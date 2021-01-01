Went into the kitchen last night to check that taps off, doors locked etc when I saw that the freezer door was ajar. Wouldn't close properly because of ice stopping the drawers going in. So spent the next 45 minutes chipping away at ice with a bread knife and a wooden spatula. Annoying to say the least. Wish there was a better way to get rid of ice quickly. Defrosting won't work until you have everything out of it and that's unlikely to happen until you plan for it.