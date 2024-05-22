« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43880 on: May 22, 2024, 11:55:30 am »
These LFC videos that get uploaded that are so badly edited, like the whole point of that last LFC one was Klopp's Greatest Comebacks, you want to see the build up and goals and all you see is ground level fast edits and don't really see anything :/

Maybe I'm just old :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43881 on: May 22, 2024, 08:40:07 pm »
Buying a pair of cargo pants as it's too cold for shorts (sorry Rob) , too hot for jeans, and discovering some weird toggle based method for tying them that I have no idea how to use.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43882 on: May 22, 2024, 08:41:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 22, 2024, 08:40:07 pm
Buying a pair of cargo pants as it's too cold for shorts (sorry Rob) , too hot for jeans, and discovering some weird toggle based method for tying them that I have no idea how to use.

Too cold for shorts?  :o
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43883 on: May 22, 2024, 09:16:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 22, 2024, 08:41:50 pm
Too cold for shorts?  :o
He's a lightweight. I've been in shorts since February.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43884 on: May 22, 2024, 11:04:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 22, 2024, 08:40:07 pm
Buying a pair of cargo pants as it's too cold for shorts (sorry Rob) , too hot for jeans

Jorts, my man, jorts

I ain't going back to non-shorts now til November, I don't care if it snows before then
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43885 on: May 23, 2024, 10:15:42 am »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43886 on: May 23, 2024, 01:41:04 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 23, 2024, 10:15:42 am

How did you get that picture of Rob and his lad?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43887 on: May 23, 2024, 01:44:02 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 22, 2024, 11:04:24 pm
Jorts, my man, jorts

I ain't going back to non-shorts now til November, I don't care if it snows before then

I had my coat on this morning. Even took my gloves in my pocket in case.  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43888 on: Yesterday at 09:22:02 am »
The storyline in Eastenders with Whitney leaving.

Essentially a woman has just decided on a whim to up sticks and take a newborn baby away from her father without consulting him and live 200 miles away.
Everyone claps and cheers at the woman doing this. No one has a problem with it.
This is normal.

If the father had made this decision, it would be ran as a kidnapping storyline.

Why is this acceptable?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43889 on: Yesterday at 09:28:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:22:02 am
The storyline in Eastenders with Whitney leaving.

Essentially a woman has just decided on a whim to up sticks and take a newborn baby away from her father without consulting him and live 200 miles away.
Everyone claps and cheers at the woman doing this. No one has a problem with it.
This is normal.

If the father had made this decision, it would be ran as a kidnapping storyline.

Why is this acceptable?

Why are you watching Eastenders?  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43890 on: Yesterday at 09:44:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:22:02 am
The storyline in Eastenders with Whitney leaving.

Essentially a woman has just decided on a whim to up sticks and take a newborn baby away from her father without consulting him and live 200 miles away.
Everyone claps and cheers at the woman doing this. No one has a problem with it.
This is normal.

If the father had made this decision, it would be ran as a kidnapping storyline.

Why is this acceptable?
And she did this just weeks after illegally buying another child off its smackhead mother and taking her with her too.

Soapland is utterly ridiculous and absurd.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43891 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 am »
Luke Littler.

What started out as a rather refreshing success story seems to have become a boring, cocky, mouthy dickhead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43892 on: Yesterday at 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:22:02 am
The storyline in Eastenders with Whitney leaving.

Essentially a woman has just decided on a whim to up sticks and take a newborn baby away from her father without consulting him and live 200 miles away.
Everyone claps and cheers at the woman doing this. No one has a problem with it.
This is normal.

If the father had made this decision, it would be ran as a kidnapping storyline.

Why is this acceptable?

because men are bastards and women and kids don't need us, seems to be the shite they fucking spout.
« Reply #43893 on: Yesterday at 12:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:13 am
Luke Littler.

What started out as a rather refreshing success story seems to have become a boring, cocky, mouthy dickhead.

