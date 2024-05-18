« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2581033 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43800 on: May 19, 2024, 11:02:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 19, 2024, 10:15:36 am
I hate the fact you cant get normal coffee in a coffee shop.
coffee, milk and boiling water please

I had a filter coffee at Pret which is precisely that - cheapest on the menu and next to no calories unlike the sugar and syrup infused shite the kidz are drinking
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43801 on: May 19, 2024, 11:08:15 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 19, 2024, 11:02:23 am
I had a filter coffee at Pret which is precisely that - cheapest on the menu and next to no calories unlike the sugar and syrup infused shite the kidz are drinking

Not been to  a Pret in years.  Did you have milk?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43802 on: May 19, 2024, 11:21:10 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 19, 2024, 11:02:23 am
I had a filter coffee at Pret which is precisely that - cheapest on the menu and next to no calories unlike the sugar and syrup infused shite the kidz are drinking

Pret's filter coffee is as close you'll get to a US style coffee in the UK without going all light roasted, anaerobic processed, high altitude, co-op grown single origin BS.

It's coffee flavoured coffee.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43803 on: May 19, 2024, 03:14:28 pm »
Apparently they are looking for substitues for coffee as that ks to global warming we are running out of places to grow the beans...

Anyway. Back to the topic of brits learning words and accents from US TV.  Are they also learning from the spate of South Korean telly.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43804 on: May 19, 2024, 03:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 19, 2024, 10:15:36 am
I hate the fact you cant get normal coffee in a coffee shop.
coffee, milk and boiling water please

An americano with a splash of milk is basically this, but nicer than filter/instant coffee.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43805 on: May 19, 2024, 03:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 19, 2024, 03:19:16 pm
An americano with a splash of milk is basically this, but nicer than filter/instant coffee.

Yep. Filter coffee is foul.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43806 on: May 19, 2024, 09:19:47 pm »
Fake people at work, cannot stand them. This one particular lady who always phones with a friendly tone and acts like she's ace, but then loves to question everything like she's a manager. Can't wait to retire so I don't have to spend 38 hours a week with people I don't give a shit about.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43807 on: May 19, 2024, 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 19, 2024, 09:12:40 am
I would love to see a barista or whatever say "go on then" when asked can I get a flat white frappachino, decaf, mocha choca latte or whatever fucking shite passes for coffee these days and just stand there and wait for the blert to serve themselves

It fucks me off that people come in the pub and ask for a cappuccino/latte/americano or a pot of tea or even worse a hot chocolate.  No fuck off to a cafe if you want those drinks, this is a pub, we serve alcohol.

Oh and don't get me started on the "a glass of iced tap water with a slice of lemon"!  Oh do fuck off you pompous fucking wannabe posh prick 😡
Logged

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43808 on: May 19, 2024, 09:44:40 pm »
Do you sell those drinks?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43809 on: May 19, 2024, 09:57:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 19, 2024, 09:44:40 pm
Do you sell those drinks?

No but people still expect us to as "there's a big market for it". 

Yeah in a big city maybe but in a back of beyond pub surrounded by fields of sheep they're clearly isn't or Starbucks/Costa would have set up shop!

Same as the "oh do you offer a selection of cakes?". No we fucking don't!  It's a pub FFS 😡

« Last Edit: May 19, 2024, 10:00:15 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43810 on: May 19, 2024, 09:59:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 19, 2024, 09:57:56 pm
No but people still expect us to as "there's a big market for it". 

Yeah in a big city maybe but in a back of beyond pub surrounded by fields of sheep they're clearly isn't or Starbucks/Costa would have set up shop!

Same as the "oh do you offer a selection of cakes?". No we fucking don't!  It's a pub FFS 😡
Haha. Pub grub? Ploughman's?
Soft drinks for the designated driver?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43811 on: May 19, 2024, 10:00:24 pm »
What about youbget get in sachets of latte from aldi that you just add hot water and charge £6.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43812 on: May 19, 2024, 10:01:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 19, 2024, 09:59:38 pm
Haha. Pub grub? Ploughman's?
Soft drinks for the designated driver?

Only from the tourists, the locals have the speciality burgers and loaded fries, drink a dozen pints and drive home 😂
Logged

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43813 on: May 19, 2024, 10:04:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 19, 2024, 10:00:24 pm
What about youbget get in sachets of latte from aldi that you just add hot water and charge £6.

I've still gotta fill a kettle and wait for it to boil instead of serving people actual drinks though and they'd probably moan that we didn't serve it with one of those stupid fucking biscuits or the correct, ethically fucking sourced sugar.

