Yesterday gave me flashbacks. Not really to 1999, more to the mid to late 80s when we and they knew we were better, yet all too often we couldnt beat them because someone shite would pop up with a crucial goal for them. Like that 3-3 in the 87/88 season when we had them there for the taking and just didnt put them away.



I haven't been that mad at a result since Spurs away that time, when Harry Redknapp had just been appointed Spurs manager, & think Spurs were bottom of the league but certainly had everyone laughing at them, we battered Spurs that day, & somehow lost 2-1.Regardless of the refs performances, we should have won yesterday, thinking on we'd have been better off going in 1-1 at halftime rather than 2-1 up, as the players got far too complacent & arrogant thinking it was going to be an easy win from then on, then the inevitable happens particularly at that place when you don't score another.