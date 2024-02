Youtubers always asking you to "subscribe as it helps the channel, like and subscribe" ... stupid bastards don't realise that nobody takes notice of these stupid begging requests anymore. We get it, you want us to engage so that you can make money.



I agree 100%, it gets right on my wick and lately it is happening more and more. I make a point of not liking, commenting on nor subscribing to their channel, they can doo one. O'hh and something else, these insufferable gobshites have nearly always got a thumbnail using a photo of themselves pulling the most hideous face EVER.