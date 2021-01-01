« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42600 on: Today at 02:56:26 pm
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42601 on: Today at 08:23:34 pm
Just seen the youngests phone bill - £71 including £45 international calls :no

Little fucking twat has just confessed that when he had a sleep over, they fucking prank called a Wendys in the states :no :butt
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42602 on: Today at 08:32:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:34 pm
Just seen the youngests phone bill - £71 including £45 international calls :no

Little fucking twat has just confessed that when he had a sleep over, they fucking prank called a Wendys in the states :no :butt

Please tell me they asked is your fridge running

:lmao
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42603 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:34 pm
Just seen the youngests phone bill - £71 including £45 international calls :no

Little fucking twat has just confessed that when he had a sleep over, they fucking prank called a Wendys in the states :no :butt

:lmao
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42604 on: Today at 08:35:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:34 pm
Just seen the youngests phone bill - £71 including £45 international calls :no

Little fucking twat has just confessed that when he had a sleep over, they fucking prank called a Wendys in the states :no :butt

Sorry, but  :lmao
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42605 on: Today at 08:44:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:34 pm
Just seen the youngests phone bill - £71 including £45 international calls :no

Little fucking twat has just confessed that when he had a sleep over, they fucking prank called a Wendys in the states :no :butt

😂😂😂 I hope he's paying you back with hard labour 😁
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42606 on: Today at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:44:56 pm
😂😂😂 I hope he's paying you back with hard labour 😁

He's paying me back in cash the bellend
Fuck the Tories

Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42607 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:54:55 pm
He's paying me back in cash the bellend

So what was the prank?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42608 on: Today at 08:59:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:58:07 pm
So what was the prank?

I'll ask the knob in a bit, I'm just getting a spend cap put on his account ;D
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42609 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:59:43 pm
I'll ask the knob in a bit, I'm just getting a spend cap put on his account ;D
Everton could do with your services.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42610 on: Today at 09:04:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:01:57 pm
Everton could do with your services.
;D
