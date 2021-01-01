1) Had a roofer round today to remortar some flashing that had been damaged in the storms and sort out one of the fake chimneys the builder, in their infinite form over function wisdom, decided to plonk on top of the roof when it was built 20 years ago. Lovely fella, I trust him, he did a lot of extra work for 50 quid more than quote, but you know when you get an expert round and they clock and explain every single problem? This is our first house, we pushed the boat out for a 5 bed and it's hoovering cash from my pockets.



2) People on Countdown who choose 3 or 4 big numbers.