They're all just twats mate, can't stand the fuckers!!
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43814 on: May 19, 2024, 11:05:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on May 19, 2024, 09:57:56 pm
No but people still expect us to as "there's a big market for it". 

Yeah in a big city maybe but in a back of beyond pub surrounded by fields of sheep they're clearly isn't


So they're all wools?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43815 on: Yesterday at 12:46:03 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May 19, 2024, 03:30:20 pm
Yep. Filter coffee is foul.

Traditionally it has been. There's a reason you get bottomless cups in the US. It's cheap shit coffee that's been pooly roasted.

Take most of the coffees from places like Prufrock (London), 3FE (Dublin), Dear Green (Glasgow) and run it through most of the coffee brewers that are ubiquitous in the US and you'll have a bloody amazing experience. Ground and brewed fresh. No stewing for 1-2 hours.

Naturally, you won't be paying £1-2 for a cup as the cost of the green beans are considerably more expensive.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43816 on: Yesterday at 08:24:42 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May 19, 2024, 09:41:30 pm
It fucks me off that people come in the pub and ask for a cappuccino/latte/americano or a pot of tea or even worse a hot chocolate.  No fuck off to a cafe if you want those drinks, this is a pub, we serve alcohol.

Oh and don't get me started on the "a glass of iced tap water with a slice of lemon"!  Oh do fuck off you pompous fucking wannabe posh prick 😡

That sounds like me now I'm not drinking.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43817 on: Yesterday at 08:46:34 am »
Live within walking distance of Liverpool airport, but have to get to Manchester airport at 2am tomorrow for my holiday. Give us better flights out of Liverpool!

Guess the 5 days in Malta will make up for it.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43818 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 am »
The word veggies is penetrating the British vocabulary. It needs stamping out.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43819 on: Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
The word veggies is penetrating the British vocabulary. It needs stamping out.

In what way? I've always called vegetarians veggies, or is it the term to describe vegetables, like saying to the kids eat your veggies?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43820 on: Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm
In what way? I've always caled vegetarians veggies, or is it the term to describe vegetables, like saying to the kids eat your veggies?

Have you?  Seems to be  a new one for me,  Veg yes, but never heard Brits call them veggies until recently.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43821 on: Yesterday at 01:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:15:41 pm
Have you?  Seems to be  a new one for me,  Veg yes, but never heard Brits call them veggies until recently.

I've not made myself clear there

Yes, I call vegetarians veggies, but no I call veg, veg when talking about food. I would never say to the kids "each your veggies", i'd say eat your veg - they'd of course reply "fuck off dad, they're shit" ;D

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43822 on: Yesterday at 03:05:36 pm »
Crying faced c*nts like this.  If you don't like aircraft noise, don't buy a house near a fucking airport :no

18 May 2024
A resident living near an airport has complained to the government over "extreme distress" from the regular testing of a Cold War bomber plane.

David Smith, 62, has written to Transport Secretary Mike Harper, urging him to help halt periodic testing of the military planes engines near Southend Airport.

Mr Smith claimed the sound caused "extreme distress and suffering" to those living in the area.

The Vulcan Restoration Trust has declined to comment on the complaint, but independent councillor Martin Terry branded it as "way over the top".

The trust has been looking after the Vulcan XL426 bomber since 1993 and hosts regular open days where residents can view the plane.

Testing was carried out for approximately 45 minutes on 10 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Smith said: "The violence of the noise that comes from the Vulcan is especially damaging and thats what we need to stop.

"If they want to keep it as a museum piece, thats fine, but its the noise it creates that does the damage."

Mr Terry said: "Its a heritage asset that a lot of people enjoy. The community enjoys their open days. The airport has been there for a century.

"I think its rather small-minded. There has to be some sort of compromise.

"When they run it up, it is noisy but its an airport."

A spokesperson for Southend Airport said: "Mr Smith is a member of our Community Noise Forum (LSACNF) and we encourage him to raise these queries directly within the forum itself."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c51133471m8o
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43823 on: Yesterday at 03:11:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:36 pm
Crying faced c*nts like this.  If you don't like aircraft noise, don't buy a house near a fucking airport :no

18 May 2024
A resident living near an airport has complained to the government over "extreme distress" from the regular testing of a Cold War bomber plane.

David Smith, 62, has written to Transport Secretary Mike Harper, urging him to help halt periodic testing of the military planes engines near Southend Airport.

Mr Smith claimed the sound caused "extreme distress and suffering" to those living in the area.

The Vulcan Restoration Trust has declined to comment on the complaint, but independent councillor Martin Terry branded it as "way over the top".

