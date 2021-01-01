I hope your son is ok, Rob. Hope everything went well for him.



Fingers crossed Rob.



Hope all's gone well for him Rob 👍



Cheers folks. Just a minor op that boys sometimes need, he's going to be very tender for 7 to 10 days though, so he'll milk it I'm sure. Took him ages to come around from the general, he was asleep for about 2 hours after surgery, one point he woke up, looked at me and called me a twat and zonked out againWe got out just before 8. He's had a load of chicken strips for tea and is back to normal.With the weird way their school hols are, the week after Easter they are off, he's staying off until the Tuesday after Easter, so he's going to do no more than 4 days in school in the next month