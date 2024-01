The ease of actually talking to someone abroad is a massive change from even fifteen years ago or so I think. You could do it without charge at that point iirc, but it was just enough of a pain in the arse that nobody did it online. Before then when my Mum used to talk to her sister in the states or a friend on holiday, it'd either have to be an emergency, or the conversation would essentially have to be rationed by topic, and sped through like Supermarket Sweep.