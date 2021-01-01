« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42760 on: Today at 05:20:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:18:37 pm

There's a lot of time effort and skill involved in making sandwiches. Mate of mine does it and she had to go to college to train, she can spend a couple of days making the sandwich, all the things in your post, such as buttering the panini, will be done by hand, not bought in.

Look forwards to seeing the pics of your homemade cake ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42761 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:59:04 pm
Silly cow in a VW decided to speed past me on my left in a multi-storey at lunchtime, obviously unaware I was going quite slowly a) because it's a car park and b) because I was moving right to swing left into a space.

Also, the price of sandwiches. Had a goats cheese and onion panini and a shortbread for lunch from a cafe in Urmston, £10.20. That should be £6 at a long push. Didn't even get a drink. Place was rammed though so it must be raking cash in.

One of the worst sandwiches I've ever had cost me about £17, probably more, at The Dorchester about 13 years ago. Maybe sandwiches are Giffen goods.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42762 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:18:37 pm

There's a lot of time effort and skill involved in making sandwiches. Mate of mine does it and she had to go to college to train, she can spend a couple of days making the sandwich, all the things in your post, such as buttering the panini, will be done by hand, not bought in.

Buttering the bread by hand?   Ooohhh matron.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42763 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:23:18 pm
And, because no visit to this thread is complete without a driving rant, the westbound M62 was slow the other evening, because a crash had closed lane 1 near Birchwood.

The sign to move over from lane 1 was up, repeated every few hundred yards so everyone is getting into the 3 lanes which, as a result, are only going 10-20mph.

Then you get the self-important gobshites - including several big lorries - screaming along the inside lane to jump the queue.

When I got to near the accident, you seem then cutting in at the last minute (and some soft twats were letting them in)

I just hope and hope and hope that the traffic cameras have got them and they all get letters from plod.

So long as they haven't gone past a red X, they haven't actually broken any laws. Personally I hate people who do this, but its mainly down to the shit standard of driving. If the ones going past all didn't try and get into the same gap and those in the lane actually left space and let them in, then like two cogs, the join would be seamless and traffic would flow.

I get why the HGVs do it, as being stuck in a queue can fuck you right up. Car drivers don't have to think about delivery times and getting the load rejected, working time and driving time. I was stuck in a queue on the M6 last year when it was closed, cars all doing what you experienced, we were taken off at a junction and by the time I found a safe place to park, I'd gone 45 minutes over the legal 4.5 hours driving time, earning me an infringement, luckily DVSA didn't decide to fine me a few hundred for it. Run out of working time and you have to sleep in the lorry, not fun if you aren't a tramper and go home each night.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42764 on: Today at 05:42:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:28:20 pm
Buttering the bread by hand?   Ooohhh matron.

Does anyone else butter the meat instead?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42765 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:42:33 pm
Does anyone else butter the meat instead?

We usually batter the meat up here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42766 on: Today at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:42:33 pm
Does anyone else butter the meat instead?

I can think of one former Rawk/Twitter denizen who does  ;)
