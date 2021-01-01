The current trend of saying thank you so much for somebody completing the most menial of tasks - waiter pours a glass of tap water Thank you so much, train ticket inspector punches a hole in your ticket thank you so much, absolutely does my head in as its so insincere, nobody could possibly be that grateful for those things.
All for being polite but surely a simple smile and a thank you would suffice and actually seems genuine rather than making out that theyve pulled dog out of a burning building?