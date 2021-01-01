And, because no visit to this thread is complete without a driving rant, the westbound M62 was slow the other evening, because a crash had closed lane 1 near Birchwood.



The sign to move over from lane 1 was up, repeated every few hundred yards so everyone is getting into the 3 lanes which, as a result, are only going 10-20mph.



Then you get the self-important gobshites - including several big lorries - screaming along the inside lane to jump the queue.



When I got to near the accident, you seem then cutting in at the last minute (and some soft twats were letting them in)



I just hope and hope and hope that the traffic cameras have got them and they all get letters from plod.



So long as they haven't gone past a red X, they haven't actually broken any laws. Personally I hate people who do this, but its mainly down to the shit standard of driving. If the ones going past all didn't try and get into the same gap and those in the lane actually left space and let them in, then like two cogs, the join would be seamless and traffic would flow.I get why the HGVs do it, as being stuck in a queue can fuck you right up. Car drivers don't have to think about delivery times and getting the load rejected, working time and driving time. I was stuck in a queue on the M6 last year when it was closed, cars all doing what you experienced, we were taken off at a junction and by the time I found a safe place to park, I'd gone 45 minutes over the legal 4.5 hours driving time, earning me an infringement, luckily DVSA didn't decide to fine me a few hundred for it. Run out of working time and you have to sleep in the lorry, not fun if you aren't a tramper and go home each night.