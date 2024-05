Filling in insurance forms to get a quote for landlords insurance. They have to make it so damn complicated which makes you nervous about giving them the wrong information so they can reject your claim if you ever need to 😡



I don't need buildings insurance as I'm not responsible for the building.



I don't have a mortgage so lenders don't need to know.



There's a pub on the ground floor but it's not my commercial premises.



Yes some of the flats are holiday rentals but what's that got to do with me!!



I just need my fixtures and fittings insured against loss or damage and cover for non payment of rent.



How fucking hard can it be!!!