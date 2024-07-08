Does your 'pot' typically pass to your spouse or do the pension company just laugh?



Think it passes to her actually, I had to name a beneficiary (Im open to bribes if anyone else wants it).Im also worth more to her dead than alive I think as she would get 4 times my salary if I die in service which makes me chuckle. Does that only apply if I die in working hours, and do I have to be slaving over an email that no one will ever read for it to be valid?