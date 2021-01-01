« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2427527 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42520 on: Yesterday at 01:03:16 pm »
when ATM's became so prevalent, banks - naturally - scaled back on the size of branches, or the staffing in branches.  makes sense because they weren't being asked to deal with standard transactions any more (cash, paying bills etc).

but what seems to have been missed is the fact that almost all of the transactions that do need tellers at this point are complicated and time consuming.

so going into a branch now is just as tedious as it ever was.  even with just 1 or 2 customers in there, you can still be waiting a long while.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42521 on: Yesterday at 01:10:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:19:41 pm
The lack of a option to see who's quoted you or to tag someone on RAWK.
although it could prolong a lot of the back-and-forth repetitive arguments, the quote thing would be a really welcome feature. it's pretty standard on other sites these days.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42522 on: Yesterday at 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:10:49 pm
although it could prolong a lot of the back-and-forth repetitive arguments, the quote thing would be a really welcome feature. it's pretty standard on other sites these days.

How would that work?

Lets say you and Tubby are having a back and Forth would it not be immediately visible
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42523 on: Yesterday at 01:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:18:30 pm
How would that work?

Lets say you and Tubby are having a back and Forth would it not be immediately visible
visible to everyone, of course -- but if there's an argument going on, and one of the participants is offline for a day or two, they may not bother to track back - but if they see an alert about being quoted .... away we go again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42524 on: Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:36 pm
visible to everyone, of course -- but if there's an argument going on, and one of the participants is offline for a day or two, they may not bother to track back - but if they see an alert about being quoted .... away we go again.

So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42525 on: Yesterday at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy

Imagine if 15 quote a post, 15 new emails to content with. What a ball ache.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42526 on: Yesterday at 01:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:30:44 pm
Imagine if 15 quote a post, 15 new emails to content with. What a ball ache.

Wasnt my idea, take it up with Sam   :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42527 on: Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:32:07 pm
Wasnt my idea, take it up with Sam   :D

Oh I know, just adding onto your idea. :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42528 on: Yesterday at 01:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy
not sure I get the distinction, Kenny. the mode of alerting the "arguers" doesn't matter in my thinking.

if you and I have been going at it for a day or two and are at the repeating-ourselves stage, it's easier to have the thing die off naturally if neither of us is told "X has just replied".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42529 on: Yesterday at 01:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 08:39:58 am
Not condoning it, but just reminded me of when we lived in Spain and this was standard practice. Space not big enough for your car? Reverse part way in and shunt the rear car out the way a bit until you can swing the nose in, then push the one in front forward. Hey presto, there was loads of space after all! ;D
This is like an episode of Mr Bean
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42530 on: Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy

On other forums I've posted on, it's not an email, you just get a little notification.  If I post something and it's quoted, I see a little icon saying someone has quoted my post, and if multiple people have quoted it, then that little icon has the number of people in it.  So it's just one little icon that pops up and then you can delve into it or ignore it.  Doesn't really affect anything else.

It would just be handy in fast moving threads where someone has addressed a point you've made, but you might miss it if the thread is another 10 pages long before you get to read it again.

But the real reason I'm talking about it right now is because there's certain posters who just drop into threads, drop a stupid hot take and then leg it and ignore when they're called out on it or someone presents an argument against it.   And then they'll drop back into the thread a few days later with another hot take, and off they go again.

With the notifications, they can't claim not to have seen the replies.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42531 on: Yesterday at 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm
Oh I know, just adding onto your idea. :)

You are naughty Chakan

I think it would be good if after a number of back and forth posts the conversation gets compressed and you can click to open it

A bit like the spoiler function
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42532 on: Yesterday at 01:58:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm
On other forums I've posted on, it's not an email, you just get a little notification.  If I post something and it's quoted, I see a little icon saying someone has quoted my post, and if multiple people have quoted it, then that little icon has the number of people in it.  So it's just one little icon that pops up and then you can delve into it or ignore it.  Doesn't really affect anything else.

It would just be handy in fast moving threads where someone has addressed a point you've made, but you might miss it if the thread is another 10 pages long before you get to read it again.

