You know me so well Alice In Chains or Wolf Alice is my nighttime relaxing music right now
£300 a month council tax and there's more salt in my cupboard than on the local roads and particularly footpaths. We need a council tax strike.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Mosquitos I fucking hate them. Fuck then to hell and back fucking c*nts the lot of them. They should all be fucked off somewhere and burnt to a crisp
Horrible little shits who seem to love me for some reason. Bastards!
2 of them are working in shifts to keep awake for 6 hours now
how are they still knocking about in winter?!
ahhh, that makes more sense, and maybe try getting some gin and tonics down you, they don't like quinine.
Im in Colombia its summer here Plus being here doesnt help. Its so bloody noisy
Was just thinking, it's been fucking below freezing the best part of the past week in Charlotte...
Yeah Ive been tracking the weather there, seems bloody cold. Hope my house pipes are ok. The weather has been one of the most pleasant things here.
I'm in Cartagena, apartment on the beach.34C every day for the past week. sigh ......
