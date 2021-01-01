« previous next »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
Yep. Researching my family tree, L12 on here started to help me. He posted on a WW2 forum asking a few questions and one of the answers were beyond sanctimonious, they were pompous twatish comments which he had to push back about.
Unusual but clearly not unusual.

No it's not unusual John. 

I'm an admin on a private Facebook gardening group and some of the responses are utterly depressing at times.

No need to be clever, cocky, disapproving or condescending when the whole point of the group is to help, advise and discuss our gardens with other members.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:39 am
How do travel agents get away with saying a 13 year old is an adult?

From their point of view they could sell the same seat for full price so I suppose they want to minimise the amount of cheaper tickets they sell.

Does make holidays mor expensive now though, fuckers.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:21:31 am
Mine is 6ft 1 and eats like a horse

Out of a bag strapped round his neck?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm


Had a Speed Awareness Course in about 2008 and spent half of that arguing with the smartarsed retired traffic plod.

This time I decided from walking in that I would just sit there, keep my mouth shut and not participate unless absolutely forced to. And stuck with it. I actually nodded off a couple of times.

I've been on a couple of these things over the years and I often come out thinking I'm glad I'm on my side of the room just once in a blue moon.

What a job.  It can't be satisfying, it just can't.

Giving the same spiel, day in and day out to a room full of angry, pissed-off motorists, who really would rather be anywhere else.  And are paying £100 or so for the privilege.

That job must be fucking soul-destroying.  Unless they take the stance that if their courses can save just one life, then their job is done.  Which i suppose is fair do's if you look at it like that.
Think its a job for people who have clocked out and just want an easy life with little stress probably.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:52 am
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...

Adult nappies.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:17:34 am
Think its a job for people who have clocked out and just want an easy life with little stress probably.

It's not a full time job. I know for a matter of fact of a secondary school teacher who also does the speed awareness courses.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:52 am
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...
How is it you can't use the toilet?
Think i need a new mobile phone, mine has just started slow charging, have the on charge & been showing 58% charged for the last 30 minutes, have a Samsung Galaxy A13, think i'll upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy A14.
Sitting in the airport gate waiting for my flight and the guy next to me is listening to a broadcast of some sport loudly!! I will never understand people as long as I live.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:05:34 am
Piss in the sink.
I caught some dirty bastard washing his hands in mine the other day.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:40:17 pm
I caught some dirty bastard washing his hands in mine the other day.
;D

Probably been mentioned here before......   for me it's Shrinkflation.

I used to think I was going mad thinking these chocolate bars/crisp packs are smaller than they used to be, or have loads of air and no content... until I saw some old photos on the internet comparing sizes  :no   Was a Charlton Heston statue at the beach moment.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:40:17 pm
I caught some dirty bastard washing his hands in mine the other day.
Piss or the sink?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:40:17 pm
I caught some dirty bastard washing his hands in mine the other day.


:lmao
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:40:17 pm
I caught some dirty bastard washing his hands in mine the other day.

 ;D
Was wondering why my Youtube had gone to shit, IE videos loading slowly, crashing etc. Turns out they're deliberately making it harder for people with Adblock. c*nts!
Saw a good job advertised on Indeed, scrolled straight down to the salary, hours etc. Was just about to apply for it until I read the first line.

"The Conservative Party is looking to hire a team coordinator for the Outreach and Engagement team."
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:40:17 pm
I caught some dirty bastard washing his hands in mine the other day.
:o

That's well out of order. Deary me!
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:34:32 pm
Saw a good job advertised on Indeed, scrolled straight down to the salary, hours etc. Was just about to apply for it until I read the first line.

"The Conservative Party is looking to hire a team coordinator for the Outreach and Engagement team."
Should have applied, just to waste some of their time.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:34:32 pm
Saw a good job advertised on Indeed, scrolled straight down to the salary, hours etc. Was just about to apply for it until I read the first line.

"The Conservative Party is looking to hire a team coordinator for the Outreach and Engagement team."
Saw a good one for trainee train driver but saw deadline had expired when going to apply for it :butt
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:52 pm
How is it you can't use the toilet?

That's the joke...
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 04:32:30 pm
Was wondering why my Youtube had gone to shit, IE videos loading slowly, crashing etc. Turns out they're deliberately making it harder for people with Adblock. c*nts!
uBlock Origin is your friend.
Go get it.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 06:39:23 pm
That's the joke...
Totally over my head.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:06:02 pm
Totally over my head.
me too.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 11:06:07 am
Out of a bag strapped round his neck?

:lmao
