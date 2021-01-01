



Had a Speed Awareness Course in about 2008 and spent half of that arguing with the smartarsed retired traffic plod.



This time I decided from walking in that I would just sit there, keep my mouth shut and not participate unless absolutely forced to. And stuck with it. I actually nodded off a couple of times.



I've been on a couple of these things over the years and I often come out thinking I'm glad I'm on my side of the room just once in a blue moon.What a job. It can't be satisfying, it just can't.Giving the same spiel, day in and day out to a room full of angry, pissed-off motorists, who really would rather be anywhere else. And are paying £100 or so for the privilege.That job must be fucking soul-destroying. Unless they take the stance that if their courses can save just one life, then their job is done. Which i suppose is fair do's if you look at it like that.