Booked flights to Dublin recently for me and my two mates, only to get a text the very next day off my best mate saying his dad's funeral was whilst I was Dublin.

Phoned Ryanair immediately who claim to have a 24 hour period where they don't charge to make changes to your bookings. Waited in the queue for 45 minutes only to be old I was 33 minutes late and it would cost £94 per person, per flight to change the days. She added smugly, you'd be better off booking new flights.



Told her I had been in a queue, wasn't interested. Told her it was my uncle who had died (white lie), wasn't interested. Phoned the bank to see what they said, very nice woman told me to ring Ryanair back and get the authorisation code as the money was still pending, they would cancel it and get my money back.



All made up, I phoned Michael O'Leary's bastards back, waited another 45 minutes and was pretty much laughed off the phone, "oh we simply couldn't give that kind of information out", the man told me. Regretfully I told him to 'go and f--k himself', adding for good measure, 'I'd rather crawl to Dublin over red hot coals than fly on your planes!", his parting shot being, 'you have a nice day sir!".



Phoned back the bank to explain and was told by another woman, "ohhhhh my colleague has told you the wrong information, you probably won't get your money back".



At that point my head fell off its shoulders.