But the real reason I'm talking about it right now is because there's certain posters who just drop into threads, drop a stupid hot take and then leg it and ignore when they're called out on it or someone presents an argument against it.   And then they'll drop back into the thread a few days later with another hot take, and off they go again.

With the notifications, they can't claim not to have seen the replies.
not trying to be pedantic but they can - they've seen there is a reply but that doesn't mean they've read them.  if they want to act like you say nothing's gonna stop them.

[side note:  we're obviously into a period where there's no games to discuss :) ]
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42533 on: Yesterday at 01:59:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:37:35 pm
It would just be handy in fast moving threads where someone has addressed a point you've made, but you might miss it if the thread is another 10 pages long before you get to read it again.

But the real reason I'm talking about it right now is because there's certain posters who just drop into threads, drop a stupid hot take and then leg it and ignore when they're called out on it or someone presents an argument against it.   And then they'll drop back into the thread a few days later with another hot take, and off they go again.

With the notifications, they can't claim not to have seen the replies.

agree completely.  maybe I'm giving the impression I'm against quote notifications, I'm not at all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42534 on: Yesterday at 02:04:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:58:18 pm
not trying to be pedantic but they can - they've seen there is a reply but that doesn't mean they've read them.  if they want to act like you say nothing's gonna stop them.

[side note:  we're obviously into a period where there's no games to discuss :) ]

Sure, but that's where the tagging comes in.  @SamLad did you read my reply or what you absolute c*nt.
« Reply #42535 on: Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm »
A lot of this stuff requires mods in SMF and that then can cause security issues, so it's up to Ben if he can arsed with the potential issues it might bring.
« Reply #42536 on: Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy

On a Jaguar forum im on, you can get emails if you want, but at the top of the page is a button and this has a red dot on the side and when you click it, it shows you a list of likes/quotes/mentions etc and who did it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42537 on: Yesterday at 03:33:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:04:59 pm
Seeing them damage the other car's bumper and then not even acknowledging it,.won't be amusing for that car's owner.
Most left the handbrake off and the car in neutral, so no damage done. Its what the bumpers are for said one local when I pointed out it would send people nuts back home.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42538 on: Yesterday at 03:50:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm
On a Jaguar forum im on, you can get emails if you want, but at the top of the page is a button and this has a red dot on the side and when you click it, it shows you a list of likes/quotes/mentions etc and who did it

That sounds decent tbf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42539 on: Yesterday at 03:58:27 pm »
Yeah Rob explained it better than me, that's how it works on every other forum I've been on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42540 on: Yesterday at 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm
On a Jaguar forum im on, you can get emails if you want, but at the top of the page is a button and this has a red dot on the side and when you click it, it shows you a list of likes/quotes/mentions etc and who did it
I'm on another Liverpool forum that does the same.  very useful if you're trying to track a discussion.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42541 on: Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm »
Forums that are supposed to help people, but instead are populated by sanctimonious wankers who just want to have a dig.

In this case, it's the Money Saving Expert forum - and I'm not involved, but went there from a link in a Google search (was looking for some guidance) and read the thread.

Basically, I bought a Xmas present for my youngest from Sports Direct (only one that had the stock) but she needed the bigger size. I can't for the life of me find the receipt. My missus took the item back to exchange it (or get a credit note) and they refused. You need the receipt or it's a case of 'tough shit'. Most shops will happily exchange - but Ashley is a greedy, grabbing piece of shit.

So I searched to check if anyone else has had this problem. And found myself on the MSE forum where someone had been bought a pair of walking boots but they're too small and they wanted to exchange for the next size up, but Sports Direct had refused. Their post wasn't ranting (the biggest criticism was calling SD 'obstinate'), just looking for help and asking if they had any rights.

Cue replies like:

"You have the right to find a less dozy gift-giver who actually keeps their receipts. Otherwise, none at all."

"You have no rights. The only person being obstinate sounds like you... "

"Is this a troll post? or perhaps what they call a Snowflake Generation question?
In other words is the post / question actually genuine?

