Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43320 on: March 19, 2024, 10:25:11 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on March 19, 2024, 10:09:54 pm
Reading the Newcastle United thread boils my piss it really does.

There is a certain individual needs banishing from this place so just get on with it and kick the c*nt out.    :wanker

Before I looked at your username I thought "I bet he means that BlackAndWhitePaul fella, he seems alright to me."  :lmao
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43321 on: March 20, 2024, 11:12:14 am »
Six months ago one of my relatives asked for advice on a trip they were planning. I've never been where they are going, but it's somewhere I'd previously looked at so I gave detailed info from buying public transit passes to how to get to the various sights they wanted to see. On several occasions since I've asked how their trip planning was going and were told they have everything in order.

Arrived to work yesterday to see messages from them saying they are pulling into a station and are asking what sort of transit pass do they need and how do they get to their hotel :butt
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43322 on: March 20, 2024, 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2024, 10:25:11 pm
Before I looked at your username I thought "I bet he means that BlackAndWhitePaul fella, he seems alright to me."  :lmao
I've not posted in there in quite some time. I abhor violence of any kind to both humans and animals and no longer wish to be associated with "Bonesaw United" thank you very much.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 20, 2024, 11:12:14 am
Six months ago one of my relatives asked for advice on a trip they were planning. I've never been where they are going, but it's somewhere I'd previously looked at so I gave detailed info from buying public transit passes to how to get to the various sights they wanted to see. On several occasions since I've asked how their trip planning was going and were told they have everything in order.

Arrived to work yesterday to see messages from them saying they are pulling into a station and are asking what sort of transit pass do they need and how do they get to their hotel :butt
Direct them to Google Maps, click on the route from where they are to the hotel and start walking.  :D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43323 on: March 20, 2024, 03:57:47 pm »
Lads having surgery today, day case,  been here since just after 11 and he's still not been down, 3 of us here all bored out of our heads
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43324 on: March 20, 2024, 04:55:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2024, 03:57:47 pm
Lads having surgery today, day case,  been here since just after 11 and he's still not been down, 3 of us here all bored out of our heads

From the outside its an extremely frustrating process, went through it recently with a family member. Completely understandable though when you take into account how hard it would be to schedule and organise time slots.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43325 on: March 20, 2024, 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March 20, 2024, 04:55:30 pm
From the outside its an extremely frustrating process, went through it recently with a family member. Completely understandable though when you take into account how hard it would be to schedule and organise time slots.

Yeah that's it, they're very busy

He's just gone in, I managed not to blub like a baby this time when the anaesthetic knocked him out
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43326 on: March 20, 2024, 06:55:27 pm »
I hope your son is ok, Rob. Hope everything went well for him.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43327 on: March 20, 2024, 07:00:54 pm »
Fingers crossed Rob.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43328 on: March 20, 2024, 08:57:10 pm »
Hope all's gone well for him Rob 👍
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43329 on: March 20, 2024, 09:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 20, 2024, 06:55:27 pm
I hope your son is ok, Rob. Hope everything went well for him.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 20, 2024, 07:00:54 pm
Fingers crossed Rob.
Quote from: reddebs on March 20, 2024, 08:57:10 pm
Hope all's gone well for him Rob 👍

Cheers folks. Just a minor op that boys sometimes need, he's going to be very tender for 7 to 10 days though, so he'll milk it I'm sure. Took him ages to come around from the general, he was asleep for about 2 hours after surgery, one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out again ;D We got out just before 8. He's had a load of chicken strips for tea and is back to normal.

With the weird way their school hols are, the week after Easter they are off, he's staying off until the Tuesday after Easter, so he's going to do no more than 4 days in school in the next month
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43330 on: March 20, 2024, 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2024, 09:40:28 pm
Cheers folks. Just a minor op that boys sometimes need, he's going to be very tender for 7 to 10 days though, so he'll milk it I'm sure. Took him ages to come around from the general, he was asleep for about 2 hours after surgery, one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out again ;D We got out just before 8. He's had a load of chicken strips for tea and is back to normal.

