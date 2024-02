Yeah I just had to take two weeks off sick which I've never done before, because of an upper respiratory infection, and it's left a lingering cough. I also had Covid for the first time in early December and that cough was only just going away when I got this new infection, which probably made it worse.



Basically felt like shit for two months now, just don't feel like doing anything but watching TV, playing games and eating (which isn't too different from normal to be fair).