"If not. YOU do not have any rights. The original purchaser has, if still has receipt, and depending on stores goodwill or policy perhaps would exchange?"

"You have no rights, how do they know you or your mate didn't nick them? "

"The only person at fault here is not the 'obstinate' manageress but the purchaser who wasn't sensible enough to hang on to the receipt in case an exchange was required. I hope - after reading the replies you've had - you now do understand their stance."

"This thread must be a wind-up.  Who would buy a gift for someone - the kind of gift which might need to be changed if it's not the right size - paying by cash and not keeping the receipt?"

https://forums.moneysavingexpert.com/discussion/6227537/sports-direct-won-t-exchange-gift-without-receipt-what-are-my-rights/p2


I had one a year or so ago, looking for help after getting nabbed speeding on a smart motorway (I'd missed the limit changing from 60 to 50 and got flashed doing 59). Went on a site called Pepipoo, which is taglined "Helping the motorist get justice" and just got sanctimonious arseholes making snarky or smartarsed comments.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42542 on: Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm »
^

People are c*nts and the Internet is full of wankers who wanna troll and think its clever to be a sanctimonious prick.

As for your speeding, all I would have asked was do you have a dashcam and to check the footage and see how long the sign said 50 for - I've seen them change and go through them at the old limit, so you'd need to see if the camera flashed you only after an acceptable time to allow for safe slowing down to the new limit has passed
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42543 on: Yesterday at 06:43:09 pm »
My wife is often complaining I don't keep receipts.
Now I've written that out, I wonder if she's worried that I don't keep them on purpose.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42544 on: Yesterday at 06:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm
Forums that are supposed to help people, but instead are populated by sanctimonious wankers who just want to have a dig.

In this case, it's the Money Saving Expert forum - and I'm not involved, but went there from a link in a Google search (was looking for some guidance) and read the thread.

Basically, I bought a Xmas present for my youngest from Sports Direct (only one that had the stock) but she needed the bigger size. I can't for the life of me find the receipt. My missus took the item back to exchange it (or get a credit note) and they refused. You need the receipt or it's a case of 'tough shit'. Most shops will happily exchange - but Ashley is a greedy, grabbing piece of shit.

So I searched to check if anyone else has had this problem. And found myself on the MSE forum where someone had been bought a pair of walking boots but they're too small and they wanted to exchange for the next size up, but Sports Direct had refused. Their post wasn't ranting (the biggest criticism was calling SD 'obstinate'), just looking for help and asking if they had any rights.

Cue replies like:

"You have the right to find a less dozy gift-giver who actually keeps their receipts. Otherwise, none at all."

"You have no rights. The only person being obstinate sounds like you... "

"Is this a troll post? or perhaps what they call a Snowflake Generation question?
In other words is the post / question actually genuine?

"If not. YOU do not have any rights. The original purchaser has, if still has receipt, and depending on stores goodwill or policy perhaps would exchange?"

"You have no rights, how do they know you or your mate didn't nick them? "

"The only person at fault here is not the 'obstinate' manageress but the purchaser who wasn't sensible enough to hang on to the receipt in case an exchange was required. I hope - after reading the replies you've had - you now do understand their stance."

"This thread must be a wind-up.  Who would buy a gift for someone - the kind of gift which might need to be changed if it's not the right size - paying by cash and not keeping the receipt?"

https://forums.moneysavingexpert.com/discussion/6227537/sports-direct-won-t-exchange-gift-without-receipt-what-are-my-rights/p2


I had one a year or so ago, looking for help after getting nabbed speeding on a smart motorway (I'd missed the limit changing from 60 to 50 and got flashed doing 59). Went on a site called Pepipoo, which is taglined "Helping the motorist get justice" and just got sanctimonious arseholes making snarky or smartarsed comments.

Not sure if its relevant, but consumer rights groups say yoo dont need a receipt, just proof of purchase. I saw it on that Jeremy Vine show

We cant take it back without a receipt
You need a proof of purchase but this does not have to be a receipt. It could be a bank statement, credit card or loyalty card statement, for example. It just needs to show that you bought the item at that particular retailer.

