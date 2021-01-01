« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2428399 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42560 on: Today at 09:34:45 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
Yep. Researching my family tree, L12 on here started to help me. He posted on a WW2 forum asking a few questions and one of the answers were beyond sanctimonious, they were pompous twatish comments which he had to push back about.
Unusual but clearly not unusual.

No it's not unusual John. 

I'm an admin on a private Facebook gardening group and some of the responses are utterly depressing at times.

No need to be clever, cocky, disapproving or condescending when the whole point of the group is to help, advise and discuss our gardens with other members.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42561 on: Today at 10:47:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:39 am
How do travel agents get away with saying a 13 year old is an adult?

From their point of view they could sell the same seat for full price so I suppose they want to minimise the amount of cheaper tickets they sell.

Does make holidays mor expensive now though, fuckers.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42562 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:21:31 am
Mine is 6ft 1 and eats like a horse

Out of a bag strapped round his neck?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42563 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm


Had a Speed Awareness Course in about 2008 and spent half of that arguing with the smartarsed retired traffic plod.

This time I decided from walking in that I would just sit there, keep my mouth shut and not participate unless absolutely forced to. And stuck with it. I actually nodded off a couple of times.

I've been on a couple of these things over the years and I often come out thinking I'm glad I'm on my side of the room just once in a blue moon.

What a job.  It can't be satisfying, it just can't.

Giving the same spiel, day in and day out to a room full of angry, pissed-off motorists, who really would rather be anywhere else.  And are paying £100 or so for the privilege.

That job must be fucking soul-destroying.  Unless they take the stance that if their courses can save just one life, then their job is done.  Which i suppose is fair do's if you look at it like that.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42564 on: Today at 11:17:34 am »
Think its a job for people who have clocked out and just want an easy life with little stress probably.
Offline Draex

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42565 on: Today at 11:34:15 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:52 am
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...

Adult nappies.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42566 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:17:34 am
Think its a job for people who have clocked out and just want an easy life with little stress probably.

It's not a full time job. I know for a matter of fact of a secondary school teacher who also does the speed awareness courses.
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42567 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:52 am
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...
How is it you can't use the toilet?
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42568 on: Today at 02:07:36 pm »
Think i need a new mobile phone, mine has just started slow charging, have the on charge & been showing 58% charged for the last 30 minutes, have a Samsung Galaxy A13, think i'll upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy A14.