Utd supporter, what did you expect?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43894 on: Yesterday at 12:29:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:08:34 pm
Utd supporter, what did you expect?

Was just gonna post exactly this 😂😂😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43895 on: Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:08:13 pm
because men are bastards and women and kids don't need us, seems to be the shite they fucking spout.

When lab-grown sperm becomes commercial, men will be obsolete. I try to make myself useful by putting bottle tops and jar lids back on too tightly.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43896 on: Yesterday at 12:59:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:08:34 pm
Utd supporter, what did you expect?
The annoying arrogance seems ingrained in them, doesn't it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43897 on: Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm
When lab-grown sperm becomes commercial, men will be obsolete. I try to make myself useful by putting bottle tops and jar lids back on too tightly.

They say this, but who will do all the jobs millions of men do? Are millions of women suddenly going to want to be miners, deep sea fisherwomen, truck mechanics, aircraft mechanics, pilots, HGV drivers, taxi drivers, builders, work in slaughterhouses etc etc - the world would fall apart in a week if men suddenly disappeared. (And yes, before anyone starts, it'd be shite without women too)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43898 on: Yesterday at 01:51:19 pm »
What was women's role in World War II?
Women in World War II
Millions of women did work in shipyards and factories during World War II. They labored as welders, machinists, and (of course) riveters. Women also drove trucks, cleaned houses, flew planes, organized fundraisers, treated patients, grew crops, broke codes, and took care of children.

What were 3 jobs women did in ww2?
During WWII women worked in factories producing munitions, building ships, aeroplanes, in the auxiliary services as air-raid wardens, fire officers and evacuation officers, as drivers of fire engines, trains and trams, as conductors and as nurses.

 :wave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43899 on: Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
They say this, but who will do all the jobs millions of men do? Are millions of women suddenly going to want to be miners, deep sea fisherwomen, truck mechanics, aircraft mechanics, pilots, HGV drivers, taxi drivers, builders, work in slaughterhouses etc etc - the world would fall apart in a week if men suddenly disappeared. (And yes, before anyone starts, it'd be shite without women too)

Maybe if the men didn't hog all those jobs or make it impossible for women to break into them we'd probably do very well at them.

Edit.... See Millie's post ^^^

Well said Millie 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43900 on: Yesterday at 02:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:13 am
Luke Littler.

What started out as a rather refreshing success story seems to have become a boring, cocky, mouthy dickhead.

What's he done , google isn't helping me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43901 on: Yesterday at 02:42:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
They say this, but who will do all the jobs millions of men do? Are millions of women suddenly going to want to be miners, deep sea fisherwomen, truck mechanics, aircraft mechanics, pilots, HGV drivers, taxi drivers, builders, work in slaughterhouses etc etc - the world would fall apart in a week if men suddenly disappeared. (And yes, before anyone starts, it'd be shite without women too)

Robots.

We may be kept around to laugh at?

Off-topic-ish:

There was a meme on social media about "who would you rather encounter, alone, in the middle of a forest: a man or a bear?" and most women chose the Bear. Some men (boys?) were replying with things like "what? You'd rather fuck a bear" without realising that sort of attitude (no-one mentioned sex in the Q) is one of the reasons they chose the Bear.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43902 on: Yesterday at 02:44:25 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:04:45 pm
Maybe if the men didn't hog all those jobs or make it impossible for women to break into them we'd probably do very well at them.

Edit.... See Millie's post ^^^

Well said Millie 👍

If women want the jobs, they can go get them, HGV driving is open to everyone - not many like the idea of sleeping in a cab in a layby and pissing in the bushes or shitting in a carrier bag though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43903 on: Yesterday at 02:45:55 pm »
You're not helping yourself Rob  :P
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43904 on: Yesterday at 02:50:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:44:25 pm
If women want the jobs, they can go get them, HGV driving is open to everyone - not many like the idea of sleeping in a cab in a layby and pissing in the bushes or shitting in a carrier bag though.

