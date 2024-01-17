« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1062 1063 1064 1065 1066 [1067]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2439265 times)

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42640 on: January 17, 2024, 09:04:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 17, 2024, 08:13:02 pm
You know me so well ;)

Alice In Chains or Wolf Alice is my nighttime relaxing music right now

Blasting 'Again' for the Missus works a treat when she's ready to sleep... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,319
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42641 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 17, 2024, 07:19:20 pm
£300 a month council tax and there's more salt in my cupboard than on the local roads and particularly footpaths. We need a council tax strike.
Major strike in northern ireland today, council among them. -2 and it hasnt got above `1 degree since about monday. Roads arent gritted due to the strike
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42642 on: Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm »
Getting two hospital appointments on the same day, now one of them will have to be rescheduled and put back more months

What sort of organisation thinks you can be in 2 places at once.

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,053
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42643 on: Today at 09:03:08 am »
Mosquitos I fucking hate them. Fuck then to hell and back fucking c*nts the lot of them. They should all be fucked off somewhere and burnt to a crisp
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,199
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42644 on: Today at 09:09:02 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:03:08 am
Mosquitos I fucking hate them. Fuck then to hell and back fucking c*nts the lot of them. They should all be fucked off somewhere and burnt to a crisp
Horrible little shits who seem to love me for some reason.  ::)

Bastards!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,053
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42645 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:09:02 am
Horrible little shits who seem to love me for some reason.  ::)

Bastards!

2 of them are working in shifts to keep awake for 6 hours now
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,187
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42646 on: Today at 10:00:58 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:21:30 am
2 of them are working in shifts to keep awake for 6 hours now

how are they still knocking about in winter?!
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,053
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42647 on: Today at 10:14:34 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:00:58 am
how are they still knocking about in winter?!

Im in Colombia its summer here

Plus being here doesnt help. Its so bloody noisy
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,187
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42648 on: Today at 10:17:52 am »
ahhh, that makes more sense, and maybe try getting some gin and tonics down you, they don't like quinine.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,053
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42649 on: Today at 10:18:49 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:17:52 am
ahhh, that makes more sense, and maybe try getting some gin and tonics down you, they don't like quinine.

Will give that a go! Might help me get to sleep as well.

Only 2 more days here anyway. I miss my bed.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,157
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42650 on: Today at 11:28:17 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:14:34 am
Im in Colombia its summer here

Plus being here doesnt help. Its so bloody noisy

Was just thinking, it's been fucking below freezing the best part of the past week in Charlotte... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,053
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42651 on: Today at 11:29:42 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 11:28:17 am
Was just thinking, it's been fucking below freezing the best part of the past week in Charlotte... ;D

Yeah Ive been tracking the weather there, seems bloody cold. Hope my house pipes are ok.

The weather has been one of the most pleasant things here.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42652 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:29:42 am
Yeah Ive been tracking the weather there, seems bloody cold. Hope my house pipes are ok.

The weather has been one of the most pleasant things here.
I'm in Cartagena, apartment on the beach.

34C every day for the past week.  sigh ...... :)
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,053
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42653 on: Today at 02:10:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:22 pm
I'm in Cartagena, apartment on the beach.

34C every day for the past week.  sigh ...... :)

Very nice! Never been to that side of Colombia. All my wifes family is where I am currently staying. Not the best part of Colombia it has to be said.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42654 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:22 pm
I'm in Cartagena, apartment on the beach.

34C every day for the past week.  sigh ...... :)


I've been to Cartegena. Some beautiful colonial buildings, but we were mithered to death with beggars.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,331
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42655 on: Today at 02:27:29 pm »
Two cars driving 35mph side by side on a 40mph dual carriageway.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42656 on: Today at 02:49:47 pm »
Doing some housework and wanted to put the music channels on the TV. The ad breaks all come on at the same time, it really is fucking annoying.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1062 1063 1064 1065 1066 [1067]   Go Up
« previous next »
 