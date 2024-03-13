« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1078 1079 1080 1081 1082 [1083]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2512387 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,015
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43280 on: March 13, 2024, 09:15:02 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 13, 2024, 09:04:58 am
And for me too.
 happy heavenly whatever ,grandma ,grandad ,whoever it is
Missing you so much .
They got run over by a tram in 1952 ..just let it go ..

:lmao

Grandad Alan Bradley.

Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43281 on: March 13, 2024, 09:31:24 am »
 :lmao :
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2024, 09:15:02 am
:lmao

Grandad Alan Bradley.


;D  I had to think about one lol
« Last Edit: March 13, 2024, 09:38:19 am by 9 kemlyn road »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,533
  • Truthiness
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43282 on: March 13, 2024, 10:26:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 13, 2024, 09:15:02 am
:lmao

Grandad Alan Bradley.

Really got your finger on the cultural pulse this week Nick. UK Gold must be the only station on your telly.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,015
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43283 on: March 13, 2024, 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on March 13, 2024, 10:26:43 am
Really got your finger on the cultural pulse this week Nick. UK Gold must be the only station on your telly.

Not true. I also watch those old TOTP reruns on a Friday night as well. Shabba!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,074
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43284 on: Yesterday at 04:32:33 am »
I had a cold the other day which i thought i was over, but woke up an hour ago coughing & spluttering, & have no cough medicine either & the shop doesn't open until 6am.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43285 on: Yesterday at 08:07:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 13, 2024, 12:09:40 am
It's the ones that say it to dead relatives that get me.

Attention seeking at its finest.

'Happy 110th heavenly birthday person who died forty years before I was born'.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,030
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43286 on: Yesterday at 11:52:12 am »
Think I might have already mentioned this, but fuck me, Emmerdale is miserable as fuck lately. I can't work in the front room as its being redecorated, so I'm stuck sitting on the couch. She's got Emmerdale on, I'm listening to music and if I look up, every c*nt has a face like a fucking smacked arse, the stories are something to do with half the women having cancer or some such shite and some kid killing another kid in a car?. They must be making the actors watch videos of kittens being drowned or some such shite,as they all look ready to commit suicide. What the fuck the missus finds entertaining in that load of depressing shite I will never know :butt
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43287 on: Yesterday at 11:59:02 am »
Bagels that you have to cut yourself. Please spare my embarrassment. Cut my bagel for me I beg.
Logged

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43288 on: Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:52:12 am
Think I might have already mentioned this, but fuck me, Emmerdale is miserable as fuck lately. I can't work in the front room as its being redecorated, so I'm stuck sitting on the couch. She's got Emmerdale on, I'm listening to music and if I look up, every c*nt has a face like a fucking smacked arse, the stories are something to do with half the women having cancer or some such shite and some kid killing another kid in a car?. They must be making the actors watch videos of kittens being drowned or some such shite,as they all look ready to commit suicide. What the fuck the missus finds entertaining in that load of depressing shite I will never know :butt
I know theyre just soaps but imagine if these places were real they would be among the most dangerous places on earth live.
A small place like emmerdale has had more more murders than Medellin in Colombia when pablo Escobar ruled the roost .
Every five minutes a new serial killer turns up ..to replace the previous one .
What a pile of shit the lot of them are ..lol
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,074
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43289 on: Yesterday at 07:24:01 pm »
Anyone planning to use the M25 this weekend might want to plan an alternative route, as the M25 between junctions 10 & 11 is going to be shut in both directions until Monday morning

https://news.sky.com/story/you-aint-seen-nothing-yet-what-to-expect-during-unprecedented-m25-closure-13088461
Logged
#Sausages

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43290 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
While Jurgen is great as always in the lates ITV FA Cup video, anyone else get fed up of interviewers trying to point out how amazing and important English football and the FA cup is?  I'm glad he kinda said no one else really gives a toss about it outside the UK :D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,683
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43291 on: Today at 12:11:48 pm »
Spotting a printed flag in the wolves end that said Wolves wolves what mate? 😫
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,550
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43292 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:11:48 pm
Spotting a printed flag in the wolves end that said Wolves wolves what mate? 😫

Wolves' invisible ink?

Or maybe the text underneath was too small if you've got impaired vision :P
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,099
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43293 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
I know theyre just soaps but imagine if these places were real they would be among the most dangerous places on earth live.
A small place like emmerdale has had more more murders than Medellin in Colombia when pablo Escobar ruled the roost .
Every five minutes a new serial killer turns up ..to replace the previous one .
What a pile of shit the lot of them are ..lol
They even had a plane crash there.
Fucking not living anywhere near that hell hole.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1078 1079 1080 1081 1082 [1083]   Go Up
« previous next »
 