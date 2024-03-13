« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2515206 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43280 on: March 13, 2024, 09:15:02 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 13, 2024, 09:04:58 am
And for me too.
 happy heavenly whatever ,grandma ,grandad ,whoever it is
Missing you so much .
They got run over by a tram in 1952 ..just let it go ..

:lmao

Grandad Alan Bradley.

Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43281 on: March 13, 2024, 09:31:24 am »
 :lmao :
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2024, 09:15:02 am
:lmao

Grandad Alan Bradley.


;D  I had to think about one lol
« Last Edit: March 13, 2024, 09:38:19 am by 9 kemlyn road »
Online Ray K

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43282 on: March 13, 2024, 10:26:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2024, 09:15:02 am
:lmao

Grandad Alan Bradley.

Really got your finger on the cultural pulse this week Nick. UK Gold must be the only station on your telly.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43283 on: March 13, 2024, 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March 13, 2024, 10:26:43 am
Really got your finger on the cultural pulse this week Nick. UK Gold must be the only station on your telly.

Not true. I also watch those old TOTP reruns on a Friday night as well. Shabba!
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43284 on: March 15, 2024, 04:32:33 am »
I had a cold the other day which i thought i was over, but woke up an hour ago coughing & spluttering, & have no cough medicine either & the shop doesn't open until 6am.
#Sausages

Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43285 on: March 15, 2024, 08:07:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 13, 2024, 12:09:40 am
It's the ones that say it to dead relatives that get me.

Attention seeking at its finest.

'Happy 110th heavenly birthday person who died forty years before I was born'.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43286 on: March 15, 2024, 11:52:12 am »
Think I might have already mentioned this, but fuck me, Emmerdale is miserable as fuck lately. I can't work in the front room as its being redecorated, so I'm stuck sitting on the couch. She's got Emmerdale on, I'm listening to music and if I look up, every c*nt has a face like a fucking smacked arse, the stories are something to do with half the women having cancer or some such shite and some kid killing another kid in a car?. They must be making the actors watch videos of kittens being drowned or some such shite,as they all look ready to commit suicide. What the fuck the missus finds entertaining in that load of depressing shite I will never know :butt
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Bennett

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43287 on: March 15, 2024, 11:59:02 am »
Bagels that you have to cut yourself. Please spare my embarrassment. Cut my bagel for me I beg.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43288 on: March 15, 2024, 02:24:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2024, 11:52:12 am
Think I might have already mentioned this, but fuck me, Emmerdale is miserable as fuck lately. I can't work in the front room as its being redecorated, so I'm stuck sitting on the couch. She's got Emmerdale on, I'm listening to music and if I look up, every c*nt has a face like a fucking smacked arse, the stories are something to do with half the women having cancer or some such shite and some kid killing another kid in a car?. They must be making the actors watch videos of kittens being drowned or some such shite,as they all look ready to commit suicide. What the fuck the missus finds entertaining in that load of depressing shite I will never know :butt
I know theyre just soaps but imagine if these places were real they would be among the most dangerous places on earth live.
A small place like emmerdale has had more more murders than Medellin in Colombia when pablo Escobar ruled the roost .
Every five minutes a new serial killer turns up ..to replace the previous one .
What a pile of shit the lot of them are ..lol
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43289 on: March 15, 2024, 07:24:01 pm »
Anyone planning to use the M25 this weekend might want to plan an alternative route, as the M25 between junctions 10 & 11 is going to be shut in both directions until Monday morning

https://news.sky.com/story/you-aint-seen-nothing-yet-what-to-expect-during-unprecedented-m25-closure-13088461
#Sausages

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43290 on: March 16, 2024, 09:48:03 am »
While Jurgen is great as always in the lates ITV FA Cup video, anyone else get fed up of interviewers trying to point out how amazing and important English football and the FA cup is?  I'm glad he kinda said no one else really gives a toss about it outside the UK :D
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43291 on: March 16, 2024, 12:11:48 pm »
Spotting a printed flag in the wolves end that said Wolves wolves what mate? 😫
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43292 on: March 16, 2024, 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 16, 2024, 12:11:48 pm
Spotting a printed flag in the wolves end that said Wolves wolves what mate? 😫

Wolves' invisible ink?

