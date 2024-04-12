Had one last week. Prepped answers that I thought they'd ask. Such as company info and their morals. Then proceeded to get asked some completely irrelevant ones about "describe a time" nonsense.
I'm currently out of work due to redundancy and have been having a few interviews. Fuck me, it's defo a client's market at the moment. With 20-odd years, of experience, its tough work even getting through the gatekeepers.
These competency questions are soul-destroying shit. I just cant do them.
Heaven forbid how many hiring managers are getting sucked in by smart arses who can memorize a ton of competency answers made up of complete lies.
In all seriousness, I'm getting pretty down about it all. Had an interview on Thursday for a Cybersecurity Project manager. As far as I knew it was not competency based.
First question. "Describe a time...."
fuck off. Just got me 80 quid jobseekers so it's all just fucking great.
Theres no room for just a general chat or questions about what I could bring to the role etc, just a very formulaic structure.
Whatever happened to will this person fit with the team and can they do they job? Why you end up with so many gobshites in roles they have to place being
Spot on fella's.