Last night the soccer bus (and all of the traffic behind it) was held up through 6 cycles of traffic lights because the driver of the bmw in front was not prepared to slowly push forward due to the match crowd being on the road. Obviously not asking them to plough through the supporters, but 15 minutes to move 20 yards while this idiot couldnt edge forward despite more honking horns than manhattan rush hour. Lucky not to have been sparked out by some of the passengers who were going fucking nuts .