The 2 manc families that arrived on Friday night to stay in the caravans next to us and think it's ok to disrespect where they are.



Constant noise, screaming, shouting, dogs barking, traumatizing the livestock and to cap it off they've left their dog shit on track to our house which they covered with leaves meaning I drove over it this morning and it's now squished into the gravel.



I had a run in with these last time they stayed when they kicked off after I asked them to keep the noise down at 11.30pm.