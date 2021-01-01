« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Reply #42560 on: Today at 09:34:46 am
« Reply #42560 on: Today at 09:34:45 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
Yep. Researching my family tree, L12 on here started to help me. He posted on a WW2 forum asking a few questions and one of the answers were beyond sanctimonious, they were pompous twatish comments which he had to push back about.
Unusual but clearly not unusual.

No it's not unusual John. 

I'm an admin on a private Facebook gardening group and some of the responses are utterly depressing at times.

No need to be clever, cocky, disapproving or condescending when the whole point of the group is to help, advise and discuss our gardens with other members.
Reply #42561 on: Today at 10:47:04 am
« Reply #42561 on: Today at 10:47:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:55:39 am
How do travel agents get away with saying a 13 year old is an adult?

From their point of view they could sell the same seat for full price so I suppose they want to minimise the amount of cheaper tickets they sell.

Does make holidays mor expensive now though, fuckers.
Reply #42562 on: Today at 11:06:07 am
« Reply #42562 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:21:31 am
Mine is 6ft 1 and eats like a horse

Out of a bag strapped round his neck?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Reply #42563 on: Today at 11:07:11 am
« Reply #42563 on: Today at 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm


Had a Speed Awareness Course in about 2008 and spent half of that arguing with the smartarsed retired traffic plod.

This time I decided from walking in that I would just sit there, keep my mouth shut and not participate unless absolutely forced to. And stuck with it. I actually nodded off a couple of times.

I've been on a couple of these things over the years and I often come out thinking I'm glad I'm on my side of the room just once in a blue moon.

What a job.  It can't be satisfying, it just can't.

Giving the same spiel, day in and day out to a room full of angry, pissed-off motorists, who really would rather be anywhere else.  And are paying £100 or so for the privilege.

That job must be fucking soul-destroying.  Unless they take the stance that if their courses can save just one life, then their job is done.  Which i suppose is fair do's if you look at it like that.
