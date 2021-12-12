Cant see the point of airport lounges (having never been in one, so coming from a position of ignorance as per). How long are you ever actually in them for assuming your flight is broadly on time?



We were flying to Cyprus in the afternoon, 2pm, so got to the airport about 10:30, check in, through security and in the lounge by 11. Then we had a brekkie, decent dinner and a few beers/coffees etc. Just a nice chilled time, then wandered to the gate about 1:45 to be in the last few to board.Of course, if you're loaded like my Bro in law and always go 1st/Business, you get escorted to the plane.