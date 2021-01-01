« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 10:19:34 am
The current trend of saying thank you so much for somebody completing the most menial of tasks - waiter pours a glass of tap water Thank you so much, train ticket inspector punches a hole in your ticket thank you so much, absolutely does my head in as its so insincere, nobody could possibly be that grateful for those things.

All for being polite but surely a simple smile and a thank you would suffice and actually seems genuine rather than making out that theyve pulled dog out of a burning building?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 10:22:23 am
I was in a pub after work yesterday, 3 lads about 25-30 sat on the table next to us and when they go to leave one picks up all the glasses to take to the bar.

His mate goes "You're not doing that kiss arse thing of returning the glass are ya, leave them there".

Bellend.  :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 10:27:18 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:19:34 am
The current trend of saying thank you so much for somebody completing the most menial of tasks - waiter pours a glass of tap water Thank you so much, train ticket inspector punches a hole in your ticket thank you so much, absolutely does my head in as its so insincere, nobody could possibly be that grateful for those things.

All for being polite but surely a simple smile and a thank you would suffice and actually seems genuine rather than making out that theyve pulled dog out of a burning building?

Thank you so much for that wonderful post.


* I assume the only surprise is it took somone so long to reply.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 10:27:48 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:22:23 am
I was in a pub after work yesterday, 3 lads about 25-30 sat on the table next to us and when they go to leave one picks up all the glasses to take to the bar.

His mate goes "You're not doing that kiss arse thing of returning the glass are ya, leave them there".

Bellend.  :wanker

Prob the same sort of bellend that throws rubbish on the floor as they pay their taxes for someone else to clean it up.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:18:49 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:22:23 am
I was in a pub after work yesterday, 3 lads about 25-30 sat on the table next to us and when they go to leave one picks up all the glasses to take to the bar.

His mate goes "You're not doing that kiss arse thing of returning the glass are ya, leave them there".

Bellend.  :wanker

That's when the one taking the glasses has to tell the other to shut the fuck up
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:43:48 am
Since retiring a few years ago i have been running the Health & Safety store for our company

Basically I  give out strops and slings and calibrated stuff like torque wrenches and gauges

The one thing that does my head in is once they have signed for their equipment they'll leave saying " Legend "

and sometimes " Absolute legend "

Fuck me I have only given them an item of equipment

A plain "Thanks or Cheers " would be fine but there aint no way that I am a "Legend "



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:45:36 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:43:48 am
Since retiring a few years ago i have been running the Health & Safety store for our company

Basically I  give out strops and slings and calibrated stuff like torque wrenches and gauges

The one thing that does my head in is once they have signed for their equipment they'll leave saying " Legend "

and sometimes " Absolute legend "

Fuck me I have only given them an item of equipment

A plain "Thanks or Cheers " would be fine but there aint no way that I am a "Legend "





Why do you want a 'Thanks' for such a menial task?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 11:59:11 am
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:43:48 am
Since retiring a few years ago i have been running the Health & Safety store for our company

Basically I  give out strops and slings and calibrated stuff like torque wrenches and gauges

The one thing that does my head in is once they have signed for their equipment they'll leave saying " Legend "

and sometimes " Absolute legend "

Fuck me I have only given them an item of equipment

A plain "Thanks or Cheers " would be fine but there aint no way that I am a "Legend "





Maybe your strops are legendary...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:44:00 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:19:34 am
The current trend of saying thank you so much for somebody completing the most menial of tasks - waiter pours a glass of tap water Thank you so much, train ticket inspector punches a hole in your ticket thank you so much, absolutely does my head in as its so insincere, nobody could possibly be that grateful for those things.

All for being polite but surely a simple smile and a thank you would suffice and actually seems genuine rather than making out that theyve pulled dog out of a burning building?

What year did you write this? I haven't seen one of those hole punches for a while.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:49:34 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:43:48 am
Since retiring a few years ago i have been running the Health & Safety store for our company

Basically I  give out strops and slings and calibrated stuff like torque wrenches and gauges

The one thing that does my head in is once they have signed for their equipment they'll leave saying " Legend "

and sometimes " Absolute legend "

Fuck me I have only given them an item of equipment

A plain "Thanks or Cheers " would be fine but there aint no way that I am a "Legend "






Ledge
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:50:09 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:45:36 am
Why do you want a 'Thanks' for such a menial task?!
Common courtesy when i grew up , not sure about you
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:51:11 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 11:59:11 am
Maybe your strops are legendary...
Come to think about it I've never had any complaints about the size of my strops
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 12:55:18 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:43:48 am
Since retiring a few years ago i have been running the Health & Safety store for our company

Basically I  give out strops and slings and calibrated stuff like torque wrenches and gauges

The one thing that does my head in is once they have signed for their equipment they'll leave saying " Legend "

and sometimes " Absolute legend "

Fuck me I have only given them an item of equipment

A plain "Thanks or Cheers " would be fine but there aint no way that I am a "Legend "
words are becoming meaningless.  it started to go downhill when just about anything good was described as "brilliant", and that hasn't stopped, it's just become worse.  then "amazing" kicked in.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:02:49 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:51:11 pm
Come to think about it I've never had any complaints about the size of my strops

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 01:11:04 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 12:51:11 pm
Come to think about it I've never had any complaints about the size of my strops

Maybe that's why you're known as a "leg end".
