACCIDENTALLY CALLS KEIR STARMER "BLACKPOOL NORTH PIER STARMAN"!!!!!ADVERT FOR ADVERTSThe Egyptian winger has now come out as saying "I'm not sure whether or not I should buy a hat for the winter. I'm used to having more hair. Might need a bobble hat or something."Speaking on Facebook, Maureen Jones said: "dose any1 know if mosalah is staying at lpool? want 2 buy my grandson a lfc top"X user @TheSalahTouch said "Salah clear of Pessi icl"We have reached out to Linda Pizzuti Henry for comment.