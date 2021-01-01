« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42840 on: Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42841 on: Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm »
Getting cramp in both calf muscles and no matter how much stretching I do it doesn't ease!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42842 on: Yesterday at 08:42:52 pm »
 :roger BREAKING::roger It really irritates me how many tweets start with ":roger Breaking::roger"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42843 on: Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm »
Also, Chelsea's awful pearlescent badges. They were flashing on every Chelsea player's chest and knee last night under the lights, really irritating.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42844 on: Yesterday at 09:23:25 pm »
Sinusitis - had a cold the other week and now got this, loads of pressure across the nose and cheeks and a dull ache in my forehead. Wasn't clearing so got some nasal spray from the chemist today, its helping but now I feel like puking, apparently its from the mucus draining into my stomach :puke
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42845 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:23:25 pm
Sinusitis - had a cold the other week and now got this, loads of pressure across the nose and cheeks and a dull ache in my forehead. Wasn't clearing so got some nasal spray from the chemist today, its helping but now I feel like puking, apparently its from the mucus draining into my stomach :puke

Horrible. I had it years ago and couldnt shift it for ages. Used to wake up feeling like Id been punched in the face and now you mention it. Often used to wake up and vomit as well. Was at uni at the time so put it down to hangovers mainly!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42846 on: Yesterday at 10:01:02 pm »
I'm reading a spy novel, and came across a description of the Chinese economy (a mix of capitalism and socialism) as "highbred".

it's HYBRID you fucking morons. :wanker :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42847 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:01:02 pm
I'm reading a spy novel, and came across a description of the Chinese economy (a mix of capitalism and socialism) as "highbred".

it's HYBRID you fucking morons. :wanker :wanker

My sister says as high rate instead of irate. 

drives me up the wall

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42848 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm »
Last night the soccer bus (and all of the traffic behind it) was held up through 6 cycles of traffic lights because the driver of the bmw in front was not prepared to slowly push forward due to the match crowd being on the road. Obviously not asking them to plough through the supporters, but 15 minutes to move 20 yards while this idiot couldnt edge forward despite more honking horns than manhattan rush hour. Lucky not to have been sparked out by some of the passengers who were going fucking nuts .
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42849 on: Today at 08:40:00 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:45:27 pm
Also, Chelsea's awful pearlescent badges. They were flashing on every Chelsea player's chest and knee last night under the lights, really irritating.
Yes! Was doing my head in.

While were on them (although not solely them with this problem, sadly), Only Fans bints using football teams/matches as a way of engagement and bringing in coin. That Chelsea one has been all over my timeline because of the idiots retweeting her and giving exactly what shes after.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42850 on: Today at 09:48:43 am »
Some shitwit has abandoned a car outside our house.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42851 on: Today at 09:53:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:23:25 pm
Sinusitis - had a cold the other week and now got this, loads of pressure across the nose and cheeks and a dull ache in my forehead. Wasn't clearing so got some nasal spray from the chemist today, its helping but now I feel like puking, apparently its from the mucus draining into my stomach :puke

If you get it again or have still got it , go the chemist and get some sinutab tablets , always do the trick for me
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42852 on: Today at 09:59:07 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 09:53:38 am
If you get it again or have still got it , go the chemist and get some sinutab tablets , always do the trick for me

Still got it - got some nasal spray yesterday, now I feel like I've got a bad cold.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:40:51 pm
Horrible. I had it years ago and couldnt shift it for ages. Used to wake up feeling like Id been punched in the face and now you mention it. Often used to wake up and vomit as well. Was at uni at the time so put it down to hangovers mainly!

Its awful, like a permanent hangover.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42853 on: Today at 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 10:47:26 pm
Last night the soccer bus (and all of the traffic behind it) was held up through 6 cycles of traffic lights because the driver of the bmw in front was not prepared to slowly push forward due to the match crowd being on the road. Obviously not asking them to plough through the supporters, but 15 minutes to move 20 yards while this idiot couldnt edge forward despite more honking horns than manhattan rush hour. Lucky not to have been sparked out by some of the passengers who were going fucking nuts .
Highly unusual with a BMW driver , they normally plough through with horn blasting and little thought for others
