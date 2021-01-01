« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43840 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:12:02 pm
Agree that if there is a "Dog Friendly" sign on the door, you've no right to complain, but what if your pub of choice has never had dogs in before and suddenly becomes dog friendly though? or doesn't say they're dog friendly, are compact little bars and people start bringing dogs in? Would they like it if someome walked in with his pet Bengal Tiger on a lead?
Don't know how to answer that as I only take our dog to "dog-friendly" pubs.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43841 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:27:27 pm
Get him a pint...
He's already got them in. 🐶🍺🍺😃
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #43842 on: Today at 01:37:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:12:02 pm
Agree that if there is a "Dog Friendly" sign on the door, you've no right to complain, but what if your pub of choice has never had dogs in before and suddenly becomes dog friendly though? or doesn't say they're dog friendly, are compact little bars and people start bringing dogs in? Would they like it if someome walked in with his pet Bengal Tiger on a lead?
Well, I'm taking our Bengal Tiger for a beer in Lark Lane this afternoon. I'll let you know how the local drinkers react.  ;)

Personally, if space is tight and it's really busy, we'd go elsewhere with the dog. Otherwise it's not fair on the dog or the the people. If the weather is good we sit outside too. Inside we put his own little blanket down for him to sit/lie on to minimise hair shedding in the establishment.
