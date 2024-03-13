Yesterday gave me flashbacks. Not really to 1999, more to the mid to late 80s when we and they knew we were better, yet all too often we couldnt beat them because someone shite would pop up with a crucial goal for them. Like that 3-3 in the 87/88 season when we had them there for the taking and just didnt put them away.
I haven't been that mad at a result since Spurs away that time, when Harry Redknapp had just been appointed Spurs manager, & think Spurs were bottom of the league but certainly had everyone laughing at them, we battered Spurs that day, & somehow lost 2-1.
Regardless of the refs performances, we should have won yesterday, thinking on we'd have been better off going in 1-1 at halftime rather than 2-1 up, as the players got far too complacent & arrogant thinking it was going to be an easy win from then on, then the inevitable happens particularly at that place when you don't score another.