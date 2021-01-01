The current trend of saying thank you so much for somebody completing the most menial of tasks - waiter pours a glass of tap water Thank you so much, train ticket inspector punches a hole in your ticket thank you so much, absolutely does my head in as its so insincere, nobody could possibly be that grateful for those things.



All for being polite but surely a simple smile and a thank you would suffice and actually seems genuine rather than making out that theyve pulled dog out of a burning building?