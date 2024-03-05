This always seems to happen with work-related entities that you have to access once a year, but companies that modify the login procedures for websites usually with one or more of the following



- Here's an account we had you create two years ago, but login to this section with your old info (oh you mean the info you told me I no longer needed two years ago as I had to create a brand new account) to access anything related to your employer



- Here's an account you created 3 months ago to access work related investments. Even though the format is exactly the same, you need to create a brand new account to actually look at those investments



- Remember the set of work-related investments. We've already told you that you can access your investments by creating a new account, but in the meantime to actually do anything with them you need to set-up yet another account in which we'll ask you some of the most over the top information about your finances that most banks wouldn't even ask



- Your password that we keep saying is not strong enough has now reached 30 characters, but we'll accept a much shorter one because apparently we are unable to comprehend that consecutive and total are not the same thing