Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2550186 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43560 on: April 12, 2024, 09:46:55 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April 12, 2024, 12:25:48 am
Had one last week. Prepped answers that I thought they'd ask. Such as company info and their morals. Then proceeded to get asked some completely irrelevant ones about "describe a time" nonsense.

Annoying. Mine is internal so at least I know what to expects you just have to spend a while thinking it through so that you know what to say.

Roles a grade up dont come up that often where I work. And when they do, a lot of people go for them. This one is in the smallish team Ive worked in for a few years now. I know that in theory Im best placed for it. Ive done the work before, worked in this area, know it well etc. But if I give one answer where I dont give a clear example of what they ask for, score badly on it and then they just go off scores I could miss out on it.

Theres no room for just a general chat or questions about what I could bring to the role etc, just a very formulaic structure.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43561 on: April 12, 2024, 09:59:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 09:46:55 am
Annoying. Mine is internal so at least I know what to expects you just have to spend a while thinking it through so that you know what to say.

Roles a grade up dont come up that often where I work. And when they do, a lot of people go for them. This one is in the smallish team Ive worked in for a few years now. I know that in theory Im best placed for it. Ive done the work before, worked in this area, know it well etc. But if I give one answer where I dont give a clear example of what they ask for, score badly on it and then they just go off scores I could miss out on it.

Theres no room for just a general chat or questions about what I could bring to the role etc, just a very formulaic structure.

Whatever happened to will this person fit with the team and can they do they job? Why you end up with so many gobshites in roles they have to place being
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43562 on: April 12, 2024, 12:42:34 pm »
Ammonium bicarbonate is an irritant to the skin, eyes and respiratory system. Short-term health effects may occur immediately or shortly after exposure to ammonium bicarbonate. Breathing ammonium bicarbonate can irritate the nose, throat and lungs causing coughing, wheezing and/or shortness of breath. Repeated exposure may cause bronchitis to develop with cough, and/or shortness of breath. Health effects can occur some time after exposure to ammonium bicarbonate and can last for months or years.

Why is this in so many biscuits?

https://www.sainsburys.co.uk/gol-ui/product/mcvities-penguin-milk-chocolate-biscuit-bars-x14

https://www.sainsburys.co.uk/gol-ui/product/mcvities-club-mint-chocolate-biscuit-bars-x7
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43563 on: April 12, 2024, 10:21:46 pm »
being unable to discuss football without getting dragged into a political free-for-all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43564 on: April 13, 2024, 01:28:15 pm »
why are there so many movies these days based around supernatural stuff?  overdone, boring and lazy copycat film-making imo.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43565 on: April 13, 2024, 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on April 12, 2024, 12:25:48 am
Had one last week. Prepped answers that I thought they'd ask. Such as company info and their morals. Then proceeded to get asked some completely irrelevant ones about "describe a time" nonsense.

I'm currently out of work due to redundancy and have been having a few interviews.  Fuck me, it's defo a client's market at the moment. With 20-odd years, of experience, its tough work even getting through the gatekeepers.

These competency questions are soul-destroying shit.  I just cant do them.

Heaven forbid how many hiring managers are getting sucked in by smart arses who can memorize a ton of competency answers made up of complete lies.

In all seriousness, I'm getting pretty down about it all.  Had an interview on Thursday for a Cybersecurity Project manager.  As far as I knew it was not competency based.

First question.  "Describe a time...."

fuck off.  Just got me 80 quid jobseekers so it's all just fucking great. :(

Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 12, 2024, 09:46:55 am
Theres no room for just a general chat or questions about what I could bring to the role etc, just a very formulaic structure.

Quote from: rob1966 on April 12, 2024, 09:59:23 am
Whatever happened to will this person fit with the team and can they do they job? Why you end up with so many gobshites in roles they have to place being

Spot on fella's.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43566 on: April 13, 2024, 05:59:43 pm »
Sorry to hear that Pete. Being out of work is crap but just takes one phone call from a new best mate recruiter for something good to come up again. Chin up.

Describe a time when

Hate that though. You dig deep, think of something, give all the spiel and halfway through think this is a shit example by which time its too late to start again so just have to keep blagging your way through. Awful stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43567 on: April 13, 2024, 06:13:42 pm »
STAR questioning , They are looking for the full well rounded response, mini stories. No issues to ask in an interview to let me have a moment to think of a response.

They're probing experience and demonstratable answers. I should know, I'm a fucking twat of an interviewer :D


I'm a twat every where in all honesty :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43568 on: April 13, 2024, 06:34:08 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April 13, 2024, 06:13:42 pm
STAR questioning , They are looking for the full well rounded response, mini stories. No issues to ask in an interview to let me have a moment to think of a response.

They're probing experience and demonstratable answers. I should know, I'm a fucking twat of an interviewer :D


I'm a twat every where in all honesty :lmao

Haha, thats the acronym I was thinking of. My last interview went well and I got offered the role. It was done over Teams so I was able to have a few sheets discreetly around the laptop to glance at with all my rehearsed answers on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43569 on: April 13, 2024, 06:53:54 pm »
I would imagine there's a list of the "standard STAR interview questions" around somewhere?  from what I can remember, they are reasonable generic (i.e. not job-specific)?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43570 on: April 13, 2024, 06:55:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 13, 2024, 06:53:54 pm
I would imagine there's a list of the "standard STAR interview questions" around somewhere?  from what I can remember, they are reasonable generic (i.e. not job-specific)?