The trust has been looking after the Vulcan XL426 bomber since 1993 and hosts regular open days where residents can view the plane.

Testing was carried out for approximately 45 minutes on 10 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Smith said: "The violence of the noise that comes from the Vulcan is especially damaging and thats what we need to stop.

"If they want to keep it as a museum piece, thats fine, but its the noise it creates that does the damage."

Mr Terry said: "Its a heritage asset that a lot of people enjoy. The community enjoys their open days. The airport has been there for a century.

"I think its rather small-minded. There has to be some sort of compromise.

"When they run it up, it is noisy but its an airport."

A spokesperson for Southend Airport said: "Mr Smith is a member of our Community Noise Forum (LSACNF) and we encourage him to raise these queries directly within the forum itself."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c51133471m8o

We used to get that with cricket. 

People buy picturesque houses next to a cricket pitch then complain when their windows get broken or being asked to retrieve balls from the garden.

Logged

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43824 on: Yesterday at 03:34:01 pm »
I dislike NIMBYism. There's a lot of it in Chester. A homeless hostel was closed down (took years to find a suitable alternative) because of complaints from a few neighbours - it was for homeless families the cruel pricks! The summer music festival is in a village miles away from the city centre now because of complaints over something that happened once a year. Luckily this Labour council hasn't been as accommodating with the NIMBYs as the previous Tory council; there were even complaints about an open air silent cinema in the city centre from residents - don't live in a city centre if you want peace (even though it's a SILENT cinema)! It's going ahead by the looks of it with some assurances and restrictions. The previous council would close down or reject anything that mildly inconvenienced some idiot living in town that doesn't like occasional noise. I was summoned to court in the 00s for a few events I put on at a bar/club in town. Lots of people I know left Chester because of the fights it took to do anything fun in town. We ended up moving our events to Liverpool, which was much more accommodating to us even though we weren't from the city.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43825 on: Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm »
What's the point of silent cinema? Is it showing Laurel and Hardy?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43826 on: Yesterday at 04:01:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm
What's the point of silent cinema? Is it showing Laurel and Hardy?

 ;D

I think you just stare through the windows of residents houses and watch their telly.

(Headphones)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43827 on: Yesterday at 04:20:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm
What's the point of silent cinema? Is it showing Laurel and Hardy?
Saw the walking tour silent disco experience in town on Saturday afternoon. Group of  20/30 people all with headphones dancing down the street with extra moves outside the pubs, but all silent. Certainly got everybody looking.

Logged

Offline Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43828 on: Yesterday at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:34:01 pm
I dislike NIMBYism.

In general I'm okay with NIMBYism, but I don't agree with it happening round my neck of the woods.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43829 on: Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:11:46 pm
We used to get that with cricket. 

People buy picturesque houses next to a cricket pitch then complain when their windows get broken or being asked to retrieve balls from the garden.



Same with the bike racing circuits, they've been there for decades, then Persimmon or someone builds a load of houses, cunty mccuntface moves in and start moaning about the noisem just fuck off you c*nts.

Another was RAF Woodvale, training future RAF pilots, so gobshites buy a house on the flightpath of an ex RAF fighter base that housed Spitfires during WWII and kick off at the noise. If I ran the base, I've have Chinooks flying over and Typhoons. At Conningsby, its "we're doing nights ops between (date and date), so be prepared" and then Typhoons take off with full afterburners. If you don't like it, tough shit.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43830 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Dog friendly pubs. I know lots will disagree with this but they seem to be all the rage now as every man and his dog seems to have a dog.

Used to be guide dogs only but such is the desperation of the pub trade theyll take any old mongrel now.

Problem is my missus is seriously allergic to pet hair, and Im sure there are thousands like her and it seriously limits our pub options. First world issue I guessbut still.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43831 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:53:55 pm
What's the point of silent cinema? Is it showing Laurel and Hardy?
I love laurel and hardy but I suppose this isnt the thread to say that
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43832 on: Today at 01:48:55 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
Dog friendly pubs. I know lots will disagree with this but they seem to be all the rage now as every man and his dog seems to have a dog.

Used to be guide dogs only but such is the desperation of the pub trade theyll take any old mongrel now.

Problem is my missus is seriously allergic to pet hair, and Im sure there are thousands like her and it seriously limits our pub options. First world issue I guessbut still.

I feel your pain. Im allergic to children and it seems even pubs are no escape from them these days.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43833 on: Today at 03:25:36 am »
I feel both your pain. Im allergic to dogs and children and live with both.
Logged
