The cat?
Just seen the youngests phone bill - £71 including £45 international calls Little fucking twat has just confessed that when he had a sleep over, they fucking prank called a Wendys in the states
Crosby Nick never fails.
😂😂😂 I hope he's paying you back with hard labour 😁
He's paying me back in cash the bellend
So what was the prank?
I'll ask the knob in a bit, I'm just getting a spend cap put on his account
Everton could do with your services.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.17]