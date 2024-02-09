« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43000 on: February 9, 2024, 09:54:59 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on February  7, 2024, 01:23:44 pm
I remember going back to Liverpool several years ago and the shopping mall at Cavern Walks was in a similar state.

It was buzzing when I left Liverpool in 1999 and it was sad to see it so run down

Not sure if it has picked up again in recent years

No doubt someone on here can enlighten me

Not been in it, but walked past, from what I can gather, its all trendy little boutique shops now for WAGS and such like.
PaulF

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43001 on: February 9, 2024, 11:51:44 am »
BlackandWhitePaul

  Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43002 on: February 9, 2024, 01:12:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2024, 09:54:59 am
Not been in it, but walked past, from what I can gather, its all trendy little boutique shops now for WAGS and such like.
That's what Eldon Gardens in Newcastle was like Rob.  Designer label clothes shops selling Jumpers for £400 and Jackets for £5,000 . . . . and art galleries selling paintings for £thousands.
PaulF

  https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43003 on: February 9, 2024, 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  9, 2024, 01:12:42 pm
That's what Eldon Gardens in Newcastle was like Rob.  Designer label clothes shops selling Jumpers for £400 and Jackets for £5,000 . . . . and art galleries selling paintings for £thousands.
Cheap shit then? 🤣
SvenJohansen

  Fast single-handed action expert.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43004 on: February 9, 2024, 03:01:43 pm »
Went into the kitchen last night to check that taps off, doors locked etc when I saw that the freezer door was ajar. Wouldn't close properly because of ice stopping the drawers going in. So spent the next 45 minutes chipping away at ice with a bread knife and a wooden spatula. Annoying to say the least. Wish there was a better way to get rid of ice quickly. Defrosting won't work until you have everything out of it and that's unlikely to happen until you plan for it.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43005 on: February 9, 2024, 03:04:03 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February  9, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
Went into the kitchen last night to check that taps off, doors locked etc when I saw that the freezer door was ajar. Wouldn't close properly because of ice stopping the drawers going in. So spent the next 45 minutes chipping away at ice with a bread knife and a wooden spatula. Annoying to say the least. Wish there was a better way to get rid of ice quickly. Defrosting won't work until you have everything out of it and that's unlikely to happen until you plan for it.
use a cup of hot water - nothing bigger! - and apply it very carefully, in stages,  to remove/reduce the ice buildup.
Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43006 on: February 9, 2024, 03:04:10 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February  9, 2024, 03:01:43 pm
Went into the kitchen last night to check that taps off, doors locked etc when I saw that the freezer door was ajar. Wouldn't close properly because of ice stopping the drawers going in. So spent the next 45 minutes chipping away at ice with a bread knife and a wooden spatula. Annoying to say the least. Wish there was a better way to get rid of ice quickly. Defrosting won't work until you have everything out of it and that's unlikely to happen until you plan for it.

Boil the kettle or heat some water on the hob and use a cloth. I've been there.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43007 on: February 9, 2024, 03:04:58 pm »
I just use a hammer
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43008 on: February 9, 2024, 03:06:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  9, 2024, 03:04:58 pm
I just use a hammer
as long as no chisel is involved.  :)
Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43009 on: February 9, 2024, 03:06:06 pm »
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43010 on: February 9, 2024, 03:06:25 pm »
SvenJohansen

  Fast single-handed action expert.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43011 on: February 9, 2024, 03:10:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  9, 2024, 03:04:03 pm
use a cup of hot water - nothing bigger! - and apply it very carefully, in stages,  to remove/reduce the ice buildup.

FFS I didn't even think of hot water!! Bloody hell!  ::)
bradders1011

  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43012 on: February 9, 2024, 06:46:42 pm »
1) Had a roofer round today to remortar some flashing that had been damaged in the storms and sort out one of the fake chimneys the builder, in their infinite form over function wisdom, decided to plonk on top of the roof when it was built 20 years ago. Lovely fella, I trust him, he did a lot of extra work for 50 quid more than quote, but you know when you get an expert round and they clock and explain every single problem? This is our first house, we pushed the boat out for a 5 bed and it's hoovering cash from my pockets.

