The storyline in Eastenders with Whitney leaving.



Essentially a woman has just decided on a whim to up sticks and take a newborn baby away from her father without consulting him and live 200 miles away.

Everyone claps and cheers at the woman doing this. No one has a problem with it.

This is normal.



If the father had made this decision, it would be ran as a kidnapping storyline.



Why is this acceptable?