With the weird way their school hols are, the week after Easter they are off, he's staying off until the Tuesday after Easter, so he's going to do no more than 4 days in school in the next month
:lmao

That's when you know he's going to be just fine.  ;D

Minor op some boys sometimes need? Ah, yes, I had to have a bad attitude bypass at that age too. 😃

I'm glad he's ok. 😎👍
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43331 on: March 20, 2024, 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2024, 09:40:28 pm
...one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out again ;D

I just knew there would be good stories from the post-op... :D

Glad your lad is all right, Rob...
Offline Schmidt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43332 on: March 20, 2024, 11:50:55 pm »
I remember going to the hospital for surgery for a broken arm. Couldn't eat for 12 hours beforehand, waited for ages, had to put on some stupid knee high socks and then sit there surrounded by hot student girls while looking like an absolute twat. The doctor taking them on his rounds then told me he didn't think I needed surgery and sent me home.

When I went to get my cast removed the doctor also pointed out that the cast was only supposed to cover my elbow, not my wrist too, information which was 6 weeks too late to be of any fucking use.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43333 on: March 21, 2024, 01:48:39 pm »
Made a cup of tea in the office kitchen. Walked back to my desk after and noticed I'd forgot to put milk in it. Had to walk back again  :butt
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43334 on: March 21, 2024, 02:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2024, 01:48:39 pm
Made a cup of tea in the office kitchen. Walked back to my desk after and noticed I'd forgot to put milk in it. Had to walk back again  :butt
Wrong thread ,  should be here Barney https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=201532.0  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43335 on: March 21, 2024, 02:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March 21, 2024, 02:09:56 pm
Wrong thread ,  should be here Barney https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=201532.0  :lmao :lmao :lmao

That should really link to the "Small things in life that make me think I'm a daft c*nt" thread.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43336 on: March 21, 2024, 02:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on March 21, 2024, 02:09:56 pm
Wrong thread ,  should be here Barney https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=201532.0  :lmao :lmao :lmao

While I was pouring the milk in I did think whether it should go in that thread or not. It annoyed me that much I decided this was the most appropriate place  :D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43337 on: March 21, 2024, 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2024, 02:29:09 pm
While I was pouring the milk in I did think whether it should go in that thread or not. It annoyed me that much I decided this was the most appropriate place  :D

 ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43338 on: March 22, 2024, 09:03:43 am »
told the dog off for acting the c*nt barking/bouncing at the window, so in typical boxer creeping style needs to be as close to me as possible and now I'm trapped at my desk and he's snoring his head off.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43339 on: March 22, 2024, 09:05:06 am »
Quote from: Claire. on March 22, 2024, 09:03:43 am
told the dog off for acting the c*nt barking/bouncing at the window, so in typical boxer creeping style needs to be as close to me as possible and now I'm trapped at my desk and he's snoring his head off.

Sounds like me when I piss the wife off ;D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43340 on: March 22, 2024, 03:59:53 pm »
Got my son a car on Wednesday. Here in NI we need a paper copy of the MOT certificate to get it taxed.

Seller didn't have it, but as I'd checked online to see it was valid and passed I didn't query it.
Was tested in England, so contacted DVSA. Directed to download it online.

Online service says the V5C number isn't valid. Ring DVLA. It definitely is correct and they direct me back to DVSA.

DVSA says fuck all they can do and no idea what I can do to sort it.

Cheers you useless sacks of shit.
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43341 on: March 22, 2024, 04:04:49 pm »
When you cancel your mobile contract, but they put you through to upgrades/sales.

"Hi, I'd like to cancel my service now it's out of contract."

"I'm sorry to hear that. Let me just find the latest offers and I'll see what I can do for you. What's your budget?"

"Zero pounds. I'd like to cancel please."

"Can I ask why? We have some special offers at the moment. Blah Blah"

"I'd like to cancel."

"Blah blah blah."

"CANCEL."





Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43342 on: March 22, 2024, 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 22, 2024, 03:59:53 pm
Got my son a car on Wednesday. Here in NI we need a paper copy of the MOT certificate to get it taxed.

Seller didn't have it, but as I'd checked online to see it was valid and passed I didn't query it.
Was tested in England, so contacted DVSA. Directed to download it online.

Online service says the V5C number isn't valid. Ring DVLA. It definitely is correct and they direct me back to DVSA.

DVSA says fuck all they can do and no idea what I can do to sort it.

Cheers you useless sacks of shit.