2) People on Countdown who choose 3 or 4 big numbers.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43013 on: February 9, 2024, 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February  9, 2024, 03:06:01 pm
as long as no chisel is involved.  :)

Oh aye, use a chisel or a screwdiver too, its an HGV driver thing  ;)
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43014 on: February 10, 2024, 06:38:35 am »
People who won't take responsibility for their own actions. Just seen an idiot agency driver, who cannot reverse, hit a parked trailer, he's come out with every excuse going and even tried to blame other drivers stood in the yard :butt

Jus fuck off back to Uber eh lad
Nitramdorf

  No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43015 on: February 10, 2024, 07:49:13 am »
Insomnia. I fucking hate it. Get it really bad every month or so. Last time I was sat in my car in my garage feeling like crying. Had to fight the urge to not go to work. Usually lasts for 2 or 3 days then I go back to normal shit sleep instead of no sleep. What happened to being young and sleeping for hours uninterrupted?
Nitramdorf

  No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43016 on: February 10, 2024, 07:50:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 10, 2024, 06:38:35 am
People who won't take responsibility for their own actions. Just seen an idiot agency driver, who cannot reverse, hit a parked trailer, he's come out with every excuse going and even tried to blame other drivers stood in the yard :butt

Jus fuck off back to Uber eh lad

I hate that also. Just fucking own up, everyone makes mistakes. Just admit it, call yourself a twat and move on.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43017 on: February 10, 2024, 08:09:27 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February 10, 2024, 07:50:12 am
I hate that also. Just fucking own up, everyone makes mistakes. Just admit it, call yourself a twat and move on.

Yeah just admit you're an inexperienced driver, don't try and blame not feeling well, other drivers, even though one shouted and I blasted my horn.

I told him to go find the fella who looks after our trailers and report it or ring fleet - oh the in cab tablet isn't working,  fuck off. I saw the trailer fella 10 mins later, nope c*nt hadn't reported it, so I did. It's a 15 minute repair, but the loaded trailer cannot go on road til fixed, so the driver picking it up could have been stuck
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43018 on: February 10, 2024, 08:15:36 am »
BBC on in the background, I hear them announce "Klopp is leaving"

My heart starts pounding as I think something has happened and he is going straight away.

Was just a story about BBC complaints.  - Dickheads
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43019 on: February 10, 2024, 12:43:31 pm »
a few miles from me, a driver got pulled over yesterday doing 130kph in a 50kph zone.

cop who pulled him over was wearing bodycam, tells him "your license is gone, 30 days immediate suspension"

"but I have a clean record!"
 
his record was clean coz he'd only passed his test 10 minutes earlier.

he's a teenager.  apart from the obvious, the sad part is I'm sure this will make him some kind of hero among his knobhead friends.

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43020 on: February 10, 2024, 02:25:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on February 10, 2024, 12:43:31 pm
a few miles from me, a driver got pulled over yesterday doing 130kph in a 50kph zone.

cop who pulled him over was wearing bodycam, tells him "your license is gone, 30 days immediate suspension"

"but I have a clean record!"
 
his record was clean coz he'd only passed his test 10 minutes earlier.

he's a teenager.  apart from the obvious, the sad part is I'm sure this will make him some kind of hero among his knobhead friends.
I just hope it wasn't Barney's son. Imagine his next insurance quote.  :o
Jwils21

  Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43021 on: Yesterday at 02:30:16 pm »
Going into Morrisons in Speke yesterday from the Ford road, was in the right hand lane to turn into the retail park with another car in the right lane slightly ahead which goes into Speke.

As we get to the roundabout, with no indication, the car on the left cuts straight across and I have to brake& beep to avoid them going into the side of me. Then, into the car park, and they slam the brakes on before turning with no indication, I then watched them in the rear view mirror drive across several bays, cutting up another car before parking across two bays.

It was an elderly couple, driver was easily around 90. Why do I feel like an arsehole for tooting the horn?
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43022 on: Yesterday at 02:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:30:16 pm
Going into Morrisons in Speke yesterday from the Ford road, was in the right hand lane to turn into the retail park with another car in the right lane slightly ahead which goes into Speke.

As we get to the roundabout, with no indication, the car on the left cuts straight across and I have to brake& beep to avoid them going into the side of me. Then, into the car park, and they slam the brakes on before turning with no indication, I then watched them in the rear view mirror drive across several bays, cutting up another car before parking across two bays.