Or maybe the text underneath was too small if you've got impaired vision :P
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43293 on: March 16, 2024, 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 15, 2024, 02:24:42 pm
I know theyre just soaps but imagine if these places were real they would be among the most dangerous places on earth live.
A small place like emmerdale has had more more murders than Medellin in Colombia when pablo Escobar ruled the roost .
Every five minutes a new serial killer turns up ..to replace the previous one .
What a pile of shit the lot of them are ..lol
They even had a plane crash there.
Fucking not living anywhere near that hell hole.
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43294 on: March 16, 2024, 01:56:05 pm »
Buying a jar of pickled gherkins because they've got to be healthier than the usual crap I eat. Only to find they are laced with chilis!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Alf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43295 on: March 16, 2024, 03:22:12 pm »
Until last yeat the Sainsbury's by ours took cash at every till, now only 5 do caused carnage today with this IT debacle. 3 cash points near ours, two of which are out of order.
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43296 on: March 16, 2024, 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Alf on March 16, 2024, 03:22:12 pm
Until last yeat the Sainsbury's by ours took cash at every till, now only 5 do caused carnage today with this IT debacle. 3 cash points near ours, two of which are out of order.

Crikey.Feel for the checkout staff working today!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43297 on: Yesterday at 05:28:25 pm »
No fucking finishing these c*nts off in the 90, we were too cocky at times.

Ah well, twat them in extra time then.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Saltashscouse

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43298 on: Today at 07:57:56 am »
Smug Manc twats in work (Plymouth ) from yesterdays result , you'd think they've already won the fuckin Mickey Mouse thing  :butt
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43299 on: Today at 08:06:18 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 07:57:56 am
Smug Manc twats in work (Plymouth ) from yesterdays result , you'd think they've already won the fuckin Mickey Mouse thing  :butt

Had to pick her up last night from the pub, she was fucking bladdered, singing "glory glory", ringing the kids from the car. Still going on about it today. We let her off easy with the 7-0, if we beat them in the league, she's getting shit loads of abuse.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43300 on: Today at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:18 am
Had to pick her up last night from the pub, she was fucking bladdered, singing "glory glory", ringing the kids from the car. Still going on about it today. We let her off easy with the 7-0, if we beat them in the league, she's getting shit loads of abuse.

A ungracious Mancunian when they win? I refuse to believe it!
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43301 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:14:16 am
A ungracious Mancunian when they win? I refuse to believe it!

;D

They've been on the end of so many hidings from us recently, they're gonna crow about it - they're still fucking shite though.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43302 on: Today at 09:31:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:30 am
;D

They've been on the end of so many hidings from us recently, they're gonna crow about it - they're still fucking shite though.

Yesterday gave me flashbacks. Not really to 1999, more to the mid to late 80s when we and they knew we were better, yet all too often we couldnt beat them because someone shite would pop up with a crucial goal for them. Like that 3-3 in the 87/88 season when we had them there for the taking and just didnt put them away.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43303 on: Today at 10:04:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:31:57 am
Yesterday gave me flashbacks. Not really to 1999, more to the mid to late 80s when we and they knew we were better, yet all too often we couldnt beat them because someone shite would pop up with a crucial goal for them. Like that 3-3 in the 87/88 season when we had them there for the taking and just didnt put them away.

She said it was like the 80's too
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43304 on: Today at 12:06:14 pm »
It's the FA Cup. Renowned for the otherwise shite, plucky underdog massively raising their game temporarily and taking the scalp of a big club, before returning back to obscurity a week later.

I say let the Mancs have their day.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43305 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:31:57 am
Yesterday gave me flashbacks. Not really to 1999, more to the mid to late 80s when we and they knew we were better, yet all too often we couldnt beat them because someone shite would pop up with a crucial goal for them. Like that 3-3 in the 87/88 season when we had them there for the taking and just didnt put them away.

I haven't been that mad at a result since Spurs away that time, when Harry Redknapp had just been appointed Spurs manager, & think Spurs were bottom of the league but certainly had everyone laughing at them, we battered Spurs that day, & somehow lost 2-1. :butt

Regardless of the refs performances, we should have won yesterday, thinking on we'd have been better off going in 1-1 at halftime rather than 2-1 up, as the players got far too complacent & arrogant thinking it was going to be an easy win from then on, then the inevitable happens particularly at that place when you don't score another.
#Sausages
