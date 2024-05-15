Got a phone call from sons school today detailing some very poor behaviour. Spoke it over with his teacher and noted everything down.



I was only in from the gym and havent even showered yet.



Mrs is in work. Have emailed her word for word what the teacher told me



I will lay my mortgage that

1. even though I said I am going for a shower she will ring me in 30 seconds and wonder why I didnt answer

2. despite a word for word report in the mail I have sent the first question will be



"so what exactly did she say?"



READ THE MAIL will be the response



its like when you put an ad on marketplace getting rid of furniture or something, you clearly state

"collection only"



nothing surer the first question you get will be

"do you deliver"