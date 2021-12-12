I've always wondered about this. Is there some kudos in having a high post count on forums? I've seen the subject mentioned another forums over the years too. I can't say I ever really notice a person's post count.



It certainly a thing on RAWK, you will often get people moaning about the opinions of those with low post counts as if it makes their opinion count for less. Those with high post counts are not one homogeneous voiceOn the lighter side it can be a source of fun, with landmark posts, I think Barney has one coming up.