Where I am you find the questions on the internal website. Theres about 3 or 4 that they could ask for each category so you end up over preparing but at the same time, gives you no excuse do not being able to come up with stuff I guess. Just very time consuming.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43571 on: April 13, 2024, 09:31:15 pm »
For our interviews, we get told which competencies we'll be asked about.
The wording of the question isn't all that relevant. Just rhyme off an answer that meets all the milestones of the competency and it should be sufficient regardless of what the question is.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43572 on: April 14, 2024, 10:36:40 pm »
Out for a walk in a coastal area of Donegal, yesterday. Not that popular a route so never that busy, especially at this time of year. Had to pick up 5 large coffee cups that c*nts just dumped at their arse along the path.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43573 on: April 16, 2024, 09:23:29 am »
NOWF LANDAAAN FOWEVAAAHHHHHH WOWEVA THE WEVVAAAHHHHH
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43574 on: April 16, 2024, 10:45:18 am »
Bound to have mentioned it before, but the attitude of youngsters these days in work. Lift etiquette is absolutely non existent.
Even after a sarcastic "No you go on ahead first" they're oblivious.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43575 on: April 16, 2024, 10:46:47 am »
Quote from: thejbs on April 14, 2024, 10:36:40 pm
Out for a walk in a coastal area of Donegal, yesterday. Not that popular a route so never that busy, especially at this time of year. Had to pick up 5 large coffee cups that c*nts just dumped at their arse along the path.
Really winds me up. I live in a village out in the countryside 5 mile south of The Metrocentre and people obviously get takeaway shite from McNasty's, Greggs and all the rest of those places at The Metrocentre then chuck their rubbish out the car window as they are passing through here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43576 on: April 16, 2024, 11:11:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 16, 2024, 10:45:18 am
Bound to have mentioned it before, but the attitude of youngsters these days in work. Lift etiquette is absolutely non existent.
Even after a sarcastic "No you go on ahead first" they're oblivious.

There is building work going on by our post office and they have put in a temporary stairs, it is only narrow so when I going up it the other day a couple stood to one side waiting for me to pass when just as I got to the top this young lad barges past me as if I and the other couple weren't there. Much shaking of heads ensued.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43577 on: April 16, 2024, 07:07:57 pm »
People obsessed with having everything perfect especially when it requires controlling the elements and nature.

Somebody has just spent 4hrs trying to scrub moss off a tarmaced drive as "it looks horrendous" and is asking if there's anything she can use to get rid of it, that won't damage the tarmac before she "paints" it!!

What the actual fuck  :butt

You're fighting a losing battle there love.  Mosses are living organisms that will grow wherever the environment allows and no matter what you do, you can't prevent it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43578 on: April 18, 2024, 10:58:48 am »
Baking soda kills moss. We get it on our driveway that gets barely any sunlight at all. Once every couple of years, sprinkle a load over the moss, wait for it to die after a few days then jetwas or brush the dead moss away. Job done.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43579 on: April 18, 2024, 11:04:50 am »
My girlfriend had to go for an eye test yesterday. The center where she had it is also a foodbank and while I was waiting this woman is brought two bags of food, she puts most of it into her packpack and the rest is in a carrier bag. When we are leaving the center we see the same woman putting the food from the carrier bag into the rubbish bin outside the foodbank.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43580 on: April 18, 2024, 11:33:07 am »
Quote from: Graeme on April 18, 2024, 10:58:48 am
Baking soda kills moss. We get it on our driveway that gets barely any sunlight at all. Once every couple of years, sprinkle a load over the moss, wait for it to die after a few days then jetwas or brush the dead moss away. Job done.

Nice one, will try it. Back garden is west-facing so doesn't get loads of sun. Going to deck/flag the south end that's constantly in shadow and gets mossy every few months, stick the kid's toybox and that over there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43581 on: Today at 12:05:28 am »
Big Tesco had a reduced shelf with loads of booze on, got some nice craft cans.

Picked up a bottle of white wine a third off, looked decent. Got it home, and it's Kosher wine. Nothing against the blessing, but it's only 5% :duh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43582 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
I know it must have been mentioned on here before but the state of the roads in the north west is a disgrace, there has always been the odd pot hole but in my 40 years of driving Ive never known so many not just small things but huge pot holes will fuck your car up everywhere.., is it a deliberate policy not to repair them ??
What do we pay our road tax and fuel duty for ?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43583 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:11:17 am
I know it must have been mentioned on here before but the state of the roads in the north west is a disgrace, there has always been the odd pot hole but in my 40 years of driving Ive never known so many not just small things but huge pot holes will fuck your car up everywhere.., is it a deliberate policy not to repair them ??
What do we pay our road tax and fuel duty for ?

The councils are left to pick up the bill, which is even more difficult since the central govt cuts to local govt funds. There have been councils, as part of a group of local councils, lobbying the govt to set aside a % of fuel duty for potholes.



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43584 on: Today at 10:15:04 am »
They're really dangerous now. You have to slalom down many roads, weaving all over the place to avoid really deep and destructive potholes. I hit one last year in Seaforth. The bang was so bad that I was convinced it had wrecked my car. I had to stop in the road to check the damage. I was amazed that I could drive away, but it went on to cost me hundreds of pounds.

I really should have taken pictures of the hole but it was late at night and dark, so I reported it to the council via their website and by morning one lane of the dual carriageway had been closed for repairs.

I'm also seeing more and more damaged speed bumps. Pot holes in front of them, so you go down a pothole then hit the deteriorating speed hump. It's just ridiculous now. It's like driving on roads in the third world.
