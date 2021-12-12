« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42720 on: Today at 08:47:48 am »
Women drivers in Audis
Fuck the Tories

Offline BarryCrocker

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42721 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:47:48 am
Women drivers in Audis

Four zeros out the front. One behind the wheel.  :D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42722 on: Today at 09:45:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:47:06 am
There's a lot of time effort and skill involved in making celebration cakes. Mate of mine does it and she had to go to college to train, she can spend a couple of days making the cake, all the things in the pic, such as the rose, will be hand made, not bought in.

£80 is more than reasonable for a cake like that.
Not only the time, effort and skill, but also the costs to the cake maker to consider too.
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42723 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:49:01 am
These are lounges though where you're paying £30 to £40 a head, you expect a lot better than the shite they dished up.

Brexit hasn't helped, lost a whole group of people who were prepared to work.

Fucking capitalists, that think they can pay to be better than everyone else :)

( I do wish I'd had the chance to go in the concorde lounge though.....)
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42724 on: Today at 10:02:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:32 am
( I do wish I'd had the chance to go in the concorde lounge though.....)

It's still there so you could ;D have a look at BA holidays, they do have some good deals that inc first and the lounges are ace.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42725 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:02:28 am
It's still there so you could ;D have a look at BA holidays, they do have some good deals that inc first and the lounges are ace.

Missus flew 1st from Heathrow in 07 on her way to San Francisco, sending me texts that she was going for a massage - she didn't know I was in southport hospital with gastroenteritis so wasn't impressed with the texts ;D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42726 on: Today at 10:06:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:29:19 pm
the price of cakes!!!

It's our youngest's 16th and we wanted a fairly simple (and not large, only around 9") cake in the style of a hatbox in pink, white & black

Something like

Had a few quotes and all over £80  :o

Even from the woman on our estate who does these on the side.

"If I do a job in 30 minutes its because I spent 10 years learning how to do that in 30 minutes. You owe me for the years, not the minutes."

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42727 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
Airport lounges can be a buzz kill, particularly British ones.  That traffic light system on how many pints you have had  :butt


Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42728 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:53 am
Missus flew 1st from Heathrow in 07 on her way to San Francisco, sending me texts that she was going for a massage - she didn't know I was in southport hospital with gastroenteritis so wasn't impressed with the texts ;D

for long haul it's deffo worth the extra, be arsed being squeezed in like sardines, all the lounge stuff is just the cherry on top. I haven't used the spa stuff any time I've been in there cos you needed to book and I'm not that arsed.

oh, and the check-in and security and not having to queue for fuck all.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:20 am by Claire. »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42729 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:47:06 am
There's a lot of time effort and skill involved in making celebration cakes. Mate of mine does it and she had to go to college to train, she can spend a couple of days making the cake, all the things in the pic, such as the rose, will be hand made, not bought in.
I agree with that. An ex of mine did this for a living. It took a hell of a lot of training at college to acquire the skills. The time and skill involved is where the cost comes from. Lots of very delicate pieces also have to be remade if they break. Some of the delicate, intricate stuff she'd make was ridiculous. It looked like lace. It's very much an art, and all made by hand.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42730 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:30:40 am
I agree with that. An ex of mine did this for a living. It took a hell of a lot of training at college to acquire the skills. The time and skill involved is where the cost comes from. Lots of very delicate pieces also have to be remade if they break. Some of the delicate, intricate stuff she'd make was ridiculous. It looked like lace. It's very much an art, and all made by hand.

yeah but we've all GBBO or Cake Boss and they do it all in an hour ;)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42731 on: Today at 11:49:04 am »
Cant see the point of airport lounges (having never been in one, so coming from a position of ignorance as per). How long are you ever actually in them for assuming your flight is broadly on time?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42732 on: Today at 11:59:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:49:04 am
Cant see the point of airport lounges (having never been in one, so coming from a position of ignorance as per). How long are you ever actually in them for assuming your flight is broadly on time?

In UK you can only get there 3 hours before your flight and as I mentioned earlier they monitor alcohol consumption

They certainly are not a good reason to pay more IMO

Or maybe they just think Im a trouble making scumbag  ???
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42733 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:59:42 am
In UK you can only get there 3 hours before your flight and as I mentioned earlier they monitor alcohol consumption

They certainly are not a good reason to pay more IMO

Or maybe they just think Im a trouble making scumbag  ???

