O-Beach in Ibiza.



Never been there and never will but just seeing people's pictures from there and reading about 3l of Grey Goose Vodka costing almost 1000 euro makes me hate it even more.



Just been on a Reddit O-Beach sub and it honestly sounds like the most expensive way to suffer hell on earth.



I know, I know, I'm an old fart, but I wouldn't have gone there even in my 20s/30's



Surely the hardcore Ibiza clubbers and ravers don't go there do they?