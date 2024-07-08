« previous next »
Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,034
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44160 on: July 8, 2024, 09:03:41 am »
Kid is always watching minecraft on youtube, a walk through of it

the fella has the most annoying voice ever, if I ever met who it was I would happily rip their head off and shit down their neck

They sound like Micah Richards on cocaine, constantly screeching
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,093
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44161 on: July 9, 2024, 04:29:11 pm »
how difficult it was to get the stains out of my white jeans

Finally managed it though soaked em overnight in the bath with detergent and lemon juice then the hottest wash my machine can do

but man, that was annoying. Almost put me off wearing them with an open shirt, hairy chest and medallion
Offline Brain Potter

  Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44162 on: July 9, 2024, 06:10:46 pm »
One thing I notice quite a lot reading newspapers online are the regular stories about people going on holiday abroad, with either no or inadequate travel insurance , or not disclosing medical pre conditions , and then falling ill, or having an accident whilst on holiday, and having to crowd fund or even worse having family remortgage or borrow money to pay for medical fees.
Are these people thick or am I missing something ?
If you can afford a holiday surely you should be taking proper insurance..I have pre existing medical conditions, and declaring them isn't too prohibitive cost wise.
 
Offline afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,535
  This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44163 on: July 9, 2024, 06:15:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  9, 2024, 04:29:11 pm
how difficult it was to get the stains out of my white jeans

Finally managed it though soaked em overnight in the bath with detergent and lemon juice then the hottest wash my machine can do

but man, that was annoying. Almost put me off wearing them with an open shirt, hairy chest and medallion

 ;D

Almost...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44164 on: July 9, 2024, 06:25:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  9, 2024, 04:29:11 pm
how difficult it was to get the stains out of my white jeans

Finally managed it though soaked em overnight in the bath with detergent and lemon juice then the hottest wash my machine can do

but man, that was annoying. Almost put me off wearing them with an open shirt, hairy chest and medallion
flares, I assume.
Online red_Mark1980

  Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44165 on: July 10, 2024, 09:23:24 am »
People unable to grasp that your NI contributions aren't held somewhere mysterious to pay out to you when you retire.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44166 on: July 10, 2024, 09:52:26 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  6, 2024, 12:49:12 pm
Have you started needing reading glasses!

Have you become middle aged overnight?

He probably misses listening to the correct words as uttered by Rees Mogg.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44167 on: July 10, 2024, 09:54:17 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 10, 2024, 09:23:24 am
People unable to grasp that your NI contributions aren't held somewhere mysterious to pay out to you when you retire.



Wow, I've never even considered that people might think that.  How does that ever come up? Why do people care ?  (Or are they thinking they should have early access?)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44168 on: July 10, 2024, 09:54:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on July  8, 2024, 09:03:41 am
Kid is always watching minecraft on youtube, a walk through of it

the fella has the most annoying voice ever, if I ever met who it was I would happily rip their head off and shit down their neck

They sound like Micah Richards on cocaine, constantly screeching

I strongly recommend you watch a couple of episodes of Dance Moms.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,034
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44169 on: July 10, 2024, 09:59:34 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  9, 2024, 04:29:11 pm
how difficult it was to get the stains out of my white jeans

Finally managed it though soaked em overnight in the bath with detergent and lemon juice then the hottest wash my machine can do

but man, that was annoying. Almost put me off wearing them with an open shirt, hairy chest and medallion
you are Jumbo Mills

Trying to get stains out in a pain alright though, the kid has got oil and paint and all sorts over several clothes

Currently soaking two items in a basin having had bicarbonate soda on them all night together with fairy liquid
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44170 on: July 10, 2024, 10:08:16 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 10, 2024, 09:23:24 am
People unable to grasp that your NI contributions aren't held somewhere mysterious to pay out to you when you retire.

Surely it can be folded into income tax these days? Mind you, I suppose the politics of the current tax rates + NI is easier than "We're going to increase income tax rates to match the current gross rate."
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,707
  J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44171 on: July 10, 2024, 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 10, 2024, 09:54:17 am
Wow, I've never even considered that people might think that.  How does that ever come up? Why do people care ?  (Or are they thinking they should have early access?)

It's come up as it's doing the rounds that Labour may look at means testing it.

"I've paid into my pension"

I'm sorry but you haven't. That money has been spent. My generation and those that follow will be paying NI contributions with almost certainly zero chance of a state pension.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44172 on: July 10, 2024, 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on July 10, 2024, 11:11:45 am
It's come up as it's doing the rounds that Labour may look at means testing it.

"I've paid into my pension"

I'm sorry but you haven't. That money has been spent. My generation and those that follow will be paying NI contributions with almost certainly zero chance of a state pension.

Most people in Australia who have a decent paying job will end up being self-funded retirees through their employer superannuation funds. State pensions should really be for people who haven't had the opportunity to put away enough for various reasons.

We have to remember that due to increased life expectancy pensions will need to be paid out for considerably longer periods.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44173 on: July 11, 2024, 01:17:53 pm »
Not being able to sleep in on a day off  cos my bodyclock alarm went off at the usual time,it's 8.15 and i'm on Rawk!
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,034
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44174 on: July 11, 2024, 03:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 11, 2024, 01:17:53 pm
Not being able to sleep in on a day off  cos my bodyclock alarm went off at the usual time,it's 8.15 and i'm on Rawk!
soul destroying

up to I turned 30 I could easily sleep in til after 10 on a weekend of day off, not a hope now
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,093
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44175 on: July 12, 2024, 10:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 11, 2024, 01:17:53 pm
Not being able to sleep in on a day off  cos my bodyclock alarm went off at the usual time,it's 8.15 and i'm on Rawk!
I have this, but it helps me get things done

I've found the ability to nap, which I didn't have when younger... so, swings and roundabouts

Does annoy me to wake up at fuckin DAWN when I went to sleep at 2am though feeling super tired
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44176 on: July 12, 2024, 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 11, 2024, 01:17:53 pm
Not being able to sleep in on a day off  cos my bodyclock alarm went off at the usual time,it's 8.15 and i'm on Rawk!