Sounds like a holiday in Rhyl.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43905 on: Yesterday at 02:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 02:45:55 pm
You're not helping yourself Rob  :P

I'm not trying to belittle women, I know you are very capable of doing the jobs, but would women CHOOSE to do them? During the war they had no choice but to do them,as the men who were doing the jobs before we busy dying and after the war the opportunites were no longer there, but in this day and age, these jobs are open to everyone, but how many would do them now?

I'm just sick to death to be honest of hearing from women "we don't need men".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43906 on: Yesterday at 02:55:49 pm »
That Eastenders storyline is a natural progression of the trend to glorify all unmarried mothers. 

In my lifetime it's done a 180 in terms of public attitude - once regarded as shameful, to now looked upon as a brave lifestyle to be celebrated and encouraged.

Like everything else it's a complex subject but it looks like the Eastenders writers want to push the envelope in terms of what "acceptable parenting" looks like.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43907 on: Yesterday at 03:00:39 pm »
Having gone 20+ years being blissfully unaware of what is happening in soap land to now know about the story lines.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43908 on: Yesterday at 03:02:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:00:39 pm
Having gone 20+ years being blissfully unaware of what is happening in soap land to now know about the story lines.
Albert Tatlock croaked.  Sorry to be the bearer, like .....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43909 on: Yesterday at 03:37:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:44:25 pm
If women want the jobs, they can go get them, HGV driving is open to everyone - not many like the idea of sleeping in a cab in a layby and pissing in the bushes or shitting in a carrier bag though.

Maybe if we only needed to worry about the bears and not men we'd be ok sleeping in a cab in a layby 😊
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43910 on: Yesterday at 03:40:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:37:48 pm
Maybe if we only needed to worry about the bears and not men we'd be ok sleeping in a cab in a layby 😊

There's women predators too you know.

Even in a safe world, its bloody hard to get a decent kip in a cab, traffic noise, birdds bouncing on the roof, getting up and pissing in the bushes, nowhere to have a wash, its lovely
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43911 on: Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm »
Look what happened last time we let a woman be prime minister 😁
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43912 on: Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm
Look what happened last time we let a woman be prime minister 😁



Yeah, at least we now have the superb Rishi Sunak as PM.  :P
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43913 on: Yesterday at 06:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm


Yeah, at least we now have the superb Rishi Sunak as PM.  :P

We got beat by said woman to being PM
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43914 on: Yesterday at 06:18:51 pm »
My daughter decided to sell some of her old clothes on Vinted. Within an hour she had been scammed into giving her card details to some twat.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43915 on: Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:13 am
Luke Littler.

What started out as a rather refreshing success story seems to have become a boring, cocky, mouthy dickhead.


Who's Luke Littler?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43916 on: Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm »
One of our recycling bins has been nicked and we have to wait two fucking weeks for a replacement.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43917 on: Yesterday at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:13 am
Luke Littler.

What started out as a rather refreshing success story seems to have become a boring, cocky, mouthy dickhead.
As has been said, hes a Utd fan so it should come as no surprise hes like that.
I always find the moment I find out so called celebs or actors,actresses,singers ,sports stars ,newsreaders etc support Utd I instantly dislike or in some cases hate them .
I not into golf but I remember Rory mcillroy winning some tournament I was thinking ,well done young man .he was unheard of to most people then and being interviewed he was asked what he was going to do with the prize money .oh Im going to get a season ticket at old Trafford  I wished him nowt but bad luck ever since .
But dont get me started on eamon fucking holmes Utd fan ,arrogance , ignorance and all round piece of shit
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43918 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 08:55:06 pm

Who's Luke Littler?

The 17 yr old darts player

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43919 on: Today at 07:31:39 am »
Looks well older. Does he live on a diet of kebab shop pizzas?
