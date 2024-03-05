« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2504233 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43200 on: March 5, 2024, 06:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2024, 06:29:57 pm
Do the Welsh even have a recognised breakfast? Same as a full English but extra salty?
;D
With a twist of bitter lemon  ;)
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43201 on: March 5, 2024, 07:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  5, 2024, 06:48:08 pm
;D
With a twist of bitter lemon  ;)

That's Everton fans idea of a breakfast. ;)
Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43202 on: March 5, 2024, 08:09:20 pm »
When they show Select Committees or Parliamentary Inquiries on the news, the dimwit MPs who sit on them are always asking gotcha questions and poking at "why did you get this wrong?" and basically grandstanding rather than actually asking incisive questions and trying to find answers or conclusions. The arrogance seeps out of them.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43203 on: March 5, 2024, 08:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  5, 2024, 07:11:24 pm
That's Everton fans idea of a breakfast. ;)

Half of Rhyl and Connahs Quay then .
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43204 on: March 5, 2024, 09:17:00 pm »
Sky news app being an absolute fucking pain in the ass tonight asking for cookie preferences when I'm opening each or any news item link.

I've uninstalled and reinstalled and the bastard thing's still doing it.  Fucking pain!!
Offline Ray K

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43205 on: March 5, 2024, 11:38:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2024, 06:29:57 pm
Do the Welsh even have a recognised breakfast? Same as a full English but extra salty?
I don't think the place who's one culinary contribution to world cuisine is melted cheese on toast can add anything meaningful to a breakfast conversation.
Offline rob1966

« Reply #43206 on: March 6, 2024, 07:34:08 am »
Just come downstairs and she's watching Eastenders, for fucks sake :butt
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43207 on: March 6, 2024, 07:50:10 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2024, 06:29:57 pm
Do the Welsh even have a recognised breakfast? Same as a full English but extra salty?

A plate of



And a pint of

Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43208 on: March 6, 2024, 09:50:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 07:34:08 am
Just come downstairs and she's watching Eastenders, for fucks sake :butt

extra grim this week as well, why can't that poor c*nt Whitney have anything nice.
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43209 on: March 6, 2024, 09:57:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 07:34:08 am
Just come downstairs and she's watching Eastenders, for fucks sake :butt

More or less depressing for her than MOTD?
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43210 on: March 6, 2024, 10:01:32 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  5, 2024, 05:59:44 pm
Leave this thread and take your square sausage with you!

Also, an Ulster fry is good, but potato bread is pretty weird and massively overrated.

I've had Ulster fry with my breakfast [not even in Ulster], Ulster fry looks like a large slab of spam/luncheon meat?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43211 on: March 6, 2024, 10:04:36 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  6, 2024, 10:01:32 am
I've had Ulster fry with my breakfast [not even in Ulster], Ulster fry looks like a large slab of spam/luncheon meat?

No idea what you're eating, but that's not an Ulster fry
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43212 on: March 6, 2024, 10:34:25 am »
Quote from: Claire. on March  6, 2024, 09:50:02 am
extra grim this week as well, why can't that poor c*nt Whitney have anything nice.

I walked in and some woman had a face like a smacked arse, every time she's got it on, its nothing but misery :butt
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43213 on: March 6, 2024, 11:00:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 10:34:25 am
I walked in and some woman had a face like a smacked arse, every time she's got it on, its nothing but misery :butt

And now they've got MPs on their back for the way they perceive Milton Keynes to be portrayed in the show  :lmao

Surely an MP has better things to be doing for fuck sake
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43214 on: March 6, 2024, 11:00:39 am »
Quote from: Claire. on March  6, 2024, 09:50:02 am
extra grim this week as well, why can't that poor c*nt Whitney have anything nice.
Bobby Brown did a number on her good and proper
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43215 on: March 6, 2024, 11:53:15 am »
Updates that take forever to install, got one on my phone which is only up to 53% complete after updating for a couple of minutes. :butt
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43216 on: March 6, 2024, 01:50:14 pm »
This always seems to happen with work-related entities that you have to access once a year, but companies that modify the login procedures for websites usually with one or more of the following

- Here's an account we had you create two years ago, but login to this section with your old info (oh you mean the info you told me I no longer needed two years ago as I had to create a brand new account) to access anything related to your employer

- Here's an account you created 3 months ago to access work related investments. Even though the format is exactly the same, you need to create a brand new account to actually look at those investments

- Remember the set of work-related investments. We've already told you that you can access your investments by creating a new account, but in the meantime to actually do anything with them you need to set-up yet another account in which we'll ask you some of the most over the top information about your finances that most banks wouldn't even ask

- Your password that we keep saying is not strong enough has now reached 30 characters, but we'll accept a much shorter one because apparently we are unable to comprehend that consecutive and total are not the same thing
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43217 on: March 6, 2024, 09:10:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 07:34:08 am
Just come downstairs and she's watching Eastenders, for fucks sake :butt
Could be worse, she could be a Man U supporter.
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43218 on: March 6, 2024, 09:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  6, 2024, 09:10:51 pm
Could be worse, she could be a Man U supporter.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43219 on: March 6, 2024, 09:24:11 pm »
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43220 on: March 6, 2024, 11:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on March  6, 2024, 11:53:15 am
Updates that take forever to install, got one on my phone which is only up to 53% complete after updating for a couple of minutes. :butt

53% in a couple of minutes? I guess you are too young to appriciate a 28k modem 😂
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43221 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March  6, 2024, 11:01:37 pm
53% in a couple of minutes? I guess you are too young to appriciate a 28k modem 😂

;D
Offline A-Bomb

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43222 on: Yesterday at 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March  6, 2024, 11:01:37 pm
53% in a couple of minutes? I guess you are too young to appriciate a 28k modem 😂

Ahhhh the good old days......BT used to cut off the internet at 12 midnight too on the contract we had in the late 90's - and WiFi - well, what was that?
Online tubby

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43223 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
Only 55 minutes HMRC have had me on hold so far.
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43224 on: Yesterday at 05:51:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm
Only 55 minutes HMRC have had me on hold so far.

I was on hold to my bank once for 45 mins then when they answered it cut off.  :no
Offline TSC

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43225 on: Yesterday at 10:36:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm
Only 55 minutes HMRC have had me on hold so far.

Had the misfortune of suffering that dreaded call earlier this year.  Automated messages go on for ages interspersed with numerous options to press different digits for all sorts of irrelevant stuff.  And theyve been playing same tune when on hold for years.
Online Alf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43226 on: Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm »
Adverts on YpuTube.
Offline Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43227 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
Being at some sort of family event and the inevitable photos come along. Youre there lined up, all the lads, and every female in the family over the age of 40 wants to capture that same image. You end up with 5 different versions of the same photo, and not a single one has every single person looking into the same camera.

The other day we had one taken from a side angle, what is the use in a photograph of 6 people looking in completely different directions?!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43228 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Dickheads doing over 30mph on the pavement whilst riding electric bikes. I was doing 30 in the car today and was undertaken by a hooded knobhead flying past on the pavement, narrowly missing a child in a pushchair.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43229 on: Today at 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
Adverts on YpuTube.
uBlock Origin
Online Alf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43230 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm »
