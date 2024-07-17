Last place I worked they confirmed your spouse would only receive 50% of your 'pot' ... Contacted HR and cancelled the work pension the next day. Fuck that shit.
Cheers. Will look into this. I guess there are plenty of different types so I'll make the effort to check with my provider. And will tell the missus it's 50% max until I learn how to detect poisons.
Last place I worked they confirmed your spouse would only receive 50% of your 'pot' ... Contacted HR and cancelled the work pension the next day. Fuck that shit.
that's the case in just about every pension plan, anywhere.dropping out for that reason you may be cutting off your nose to spite your face, mate.
Vaping. The sweet sickly smells of fucking vapes that are the size of an iPhone wind me up no end. Why do people need to use them longer than a normal cigarette would last too? Also, Arteta standing outside his technical area!
Vaping. The sweet sickly smells of fucking vapes that are the size of an iPhone wind me up no end. Why do people need to use them longer than a normal cigarette would last too?
I fully understand that, Sam.Saying that however ... I did contribute to it for almost a decade and when I did cancel it, I left the firm 3 months later as I'd started my own business 6 months prior (6 years ago).
People that join a Facebook group, then post Thanks for letting me join
Facebook groups that have started broadcasting every post with an @everyone or similar tag.Disused Railway Tunnels UK, I'm looking at you.
I reckon Ive only had about 5 days off work sick in my life. Not that Ive worked hard every day, clearly. Will just drop dead on the first day of retirement probably.
The Dressing Gown Of Doom.
Aircon went kaput a few hours ago and it's already 26 degrees, and due to hit 33 later on today. Place we've rented it off have just said "someone will come to have a look" but won't commit to it being today
Noticed someone at work using out of office whenever they go on lunch.I mean... they're technically right....
This is absolutely psychopathic behaviour.
Page created in 0.102 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]