Can you just take for a mot yourself? (I dont know how much that costs mind you)
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43343 on: March 22, 2024, 07:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on March 22, 2024, 04:04:49 pm
When you cancel your mobile contract, but they put you through to upgrades/sales.

"Hi, I'd like to cancel my service now it's out of contract."

"I'm sorry to hear that. Let me just find the latest offers and I'll see what I can do for you. What's your budget?"

"Zero pounds. I'd like to cancel please."

"Can I ask why? We have some special offers at the moment. Blah Blah"

"I'd like to cancel."

"Blah blah blah."

"CANCEL."







I had to cancel my dads sky tv last week. Twenty minutes on the phone, they offered to knock a tenner off the bill, offered me netflix and disney and even said if he was getting freeview that it would cost him more as he would have to pay maintenance for it.
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43344 on: March 22, 2024, 07:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on March 22, 2024, 07:13:33 pm
I had to cancel my dads sky tv last week. Twenty minutes on the phone, they offered to knock a tenner off the bill, offered me netflix and disney and even said if he was getting freeview that it would cost him more as he would have to pay maintenance for it.

Haha, i'm surprised they didn't offer you their car at weekends... Yeh the more determined you are to cancel, the more they seem to offer. I've pretended to cancel with sky in the past just for a better deal, but this time I even explained I already had a new phone with Vodafone as I have my broadband, mobile BB (for my laptop) and apple watch contracts with them, so I got a discount with them and it's easier to deal with one company. But they still tried to sell me a mobile contract - why would I need two phones?! They should stop wasting their own time when someone says they've already signed up elsewhere.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43345 on: March 22, 2024, 07:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2024, 05:54:30 pm
Sorry to hear that, Tone. It sounds awful. Hopefully you get back in soon and the problems are sorted out. Are you the Tony who commented in the Echo piece? Their comments section? That's always infested by utter gobshites and is best avoided.

You'll get that hotel money back, won't you? I certainly hope so anyway. Take care, Tone.
Thanks you and others for the nice words!

I am back at the flat as of mid week and water is still an issue. My flat is leaking into the one below. Apparently the way it was set up this week, the water pressure couldn't be attenuated so when the water DID go on, it created new leaks from it just being top level pressure all the time

Have been feeling rough, it's a orrible job mucking your freezer out.

I will be looking to get all costs back
Have read my contract and I'm due rent back, as well as refunds

I was saving my receipts, right
So at the airport Travelodge,  I went the bar one night

Asked for a receipt, fuck it
... the girl tries to print it. The printer breaks.
She calls the lad over, who tries to write it.
His pen runs out (at that point I was cringing and tried to cancel it)

So I will be submitting that hilariously-awkward biro receipt along with the hotel fees and cabs, and the karma for that is not on me!
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43346 on: March 23, 2024, 01:33:16 pm »
Opening the connections thread to see Tubby thinks the board  is "Really easy today".
Coming on the back of two defeats this creates a lot of pressure.
Online tubby

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43347 on: March 23, 2024, 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 23, 2024, 01:33:16 pm
Opening the connections thread to see Tubby thinks the board  is "Really easy today".
Coming on the back of two defeats this creates a lot of pressure.

;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43348 on: March 23, 2024, 01:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March 23, 2024, 01:33:16 pm
Opening the connections thread to see Tubby thinks the board  is "Really easy today".
Coming on the back of two defeats this creates a lot of pressure.

Dont worry Kenny, I still nearly fucked it. Some things you can still rely on.
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43349 on: March 23, 2024, 03:42:03 pm »
The Scottish guy doing the co-coms on the legends game.
Offline Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43350 on: March 23, 2024, 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 23, 2024, 03:42:03 pm
The Scottish guy doing the co-coms on the legends game.

It's ruining it isn't it?
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43351 on: March 23, 2024, 04:34:09 pm »
yep,getting some "love" in the legends game thread as well!
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43352 on: March 23, 2024, 05:58:27 pm »
Somehow mis measured the drop when measuring up for new Vertical blinds down stairs, the slats are too long and I never took the mismeasurement insurance and I've never fucked it up in the past :no :butt

Need 52 new slats :no
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43353 on: March 23, 2024, 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2024, 05:58:27 pm
Somehow mis measured the drop when measuring up for new Vertical blinds down stairs, the slats are too long and I never took the mismeasurement insurance and I've never fucked it up in the past :no :butt

Need 52 new slats :no
could be worse - I once spent an afternoon putting up wallpaper, for my wife to walk in and say "it's upside down".

which it was.

btw you're getting old Rob  :)
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43354 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 18, 2024, 03:40:01 pm
Getting sued for $250,000. Fucking stupid legal system in this country. I hear England has gotten a bit ridiculous but this is insanity.

