Had one last week. Prepped answers that I thought they'd ask. Such as company info and their morals. Then proceeded to get asked some completely irrelevant ones about "describe a time" nonsense.



Annoying. Mine is internal so at least I know what to expects you just have to spend a while thinking it through so that you know what to say.Roles a grade up dont come up that often where I work. And when they do, a lot of people go for them. This one is in the smallish team Ive worked in for a few years now. I know that in theory Im best placed for it. Ive done the work before, worked in this area, know it well etc. But if I give one answer where I dont give a clear example of what they ask for, score badly on it and then they just go off scores I could miss out on it.Theres no room for just a general chat or questions about what I could bring to the role etc, just a very formulaic structure.