Equally, if you are in that bracket and "paying" business class, you can rock up pretty much the same time as they are pulling the chocks away and still get through security and on board.
For an infrequent flyer like me though (and very rarely business) the lounges are great.  Do we have a rawk lounge thread.....
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42734 on: Today at 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:49:04 am
Cant see the point of airport lounges (having never been in one, so coming from a position of ignorance as per). How long are you ever actually in them for assuming your flight is broadly on time?
No I dont see it either, I barely get time for a pint in one or its not a suitable time so its a waste of money

I heard the one in Belfast international is utter shite
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42735 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:08:39 pm
No I dont see it either, I barely get time for a pint in one or its not a suitable time so its a waste of money

I heard the one in Belfast international is utter shite

You are correct. I've been in it once and don't remember a thing about it other than it was shite.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42736 on: Today at 12:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:30:40 am
I agree with that. An ex of mine did this for a living. It took a hell of a lot of training at college to acquire the skills. The time and skill involved is where the cost comes from. Lots of very delicate pieces also have to be remade if they break. Some of the delicate, intricate stuff she'd make was ridiculous. It looked like lace. It's very much an art, and all made by hand.

Stuff like lace,bridgework and brush embroidery can be time consuming,but the cake in the photograph wouldn't involve anything too tricky.

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42737 on: Today at 12:17:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:06:33 pm
Equally, if you are in that bracket and "paying" business class, you can rock up pretty much the same time as they are pulling the chocks away and still get through security and on board.
For an infrequent flyer like me though (and very rarely business) the lounges are great.  Do we have a rawk lounge thread.....

Ive got no idea what that means. :)

Last time I flew was Business, Manchester to Bangkok, The lounge in Muscat was 10 x better than the one in Manchester.

Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42738 on: Today at 12:20:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:08:39 pm
No I dont see it either, I barely get time for a pint in one or its not a suitable time so its a waste of money

I heard the one in Belfast international is utter shite

Mr Slippers booked one at Gatwick when we were flying out at stupid o'clock once,all I remember is bad coffee and stale pastries.

I was half asleep mind.
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42739 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:16:48 pm
Stuff like lace,bridgework and brush embroidery can be time consuming,but the cake in the photograph wouldn't involve anything too tricky.


How long do you reckon that cake would take?

Nobby must be ruing posting that now!
Online paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42740 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:09:52 pm
You are correct. I've been in it once and don't remember a thing about it other than it was shite.
used to be some deals but I see its £30 now

Probably for shit tea and coffee and scones that are like rocks
Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42741 on: Today at 01:59:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:47:48 am
Women drivers in Audis

Silly cow in a VW decided to speed past me on my left in a multi-storey at lunchtime, obviously unaware I was going quite slowly a) because it's a car park and b) because I was moving right to swing left into a space.

Also, the price of sandwiches. Had a goats cheese and onion panini and a shortbread for lunch from a cafe in Urmston, £10.20. That should be £6 at a long push. Didn't even get a drink. Place was rammed though so it must be raking cash in.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42742 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:49:04 am
Cant see the point of airport lounges (having never been in one, so coming from a position of ignorance as per). How long are you ever actually in them for assuming your flight is broadly on time?

We were flying to Cyprus in the afternoon, 2pm, so got to the airport about 10:30, check in, through security and in the lounge by 11. Then we had a brekkie, decent dinner and a few beers/coffees etc. Just a nice chilled time, then wandered to the gate about 1:45 to be in the last few to board.

Of course, if you're loaded like my Bro in law and always go 1st/Business, you get escorted to the plane.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42743 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:59:04 pm
Silly cow in a VW decided to speed past me on my left in a multi-storey at lunchtime, obviously unaware I was going quite slowly a) because it's a car park and b) because I was moving right to swing left into a space.

Also, the price of sandwiches. Had a goats cheese and onion panini and a shortbread for lunch from a cafe in Urmston, £10.20. That should be £6 at a long push. Didn't even get a drink. Place was rammed though so it must be raking cash in.

Women think car parks are F1 tracks, bloody idiots. Was that in Eden Square by any chance seeing as you were in Urmston?

Which cafe in Urmston did you go to?
