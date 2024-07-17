« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2658108 times)

Offline PaulF

  Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44200 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 12:11:52 am
Last place I worked they confirmed your spouse would only receive 50% of your 'pot' ...

Contacted HR and cancelled the work pension the next day. Fuck that shit.


Cheers. Will look into this. I guess there are plenty of different types so I'll make the effort to check with my provider. And will tell the missus it's 50% max until I learn how to detect poisons.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online CraigDS

  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44201 on: Yesterday at 09:36:13 am »
Aircon went kaput a few hours ago and it's already 26 degrees, and due to hit 33 later on today. Place we've rented it off have just said "someone will come to have a look" but won't commit to it being today  :-\
Online Mr Grieves

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44202 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 am »
Royal Mail 24hr tracking service, letter sent Monday no sign of delivery at the UK recipients address.

Tracking suggests still in the local sorting office.

Absolute crap
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline Nick110581

  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44203 on: Yesterday at 12:03:11 pm »
Vaping. The sweet sickly smells of fucking vapes that are the size of an iPhone wind me up no end. Why do people need to use them longer than a normal cigarette would last too?

Also, Arteta standing outside his technical area!
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Kalito

  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44204 on: Yesterday at 12:40:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:54:34 am
Cheers. Will look into this. I guess there are plenty of different types so I'll make the effort to check with my provider. And will tell the missus it's 50% max until I learn how to detect poisons.
;D

And yes it's very important to check and ask these questions.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44205 on: Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 12:11:52 am
Last place I worked they confirmed your spouse would only receive 50% of your 'pot' ...

Contacted HR and cancelled the work pension the next day. Fuck that shit.
that's the case in just about every pension plan, anywhere.

dropping out for that reason you may be cutting off your nose to spite your face, mate.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44206 on: Yesterday at 01:14:01 pm »
"living their best life" .... makes me cringe every time I hear it.  which is every damn day now.
Offline Kalito

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44207 on: Yesterday at 01:19:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm
that's the case in just about every pension plan, anywhere.

dropping out for that reason you may be cutting off your nose to spite your face, mate.
I fully understand that, Sam.

Saying that however ... I did contribute to it for almost a decade and when I did cancel it, I left the firm 3 months later as I'd started my own business 6 months prior (6 years ago).
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline bradders1011

  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44208 on: Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:03:11 pm
Vaping. The sweet sickly smells of fucking vapes that are the size of an iPhone wind me up no end. Why do people need to use them longer than a normal cigarette would last too?

Also, Arteta standing outside his technical area!

And every surface within 30 yards of an offy has the little vape stickers all over it.

It's insane that in the current environmental and economic climate we've decided it's fine to make millions of little bits of plastic with batteries and chemicals in that are used for 10 minutes.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44209 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:03:11 pm
Vaping. The sweet sickly smells of fucking vapes that are the size of an iPhone wind me up no end. Why do people need to use them longer than a normal cigarette would last too?


With you on that!

Don't mind cigarette smoke. Hate the sweet, sickly smell from a vape.

I think half the issue is the 'ick' factor for me. Smoke is smoke. Vape is essentially someone's water vapour-laden breath made visible.  :puke2
Offline Graeme
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44212 on: Today at 09:52:59 am »
People that join a Facebook group, then post Thanks for letting me join

Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44210 on: Yesterday at 06:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 01:19:50 pm
I fully understand that, Sam.

Saying that however ... I did contribute to it for almost a decade and when I did cancel it, I left the firm 3 months later as I'd started my own business 6 months prior (6 years ago).
got it.
Offline gary75

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44211 on: Yesterday at 09:16:59 pm »
Doing a supermarket shop, getting to the tills only to discover that my loyalty app has logged me out.
Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44212 on: Today at 09:52:59 am »
People that join a Facebook group, then post Thanks for letting me join
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44213 on: Today at 10:32:15 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:52:59 am
People that join a Facebook group, then post Thanks for letting me join

Facebook groups that have started broadcasting every post with an @everyone or similar tag.

Disused Railway Tunnels UK, I'm looking at you.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline afc tukrish

  • This looks like a nice spot...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44214 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:32:15 am
Facebook groups that have started broadcasting every post with an @everyone or similar tag.

Disused Railway Tunnels UK, I'm looking at you.

Do disused railway tunnels post their thanks for being let join to operant railway tunnels upon being brought back into use?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online John C

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44215 on: Today at 01:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 17, 2024, 02:26:17 pm
I reckon Ive only had about 5 days off work sick in my life. Not that Ive worked hard every day, clearly. Will just drop dead on the first day of retirement probably.
I went 34 years without reporting sick once - quite proud of it but you don't get any recognition.
Online mattD

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44216 on: Today at 01:31:39 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on July 17, 2024, 12:47:05 pm
The Dressing Gown Of Doom.

Next Indiana Jones film plummets new depths.
Online CraigDS

  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44217 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:36:13 am
Aircon went kaput a few hours ago and it's already 26 degrees, and due to hit 33 later on today. Place we've rented it off have just said "someone will come to have a look" but won't commit to it being today  :-\

Unit needs replacing, earliest it'll be is Wednesday  :-\ :-\
Online Ray K

  • Truthiness
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44218 on: Today at 01:51:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 17, 2024, 01:23:01 pm
Noticed someone at work using out of office whenever they go on lunch.

I mean... they're technically right....
This is absolutely psychopathic behaviour.
Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online SamLad

Online SamLad
« Reply #44219 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:51:57 pm
This is absolutely psychopathic behaviour.
bit harsh - I'd say more OCD myself.
