Just found about Body Shop going into administration, bugger.



High streets need to adapt or die. I take my walks via town (Chester) and most of the shops are empty or have more staff than shoppers. I'm sure lots are struggling, but they're tied into leases and they'll close by, or before, the end of the lease. Poundland is already closing some of the stores they took over from Wilko. I said it looked too ambitious just as when Wilko decided to move into larger stores a decade ago.In Chester, some of the old commercial buildings are being converted into residential, which will hopefully help the city centre. But shopping habits have changed and younger generations will be even more skewed to online shopping. More pubs and hotels are opening here, and coffee shops are thriving. If people are shopping online, then there needs to be a different mix of businesses (especially more "things to do"), which will bring more footfall to those shops that are still present.