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/consumer-advice/consumer-rights/a39170178/10-consumer-rights-you-need-to-know-about/#r3z-addoor
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42545 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm »
Thanks, Kenny
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42546 on: Yesterday at 07:06:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm
^


As for your speeding, all I would have asked was do you have a dashcam and to check the footage and see how long the sign said 50 for - I've seen them change and go through them at the old limit, so you'd need to see if the camera flashed you only after an acceptable time to allow for safe slowing down to the new limit has passed


Speeding was in Dec 22 and I did my 'Motorway Awareness Course'

 :wanker

There'd been 3 or 4 VSL signs saying 60.

The gantry where it changed to 50 is the first after j12 (heading west towards Liverpool) to have a camera. I presume that particular one had been at 50 for some time so I couldn't use the 'it'd only just changed' reason.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42547 on: Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:41:11 pm
^

People are c*nts and the Internet is full of wankers who wanna troll and think its clever to be a sanctimonious prick.

As for your speeding, all I would have asked was do you have a dashcam and to check the footage and see how long the sign said 50 for - I've seen them change and go through them at the old limit, so you'd need to see if the camera flashed you only after an acceptable time to allow for safe slowing down to the new limit has passed

More likely absolute c*nts.
« Reply #42548 on: Yesterday at 07:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:06:46 pm

Speeding was in Dec 22 and I did my 'Motorway Awareness Course'

 :wanker

There'd been 3 or 4 VSL signs saying 60.

The gantry where it changed to 50 is the first after j12 (heading west towards Liverpool) to have a camera. I presume that particular one had been at 50 for some time so I couldn't use the 'it'd only just changed' reason.

I'd get fucking killed if I went on one of those, I'd be kicking off about the absolute lack of lane discipline on the M62,
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42549 on: Yesterday at 08:18:14 pm »
Im going Carbless until the Chelsea game on 31st

Im going to the Wrexham game tomorrow, to avoid being tempted by burgers and Pies I decided to cook a whole Chicken ,having the breasts for tea tonight and taking the legs tomorrow.
Good thinking

Ive now accidently eaten all the chicken  :'(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42550 on: Yesterday at 11:04:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:38:57 pm
I'd get fucking killed if I went on one of those, I'd be kicking off about the absolute lack of lane discipline on the M62,



Had a Speed Awareness Course in about 2008 and spent half of that arguing with the smartarsed retired traffic plod.

This time I decided from walking in that I would just sit there, keep my mouth shut and not participate unless absolutely forced to. And stuck with it. I actually nodded off a couple of times.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42551 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:18:14 pm
Im going Carbless until the Chelsea game on 31st

Im going to the Wrexham game tomorrow, to avoid being tempted by burgers and Pies I decided to cook a whole Chicken ,having the breasts for tea tonight and taking the legs tomorrow.
Good thinking

Ive now accidently eaten all the chicken  :'(


 :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42552 on: Yesterday at 11:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm
A lot of this stuff requires mods in SMF and that then can cause security issues, so it's up to Ben if he can arsed with the potential issues it might bring.
Claire is being really kind here. The alternative answer is just because you don't like Peter it doesn't mean Ben is gonna spend hours to change the entire forum for you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42553 on: Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:00:17 pm
Forums that are supposed to help people, but instead are populated by sanctimonious wankers who just want to have a dig.
Yep. Researching my family tree, L12 on here started to help me. He posted on a WW2 forum asking a few questions and one of the answers were beyond sanctimonious, they were pompous twatish comments which he had to push back about.
Unusual but clearly not unusual.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42554 on: Today at 12:01:52 am »
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42555 on: Today at 12:05:34 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:52 am
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...

Piss in the sink.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42556 on: Today at 07:52:59 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:01:52 am
Being desperate for a the toilet that is guaranteed not to be free the moment I'm going to piss myself. Like today. Every. Single. Time.

I wouldn't mind but I live alone...

Im in my late 50s and I cant hold my piss in like I used to do. If Im dying for a piss and someones in the toilet Ive no option but to piss in my back garden.
I got caught in traffic on the M6 last year and had no option but to piss my pants.