The hearts of me, my wife and our 7-month old daughter bleed for you... ;D
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,470
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44177 on: July 13, 2024, 10:01:12 am »
FFS Paul's got COVID now!!

Me?  I powered through it, still functioned normally getting up at ridiculous o'clock to take him to work.  Took the dogs for walks, went shopping, cooked, cleaned and did some gardening.

Paul?  Demeanour of a wet lettuce, with a double dose of a wet weekend and a massively slapped arse.  All huddled up in his dressing gown with his chin on the floor but won't take anything or stay in bed.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44178 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm »
He's only getting out of bed so you don't think he's milking it.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44179 on: Today at 12:47:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 13, 2024, 10:01:12 am
FFS Paul's got COVID now!!

Me?  I powered through it, still functioned normally getting up at ridiculous o'clock to take him to work.  Took the dogs for walks, went shopping, cooked, cleaned and did some gardening.

Paul?  Demeanour of a wet lettuce, with a double dose of a wet weekend and a massively slapped arse.  All huddled up in his dressing gown with his chin on the floor but won't take anything or stay in bed.

The Dressing Gown Of Doom.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,336
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44180 on: Today at 12:48:59 pm »
Next door's refusal to pick up the dog shit in their garden until it becomes impossible for their kids to play outside.

Dirty fuckers.
Offline redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,385
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44181 on: Today at 12:49:37 pm »
My boss in work has an automatic reply with an apostrophe in it where it doesn't belong. It grinds with me everytime I see it!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44182 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:49:37 pm
My boss in work has an automatic reply with an apostrophe in it where it doesn't belong. It grinds with me everytime I see it!

at work.
every time

 ::)
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,093
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44183 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Noticed someone at work using out of office whenever they go on lunch.

I mean... they're technically right....
Offline So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,928
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44184 on: Today at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:23:01 pm
Noticed someone at work using out of office whenever they go on lunch.

I mean... they're technically right....

I cant decide whether or not to be annoyed by this or not.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,093
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44185 on: Today at 01:28:08 pm »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 01:24:40 pm
I can’t decide whether or not to be annoyed by this or not.

Same! At this point, I'm just admiring the attempt at accuracy

I'm just "Away". Nice n simple

"Busy" is always a lie. "Don't Bother Me" is more like it

Though I suppose I should sit in Busy all day? Cause, well, I am?
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44186 on: Today at 01:43:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:28:08 pm
Same! At this point, I'm just admiring the attempt at accuracy

I'm just "Away". Nice n simple

"Busy" is always a lie. "Don't Bother Me" is more like it

Though I suppose I should sit in Busy all day? Cause, well, I am?

Busy on rawk?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44187 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:43:41 pm
Busy on rawk?
one guy I worked with was admired by most in the place as being really smart.  except his real skill was using his intelligence to avoid working hard. pretty expert actually.

he kinda admitted it as well.  :)
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,470
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44188 on: Today at 02:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:47:05 pm
The Dressing Gown Of Doom.

I suppose there's one lurking in every man's life, for emergency use only of course 🤦
Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,108
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44189 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
I reckon Ive only had about 5 days off work sick in my life. Not that Ive worked hard every day, clearly. Will just drop dead on the first day of retirement probably.
Offline Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,382
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44190 on: Today at 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:26:17 pm
I reckon Ive only had about 5 days off work sick in my life. Not that Ive worked hard every day, clearly. Will just drop dead on the first day of retirement probably.

Only this weekend we were told a story about a woman's hubby drawing one pension payment before dropping dead!!

Seriously, I hit 55 next October and I'm drawing 25% of my pension and spending every goddam penny of it.  fuck it. :)
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44191 on: Today at 04:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:26:17 pm
I reckon Ive only had about 5 days off work sick in my life. Not that Ive worked hard every day, clearly. Will just drop dead on the first day of retirement probably.
went to a specialist doctor once and he went through the long list of common-ailment things. for almost all of which my answer was "no".

big smile from him, saying - very sincerely btw "This is excellent, you'll just drop dead one day."

there's no answer to that ..... :)
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,719
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44192 on: Today at 06:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:26:17 pm
I reckon Ive only had about 5 days off work sick in my life. Not that Ive worked hard every day, clearly. Will just drop dead on the first day of retirement probably.
Does your 'pot' typically pass to your spouse or do the pension company just laugh?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,108
  Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44193 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:35:15 pm
Does your 'pot' typically pass to your spouse or do the pension company just laugh?

Think it passes to her actually, I had to name a beneficiary (Im open to bribes if anyone else wants it).

Im also worth more to her dead than alive I think as she would get 4 times my salary if I die in service which makes me chuckle. Does that only apply if I die in working hours, and do I have to be slaving over an email that no one will ever read for it to be valid?
Offline rowan_d

  boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,325
  JFT96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44194 on: Today at 07:36:04 pm »
Swear bell peppers are getting worse, they keep going wrinkly after just a couple of days no matter how firm they are when I buy them
Online Lee1-6Liv

  Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44195 on: Today at 08:27:19 pm »
There is a kid on our street with a pogo stick and they spend about an hour every night bouncing on the fucking thing outside our house and it's driving me nuts. If I see it lying about I'm going to hide the fucker.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  Up the Scouser Republic
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #44196 on: Today at 08:36:22 pm »
That would drive me mad. Definitely hid the fucker. Watch out for cameras though
