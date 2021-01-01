Forums that are supposed to help people, but instead are populated by sanctimonious wankers who just want to have a dig.In this case, it's the Money Saving Expert forum - and I'm not involved, but went there from a link in a Google search (was looking for some guidance) and read the thread.Basically, I bought a Xmas present for my youngest from Sports Direct (only one that had the stock) but she needed the bigger size. I can't for the life of me find the receipt. My missus took the item back to exchange it (or get a credit note) and they refused. You need the receipt or it's a case of 'tough shit'. Most shops will happily exchange - but Ashley is a greedy, grabbing piece of shit.So I searched to check if anyone else has had this problem. And found myself on the MSE forum where someone had been bought a pair of walking boots but they're too small and they wanted to exchange for the next size up, but Sports Direct had refused. Their post wasn't ranting (the biggest criticism was calling SD 'obstinate'), just looking for help and asking if they had any rights.Cue replies like:"You have the right to find a less dozy gift-giver who actually keeps their receipts. Otherwise, none at all.""You have no rights. The only person being obstinate sounds like you... ""Is this a troll post? or perhaps what they call a Snowflake Generation question?In other words is the post / question actually genuine?"If not. YOU do not have any rights. The original purchaser has, if still has receipt, and depending on stores goodwill or policy perhaps would exchange?""You have no rights, how do they know you or your mate didn't nick them? ""The only person at fault here is not the 'obstinate' manageress but the purchaser who wasn't sensible enough to hang on to the receipt in case an exchange was required. I hope - after reading the replies you've had - you now do understand their stance.""This thread must be a wind-up. Who would buy a gift for someone - the kind of gift which might need to be changed if it's not the right size - paying by cash and not keeping the receipt?"I had one a year or so ago, looking for help after getting nabbed speeding on a smart motorway (I'd missed the limit changing from 60 to 50 and got flashed doing 59). Went on a site called Pepipoo, which is taglined "Helping the motorist get justice" and just got sanctimonious arseholes making snarky or smartarsed comments.