It was an elderly couple, driver was easily around 90. Why do I feel like an arsehole for tooting the horn?
maybe coz you now realize if they're that old they wouldn't have heard it.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43023 on: Yesterday at 02:34
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:30:16 pm
Going into Morrisons in Speke yesterday from the Ford road, was in the right hand lane to turn into the retail park with another car in the right lane slightly ahead which goes into Speke.

As we get to the roundabout, with no indication, the car on the left cuts straight across and I have to brake& beep to avoid them going into the side of me. Then, into the car park, and they slam the brakes on before turning with no indication, I then watched them in the rear view mirror drive across several bays, cutting up another car before parking across two bays.

It was an elderly couple, driver was easily around 90. Why do I feel like an arsehole for tooting the horn?

Twat shouldn't be behind the wheel of a car, absolute danger to everyone on the road.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43024 on: Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:30:16 pm
Going into Morrisons in Speke yesterday from the Ford road, was in the right hand lane to turn into the retail park with another car in the right lane slightly ahead which goes into Speke.

As we get to the roundabout, with no indication, the car on the left cuts straight across and I have to brake& beep to avoid them going into the side of me. Then, into the car park, and they slam the brakes on before turning with no indication, I then watched them in the rear view mirror drive across several bays, cutting up another car before parking across two bays.

It was an elderly couple, driver was easily around 90. Why do I feel like an arsehole for tooting the horn?

What model of car was it?
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43025 on: Yesterday at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm
What model of car was it?
Why, what do you drive these days? 😁
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43026 on: Yesterday at 02:58:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:49:42 pm
Why, what do you drive these days? 😁

It's the type of story that if it was a BMW, we would be told it was a BMW. But because it wasn't a BMW the make of car isn't mentioned  :D
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43027 on: Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:58:15 pm
It's the type of story that if it was a BMW, we would be told it was a BMW. But because it wasn't a BMW the make of car isn't mentioned  :D
can probably rule out Audi as well.

and any SUV.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43028 on: Yesterday at 03:06:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm
can probably rule out Audi as well.

and any SUV.

In the UK, shitty SUV's are the weapon of choice for weapons - older people buy them now as they are easier to get in and out of, theres millions of the monstrosities on the road now.
Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43029 on: Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm »
Who you calling a weapon? :D

Not swapping my SUV for 99% of owners cars in this thread :D
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43030 on: Yesterday at 03:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm
Who you calling a weapon? :D

Not swapping my SUV for 99% of owners cars in this thread :D

me too. like Rob said, as you age they are a godsend.
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43031 on: Yesterday at 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:58:15 pm
It's the type of story that if it was a BMW, we would be told it was a BMW. But because it wasn't a BMW the make of car isn't mentioned  :D

 ;D

It was a Volvo, which probably adds to the guilt. The unconscious bias doesnt kick in like it does with a BMW
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43032 on: Yesterday at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:06:31 pm
In the UK, shitty SUV's are the weapon of choice for weapons - older people buy them now as they are easier to get in and out of, theres millions of the monstrosities on the road now.

Most of the old moneybags in Knutsford drive 4x4 tanks, must remind them of the war
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43033 on: Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:20:01 pm
Who you calling a weapon? :D

Not swapping my SUV for 99% of owners cars in this thread :D

Go on, get a proper car ;)

I'm torn on my next car, do I get a more modern one but take the risks of all kinds of electrical issues, or go for an older but re-imported one from Japan, immaculate condition.

XJR 4.2l Supercharged

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43034 on: Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm »
Just found about Body Shop going into administration, bugger.  :(
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43035 on: Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm
Just found about Body Shop going into administration, bugger.  :(
Hope they manage to stay afloat, their products are top quality.
Online Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43036 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm
Just found about Body Shop going into administration, bugger.  :(

Hopefully they can avoid as many job losses as possible. In terms of the products, maybe a shift to online only or fewer stores is on the cards.
Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #43037 on: Today at 12:07:04 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm
Go on, get a proper car ;)

I'm torn on my next car, do I get a more modern one but take the risks of all kinds of electrical issues, or go for an older but re-imported one from Japan, immaculate condition.

XJR 4.2l Supercharged



4.2L
Supercharged

Slower than my SUV to 60 :P
