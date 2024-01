in the past couple of years there's been a huge downturn in the quality of the food in airport lounges. actually the whole experience is going downhill - too crowded, too noisy, skimping on the quality and quantity of food.



I've done the Escape a few times and it was rreally good, so booked it for October and we had an afternoon flight - missed breakfast due to EasyJet not allowing us to check in early, which has never been an issue before, then when they brought the lunch menu out it was sausages and buffet type shit. I asked when does the rest of the food come out and they said "this is it". I'll never waste my money in there againI battered the Baileys to get my moneys worth.