Two full years ago I was coming out of a thin road tunnel under a railway when a guy stepped out right in front of me at the last second. He stepped back and I swerved but I still ran over hs foot. I got a court document stuck on my door last week. I am being sued by some scum bag lawyer who got a guy to file an action against me. Th eguy I ran over was a truck driver who got out of his truck without looking and stepped into my lane at the wrong time. So he was technically injured at work. The court document blames me for everything saying i was going too fast etc and I have 21 days to reply or it is an admission of guilt with a made up $250,000 number attached to it. It's all BS and my insurere will handle it, but still, its a ll stress and drama as the two parties actually involved know the guy was totally at fault.

Update on this. Just talked to my insurance apoointed lawyer.
This was an event where the guy totally stepped into my traffic lane and no other factors of speeding or alcohol or anything. In my opinion its totally 100% his fault. He files a lawsuit with a scum bag lawyer for his medical expenses (about $13K) beacuse I ran over his foot that was in my lane right at the time when the statute of limitations for personal injury was about to run out. I find out that my insurance company already offered the guy $25K just to go away and settle the suit. The guy and his scum bag lawyer declined, so now its go to the next step and may go to trial. It is amazing to me the insurance company would even consider offering a settlement without really looking at things or getting my statement. This is why motor premiums in the US are so high when you have to pay for all this bull shit.
Lawyer has no idea where it will go next and may end actually going to trial, which will be fun and a total waste of my time.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43355 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm »
A lot about Mark Clattenberg annoys me. His whole existence really.

But specifically the shape of his mouth when he is saying "ready" before blowing the whistle on Gladiators.
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43356 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:32:59 pm
A lot about Mark Clattenberg annoys me. His whole existence really.

But specifically the shape of his mouth when he is saying "ready" before blowing the whistle on Gladiators.
weird accent too

Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:38:24 pm
Update on this. Just talked to my insurance apoointed lawyer.
This was an event where the guy totally stepped into my traffic lane and no other factors of speeding or alcohol or anything. In my opinion its totally 100% his fault. He files a lawsuit with a scum bag lawyer for his medical expenses (about $13K) beacuse I ran over his foot that was in my lane right at the time when the statute of limitations for personal injury was about to run out. I find out that my insurance company already offered the guy $25K just to go away and settle the suit. The guy and his scum bag lawyer declined, so now its go to the next step and may go to trial. It is amazing to me the insurance company would even consider offering a settlement without really looking at things or getting my statement. This is why motor premiums in the US are so high when you have to pay for all this bull shit.
Lawyer has no idea where it will go next and may end actually going to trial, which will be fun and a total waste of my time.
hope you get sorted, its very shady that story




things that annoy, people interrupting me, does my absolute head in
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43357 on: Today at 05:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:32:59 pm
A lot about Mark Clattenberg annoys me. His whole existence really.

But specifically the shape of his mouth when he is saying "ready" before blowing the whistle on Gladiators.
I don't watch enough football to build up the opinions on refs you guys do. But my daughter has recently started watching gladiators.  And boy is he there for the limelight. You can see why he's such a shite ref.

Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43358 on: Today at 05:53:51 pm »
Tell you what grinds my gears, handful of people that will do anything to get themselves on TV, will whore themselves out to any show on any channel just to get themselves on the box. Im talking Joel Dommett, Jordan North, Stephen Mulhern etc. Hats off to their agents though getting them those gigs when theyre absolutely shite.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43359 on: Today at 05:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:53:51 pm
Tell you what grinds my gears, handful of people that will do anything to get themselves on TV, will whore themselves out to any show on any channel just to get themselves on the box. Im talking Joel Dommett, Jordan North, Stephen Mulhern etc. Hats off to their agents though getting them those gigs when theyre absolutely shite.

Ive got this show I reckon youll really enjoy, ITV Saturday nightsgive it a try, I dont think youll be disappointed.
