One thing I notice quite a lot reading newspapers online are the regular stories about people going on holiday abroad, with either no or inadequate travel insurance , or not disclosing medical pre conditions , and then falling ill, or having an accident whilst on holiday, and having to crowd fund or even worse having family remortgage or borrow money to pay for medical fees.
Are these people thick or am I missing something ?
If you can afford a holiday surely you should be taking proper insurance..I have pre existing medical conditions, and declaring them isn't too prohibitive cost wise.