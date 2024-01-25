« previous next »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 25, 2024, 11:57:03 am
The only one this year is the Title race

Obviously but that's an inanimate object 😁
Going for an interview for a job I've been wanting for years, getting a call today that I passed the interview but another candidate got the job as they scored one point higher. Gutted really.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 25, 2024, 06:26:01 pm
Going for an interview for a job I've been wanting for years, getting a call today that I passed the interview but another candidate got the job as they scored one point higher. Gutted really.

Thats shit that
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2024, 06:48:17 pm
Thats shit that
Proper stomach punch. They said if the role comes up again in the next 3 months, I'll get it but it's just their backup plan in case that other candidate backs out.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 25, 2024, 06:26:01 pm
Going for an interview for a job I've been wanting for years, getting a call today that I passed the interview but another candidate got the job as they scored one point higher. Gutted really.

Sorry to hear that, proper rubbish
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 25, 2024, 06:56:18 pm
Proper stomach punch. They said if the role comes up again in the next 3 months, I'll get it but it's just their backup plan in case that other candidate backs out.

Push the fucker down the stairs first day ;)
Quote from: rob1966 on January 25, 2024, 07:23:23 pm
Push the fucker down the stairs first day ;)

*candidate demonstrates exceptional problem solving skills*
Our local Asda is being slowly modernised - in other words removing any hints of personality and replacing them with robotic, dystopian shite.

Staffed checkouts are going and itll be full self service. There are always older people in there who value that social interaction and are chatting to the staff when packing, now theyll be spending 45 minutes trying to navigate the bagging area

Custom pizza counter is going, the queue for that on a Saturday is usually about 15 people deep. Theyre replacing it with a Sbarro ready made pizza branch.

Petrol is self serve and cashless.

Im not sure if Ive been naive to it before but Im seeing this new Americanised corporate cost cutting model in place everywhere. Make every task as robotic as possible to slash costs, remove any element of human interaction in favour of the cheapest option
Quote from: Jwils21 on January 26, 2024, 07:59:36 am
Our local Asda is being slowly modernised - in other words removing any hints of personality and replacing them with robotic, dystopian shite.

Staffed checkouts are going and itll be full self service. There are always older people in there who value that social interaction and are chatting to the staff when packing, now theyll be spending 45 minutes trying to navigate the bagging area

Custom pizza counter is going, the queue for that on a Saturday is usually about 15 people deep. Theyre replacing it with a Sbarro ready made pizza branch.

Petrol is self serve and cashless.

Im not sure if Ive been naive to it before but Im seeing this new Americanised corporate cost cutting model in place everywhere. Make every task as robotic as possible to slash costs, remove any element of human interaction in favour of the cheapest option

Its all a drive to get rid of staff. They'll have self tip loading bays one day, so they dont need back door staff to unload the wagons, then automated shelf loading systems, T1000's doing security and thousands on the dole.

Corporate c*nts
I don't like shops where the only option is self-service. Don't mind one or two tills being like that.

Fact is when you use them you need a member of staff around anyway for when something goes wrong, or you need something age-verified

Meanwhile shoplifting is supposed to be through the roof - is it any wonder

If we get to a point a shop is totally unmanned, does it sound a good idea?

Similar kind of logic when you ring a company and they're using a "robot" to answer - used to be offshore call centre (and still is). That's not about serving you, the customer - it's purely for money. It directly affects jobs here, and shows what the company really thinks of you, the customer; when you might need help,  think about the options you're given.

Decisions like this seem a race to the bottom
Sinusitis, my head is banging this morning, feel like shit but will lose a day's pay if I go off sick, so fuck em, I'm doing as little work as possible today
Where do all these companies going fully automated think their customers will get the money from to buy their products?

If nobody's working, who pays?  The corporates don't contribute enough now so are they really going to tip up the funds needed for everyone to be on benefits
Covid.  ::)
Quote from: reddebs on January 26, 2024, 09:00:37 am
Where do all these companies going fully automated think their customers will get the money from to buy their products?

If nobody's working, who pays?  The corporates don't contribute enough now so are they really going to tip up the funds needed for everyone to be on benefits
Sickening, isn't it.

Corporate world / modern society - "We're replacing you all with machines in order to maximise our profits."


Government / media / establishment - "Get off benefits and get a job, you lazy bastards."
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 26, 2024, 09:47:38 am
Covid.  ::)

You have it or is this a philosophical question?
Quote from: ToneLa on January 26, 2024, 08:33:48 am
I don't like shops where the only option is self-service. Don't mind one or two tills being like that.

Fact is when you use them you need a member of staff around anyway for when something goes wrong, or you need something age-verified

won't be long til AI can do that, they've got the cameras on a lot of them.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 26, 2024, 09:54:14 am
You have it or is this a philosophical question?
I have it.  :-\

I know you did too, recently. Are you ok now? Hopefully you are.
Quote from: Claire. on January 26, 2024, 09:54:36 am
won't be long til AI can do that, they've got the cameras on a lot of them.

Co-op already do it remotely or at least the age id bit they do.
Quote from: reddebs on January 26, 2024, 10:13:23 am
Co-op already do it remotely or at least the age id bit they do.

so there's the cut back on those staff, have a central call centre type set up doing the age things and only have one staff member for issues. Probably be cheaper than AI.
I hate those fucking 'pretend you work here' checkouts.
Football not being important in reality but feeling I've lost a family member as Klopp is leaving .
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 25, 2024, 06:26:01 pm
Going for an interview for a job I've been wanting for years, getting a call today that I passed the interview but another candidate got the job as they scored one point higher. Gutted really.

Fucking Xabi Alonso  :no
Quote from: rob1966 on January 26, 2024, 08:55:39 am
Sinusitis, my head is banging this morning, feel like shit but will lose a day's pay if I go off sick, so fuck em, I'm doing as little work as possible today

I used to have chronic sinusitis due to erm questionable choices as a youngster..

https://www.theindependentpharmacy.co.uk/hay-fever/avamys-nasal-spray

Changed my life, not had it for 2 years since I started using this from the doctor.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 26, 2024, 12:26:30 pm
Football not being important in reality but feeling I've lost a family member as Klopp is leaving .
I imagine this is up there with the dog being run over.
Good to see him go out at the top though I guess.
I get the need to lower plastic usage, but why did we decide to use things made out of paper to store liquids? Every takeaway drink leaks after a few seconds.
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 26, 2024, 02:10:21 pm
I get the need to lower plastic usage, but why did we decide to use things made out of paper to store liquids? Every takeaway drink leaks after a few seconds.

Paper straws. Fucking useless unless you want to guzzle half a litre of coke in 10 seconds.
Ring double charging me despite me triple checking it said it would remove my previous plan. Now Ive got to find out how to get a refund from the pricks.
People who sneeze incredibly loudly.
Lucy fucking Ward on comms again :butt :butt
Seeing Kyle Walker on the front page of the rag crying about his life being so hard. Don't fucking cheat around then you dickhead. Must be a Man City thing to play the victim about everything.
