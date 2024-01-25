I don't like shops where the only option is self-service. Don't mind one or two tills being like that.



Fact is when you use them you need a member of staff around anyway for when something goes wrong, or you need something age-verified



Meanwhile shoplifting is supposed to be through the roof - is it any wonder



If we get to a point a shop is totally unmanned, does it sound a good idea?



Similar kind of logic when you ring a company and they're using a "robot" to answer - used to be offshore call centre (and still is). That's not about serving you, the customer - it's purely for money. It directly affects jobs here, and shows what the company really thinks of you, the customer; when you might need help, think about the options you're given.



Decisions like this seem a race to the bottom