« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1079 1080 1081 1082 1083 [1084]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2518333 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,761
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43320 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm
Reading the Newcastle United thread boils my piss it really does.

There is a certain individual needs banishing from this place so just get on with it and kick the c*nt out.    :wanker

Before I looked at your username I thought "I bet he means that BlackAndWhitePaul fella, he seems alright to me."  :lmao
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,920
  • Dutch Class
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43321 on: Today at 11:12:14 am »
Six months ago one of my relatives asked for advice on a trip they were planning. I've never been where they are going, but it's somewhere I'd previously looked at so I gave detailed info from buying public transit passes to how to get to the various sights they wanted to see. On several occasions since I've asked how their trip planning was going and were told they have everything in order.

Arrived to work yesterday to see messages from them saying they are pulling into a station and are asking what sort of transit pass do they need and how do they get to their hotel :butt
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,440
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43322 on: Today at 11:24:46 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm
Before I looked at your username I thought "I bet he means that BlackAndWhitePaul fella, he seems alright to me."  :lmao
I've not posted in there in quite some time. I abhor violence of any kind to both humans and animals and no longer wish to be associated with "Bonesaw United" thank you very much.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:12:14 am
Six months ago one of my relatives asked for advice on a trip they were planning. I've never been where they are going, but it's somewhere I'd previously looked at so I gave detailed info from buying public transit passes to how to get to the various sights they wanted to see. On several occasions since I've asked how their trip planning was going and were told they have everything in order.

Arrived to work yesterday to see messages from them saying they are pulling into a station and are asking what sort of transit pass do they need and how do they get to their hotel :butt
Direct them to Google Maps, click on the route from where they are to the hotel and start walking.  :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,151
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43323 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Lads having surgery today, day case,  been here since just after 11 and he's still not been down, 3 of us here all bored out of our heads
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43324 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:47 pm
Lads having surgery today, day case,  been here since just after 11 and he's still not been down, 3 of us here all bored out of our heads

From the outside its an extremely frustrating process, went through it recently with a family member. Completely understandable though when you take into account how hard it would be to schedule and organise time slots.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,151
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43325 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:55:30 pm
From the outside its an extremely frustrating process, went through it recently with a family member. Completely understandable though when you take into account how hard it would be to schedule and organise time slots.

Yeah that's it, they're very busy

He's just gone in, I managed not to blub like a baby this time when the anaesthetic knocked him out
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,870
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43326 on: Today at 06:55:27 pm »
I hope your son is ok, Rob. Hope everything went well for him.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,493
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43327 on: Today at 07:00:54 pm »
Fingers crossed Rob.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43328 on: Today at 08:57:10 pm »
Hope all's gone well for him Rob 👍
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,151
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43329 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:55:27 pm
I hope your son is ok, Rob. Hope everything went well for him.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:00:54 pm
Fingers crossed Rob.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:57:10 pm
Hope all's gone well for him Rob 👍

Cheers folks. Just a minor op that boys sometimes need, he's going to be very tender for 7 to 10 days though, so he'll milk it I'm sure. Took him ages to come around from the general, he was asleep for about 2 hours after surgery, one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out again ;D We got out just before 8. He's had a load of chicken strips for tea and is back to normal.

With the weird way their school hols are, the week after Easter they are off, he's staying off until the Tuesday after Easter, so he's going to do no more than 4 days in school in the next month
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,870
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43330 on: Today at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Cheers folks. Just a minor op that boys sometimes need, he's going to be very tender for 7 to 10 days though, so he'll milk it I'm sure. Took him ages to come around from the general, he was asleep for about 2 hours after surgery, one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out again ;D We got out just before 8. He's had a load of chicken strips for tea and is back to normal.

With the weird way their school hols are, the week after Easter they are off, he's staying off until the Tuesday after Easter, so he's going to do no more than 4 days in school in the next month
:lmao

That's when you know he's going to be just fine.  ;D

Minor op some boys sometimes need? Ah, yes, I had to have a bad attitude bypass at that age too. 😃

I'm glad he's ok. 😎👍
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,696
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43331 on: Today at 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:28 pm
...one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out again ;D

I just knew there would be good stories from the post-op... :D

Glad your lad is all right, Rob...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43332 on: Today at 11:50:55 pm »
I remember going to the hospital for surgery for a broken arm. Couldn't eat for 12 hours beforehand, waited for ages, had to put on some stupid knee high socks and then sit there surrounded by hot student girls while looking like an absolute twat. The doctor taking them on his rounds then told me he didn't think I needed surgery and sent me home.

When I went to get my cast removed the doctor also pointed out that the cast was only supposed to cover my elbow, not my wrist too, information which was 6 weeks too late to be of any fucking use.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1079 1080 1081 1082 1083 [1084]   Go Up
« previous next »
 